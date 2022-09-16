ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Here's when these airlines will move to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - Terminal C will finally open to the public for the first time on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new terminal – deemed the"terminal of the future" as it will make travelers' experiences as smooth as possible – will be home to nearly a dozen airlines and coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?

Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
LADY LAKE, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

BIG Update on the High-Speed Train Construction at Orlando International Airport

We’ll admit that we were excited about the prospect of the Brightline train that would have connected Orlando Airport to Disney Springs. This year, though, Disney backed out of the deal that would bring a train to Disney Springs after a considerable change was made to the train’s route that didn’t support a Disney Springs station. However, a Brightline train station is still coming to Orlando International Airport, and we just got a big update about its progress.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglerlive.com

Huey Magoo’s Opens on Nova Road in Ormond Beach

Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon of Chicken” – celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Ormond Beach today. This is the second Huey Magoo’s in the area for owner Buck Harris. Huey Magoo’s Ormond Beach is located at 222 N. Nova...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County

A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 people killed in Volusia County shooting, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a shooting Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of East Parkway in DeLand around 8 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the incident appears to be related to domestic violence. The suspect,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Not One Bid Filed By Deadline for Green Lion Restaurant Replacement, so City Extends Window

It was not the sort of response Palm Coast government was hoping for. Today was the deadline for interested parties to submit a bid to replace the Green Lion Cafe at the city-owned Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city issued a request for proposals on Aug. 24. It did not receive a single bid. So it is extending the bidding window to September 29 at 2 p.m., based at least on some interest shown by two parties.
PALM COAST, FL

