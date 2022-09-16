Read full article on original website
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana B.Port Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
Volusia County tees up vote on new SunRail corridor
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Volusia County Council plans to vote on the proposed Sunshine Corridor before the Sept. 22 meeting of SunRail’s governing board, the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission.
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1A
Flagler Beach is located on the Atlantic Ocean roughly 20 miles north of world famous Daytona Beach. It's much less crowded and touristy than Daytona though, and much more of a small town local beach.
fox35orlando.com
Here's when these airlines will move to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Terminal C will finally open to the public for the first time on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new terminal – deemed the"terminal of the future" as it will make travelers' experiences as smooth as possible – will be home to nearly a dozen airlines and coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.
click orlando
Volusia company sold defective hot tubs on Facebook, customers claim
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A business owner sued by Oklahoma’s Attorney General for allegedly selling defective hot tubs and failing to honor warranties recently opened a new spa company in Volusia County that is the subject of similar consumer complaints, News 6 has learned. Revive Spas and More,...
click orlando
State Road 417 reopened in Seminole County after pickup truck crash blocks lanes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 involving a pickup truck forced the temporary closure of all northbound lanes before mile marker 53 in Seminole County. The crash was reported at 11:44 a.m., according to Florida 511. Traffic cameras appeared to show the pickup truck with a trailer jackknifed, blocking the roadway.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more than 50 locations, including 1 locally
SANFORD, Fla. — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the closure of more than 50 stores – and one of them is in Central Florida. The store in Sanford on Towne Center Boulevard is set to close. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The company is...
villages-news.com
Why would Lady Lake Commission re-zone a planned commercial site to Residential?
Lady Lake has a comprehensive plan designed to address future growth. That plan identifies where residential and commercial growth should occur in Lady Lake. From what I saw on the zoning for this property, Lady Lake has it zoned Commercial. If it was planned and zoned for commercial development, due to its location, that seems much more appropriate, since everything in the area is commercial including Recreation Plantation, an existing RV rental location.
Boil water notice issued for parts of Sanford after overnight interruption
SANFORD, Fla. — An overnight service interruption that happened has caused bacteria to appear in Sanford’s water supply. A precautionary boil water notice was issued Saturday, the City of Sanford said. The city said people living south of 25th Street and State Road 46, east of Old Lake...
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG Update on the High-Speed Train Construction at Orlando International Airport
We’ll admit that we were excited about the prospect of the Brightline train that would have connected Orlando Airport to Disney Springs. This year, though, Disney backed out of the deal that would bring a train to Disney Springs after a considerable change was made to the train’s route that didn’t support a Disney Springs station. However, a Brightline train station is still coming to Orlando International Airport, and we just got a big update about its progress.
Volusia County boat burglary suspect coaxed out of water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A boat burglary suspect made it safely to shore, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The man was in the Halifax River when deputies arrived at the dock. In the released body cam video, a deputy can be heard asking the suspect to...
click orlando
Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
flaglerlive.com
Huey Magoo’s Opens on Nova Road in Ormond Beach
Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon of Chicken” – celebrated the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Ormond Beach today. This is the second Huey Magoo’s in the area for owner Buck Harris. Huey Magoo’s Ormond Beach is located at 222 N. Nova...
click orlando
Deltona motorcyclist dies in Maryland after fleeing traffic stop, crashing, police say
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A 32-year-old Deltona man died in Maryland on Thursday after fleeing a traffic stop on a motorcycle that later crashed, according to the Ocean City Police Department. Identified as Nicholas Ramirez, police have not yet discussed an officer’s reasoning for attempting to make contact with...
Troopers investigate deadly early morning motorcycle crash in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash involving a single rider in Seminole County. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of East Lake Mary Boulevard and Celery Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers...
palmcoastobserver.com
Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County
A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
Local pool company under investigation for fraud reports
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police said they’re investigating reports of fraud against Blue Ribbon Pools in Port Orange. One customer told Channel 9 that the company took large deposits up front without doing much work. The customer paid Blue Ribbon Pools $28,000 in April as a...
Missing Florida Student Found Dead Following Lightning Strike Incident
Florida officials recently recovered the body of a student who went missing after lightning struck near a middle school. At the time, the student was at rowing practice at an Orlando lake. According to Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Ian Davis, the possible lighting strike occurred on Thursday evening when...
WESH
2 people killed in Volusia County shooting, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a shooting Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of East Parkway in DeLand around 8 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the incident appears to be related to domestic violence. The suspect,...
flaglerlive.com
Not One Bid Filed By Deadline for Green Lion Restaurant Replacement, so City Extends Window
It was not the sort of response Palm Coast government was hoping for. Today was the deadline for interested parties to submit a bid to replace the Green Lion Cafe at the city-owned Palm Harbor Golf Club. The city issued a request for proposals on Aug. 24. It did not receive a single bid. So it is extending the bidding window to September 29 at 2 p.m., based at least on some interest shown by two parties.
click orlando
Lake Mary motorcyclist thrown from vehicle, killed in crash near Sanford, FHP says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Lake Mary man died early Sunday after being thrown from a motorcycle during a single-vehicle crash in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. While driving the motorcycle southbound on East Lake Mary Boulevard, approaching Celery Avenue in the outside lane, troopers...
