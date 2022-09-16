Tigers WR Luther Burden 'Looking Forward to the Next Game' Following Kansas State Loss

Burden discussed how he and the team are bouncing back following the Week 2 loss.

For college athletes, it isn't uncommon for them to make it to the college level being used to being the best at what they do. After all, these are athletes who have spent their entire lives training to get where they are, some having either rarely lost or never lost at all.

So, when they get to the college level, how they handle adversity after their first loss is important. Missouri Tigers freshman receiver Luther Burden III found himself in this boat following the Tigers' 40-12 blowout loss at the hands of the Kansas State Wildcats.

However, Burden is more than prepared to put the past behind him and prepare for what lies ahead.

"I'm looking forward to the next game," Burden said. "We all put that game past us. There's not many words you can say for the last game, so we're just looking forward."

Seemingly nothing went right for the Tigers offensively against the Wildcats , as their offense was stifled all game. They only recorded 222 yards of total offense, with Burden failing to register a reception in the defeat.

This came after an impressive debut for Burden against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, in which he recorded 43 yards of total offense and a pair of touchdowns. If Burden can get back on track in Week 3 against the ACU Wildcats, it will bode well for the Tigers in SEC play.

On paper, the Tigers should breeze past the Wildcats in Week 3. However, you can never overlook any opponent. If they can put the Kansas State game in the past, and move forward strongly, they could still manage to have a very solid season this year.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here