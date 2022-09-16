ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Consider a 2023 Chrysler 300C Over a Dodge Charger

The Chrysler 300C packs V8 power and luxury car comfort for potential owners who want a swan song affordable luxury car in the era of ICE extinction. The post Consider a 2023 Chrysler 300C Over a Dodge Charger appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Charger#Fuel Economy#Fuel Efficiency#Car And Driver#Vehicles#Newspress Limited First#Msrp
TechCrunch

Jeep turns to its heritage for newest and cheapest plug-in hybrid Wrangler

The Willys 4xe, which debuted Wednesday at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, has a base price of $53,995, excluding any tax credits or the $1,595 destination fee. That makes the Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe the cheapest trim in the brand’s growing plug-in hybrid portfolio. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe sits at the top of the lineup, followed by the High Altitude 4xe, the Sahara 4xe and now, the Willys 4xe.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

139K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy