ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Visitor charged with writing racial slur on student’s door at Rowan University

By Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9rNC_0hy1y0cj00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — One person is facing charges for writing a racial slur on the door of a Rowan University student, and two are banned from campus.

A woman reported the slur over the weekend in the Holly Pointe Commons residence hall. The slur was written on the door of a first-year Black female student , NBC10 reported.

University officials say security cameras helped them catch the culprit. Police identified two of the three individuals involved and banned them from campus. Action will be taken against the third person once identified.

In a letter to students Thursday, President Ali Houshmand said the three men are not students, but they were visiting a friend who is. He said the Rowan student who gave them access to the residence hall will also be “held accountable.”

“While this attack may have seemed trivial to the perpetrators involved, such serious actions can have long-term consequences on people’s lives,” Houshmand wrote. “Because we know this incident has troubled many, we remind everyone of the support available from the Wellness Center’s counselors and psychologists .”

Comments / 6

Support LEO
3d ago

Clearly it wasn’t a white person as reporter would mention it a dozen times

Reply
9
Related
phl17.com

Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Gaming Café in Center City

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Friday for allegedly committing three robberies from August 21, 2022, through August 28, 2022, at Gaming Café in Center City. Kevin Jones, 58, was arrested and will be charged with Robbery, Terroristic Threats, Theft-Unlawful Taking, Conspiracy, VUFA without a License, and Possession...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Philly

Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Delaware State University Student Says She Was Raped On Campus

On Friday the friends of a Delaware State University student contacted First State Update to report an alleged on-campus rape. The friends who are in contact with the family of the alleged victim have explained the incident to our reporter, however, we’re withholding those details to protect the identity of the student.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowan University#Security Camera#Racial Slur#The Rowan#Racism#Linus College#The Wellness Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
CBS Philly

Independent investigation into deadly Pottstown explosion begins

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – On Hale Street in Pottstown, debris still fills the lot where a home once stood. Tarp still covers houses and many residents say they still haven't recovered."It's been real rough because everything I worked for went down the drain for the time being," local resident Kenneth Cotton, Jr. said.Cotton says he was home May 26 when the explosion rocked this small town making his home unlivable. Five people died as a result - four children and their grandmother."I remember coming out my house and seeing the kids laying in the street. And as a father my...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WGAL

One person killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA — A man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia, according to police. It happened around 3 a.m. in the city's Germantown neighborhood. Police said a pickup truck T-boned a car. A man in the car was ejected and killed. The victim has only...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman

Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedp.com

Penn community honors life of Sarah Katz at candlelit vigil

Penn community members gathered on Friday evening for a vigil honoring the life of College junior Sarah Katz who died last week. Katz’s friends, roommates, and members of Katz's sorority spoke at the vigil, which began at 7 p.m. in front of the LOVE statue. Katz died on Sept. 10 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 21 years old, according to an email by Interim Vice Provost for University Life Tamara Greenfield King to Wharton undergraduates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Teen shot on B Street in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Thursday night, a teen boy was shot once near Wyoming Library in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 4700 block of B Street around 9:30 pm. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right shoulder. He was taken to Saint Christopher Hospital,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy