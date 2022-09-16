Visitor charged with writing racial slur on student’s door at Rowan University

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — One person is facing charges for writing a racial slur on the door of a Rowan University student, and two are banned from campus.

A woman reported the slur over the weekend in the Holly Pointe Commons residence hall. The slur was written on the door of a first-year Black female student , NBC10 reported.

University officials say security cameras helped them catch the culprit. Police identified two of the three individuals involved and banned them from campus. Action will be taken against the third person once identified.

In a letter to students Thursday, President Ali Houshmand said the three men are not students, but they were visiting a friend who is. He said the Rowan student who gave them access to the residence hall will also be “held accountable.”

“While this attack may have seemed trivial to the perpetrators involved, such serious actions can have long-term consequences on people’s lives,” Houshmand wrote. “Because we know this incident has troubled many, we remind everyone of the support available from the Wellness Center’s counselors and psychologists .”