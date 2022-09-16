ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Hope Falls on Road while GVSU Cruise at Home; Lions Home on Sunday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 17, 2022) – Josh Taylor threw for two touchdowns and Cornell Beacham ran for two more as the Mt. St. Joseph Lions upended visiting Hope in suburban Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon, 33-28. The Flying Dutchmen battle the Northwestern Eagles in St. Paul, Minnesota next Saturday, with broadcast time at 12:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
HOLLAND, MI
Jeffery A. Wassink

Jeffery Allen Wassink age 49, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Zeeland Hospital from complications from a motorcycle accident on June 30, 2022. Jeff was a member of Overisel Reformed Church and worked for Gateway Mission for 21 years, most recently as Maintenance Supervisor. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, dirt bikes, quads, and most anything outdoors. All of these meant spending time with his family.
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Oralia “Lylah” Quintero

Oralia “Lylah” Quintero, age 87, of Holland, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Lylah was an incredibly hard-working and loving lady. She was proud of her Southern roots, as she attended school in Southeast Arkansas before moving to Holland in 1960. She worked for several manufacturing facilities in Holland and retired from Bohn Aluminum and Brass Corporation in 1989. Her faith meant a lot to her, and she had a heart for serving others, as she volunteered for the Red Cross and the Herrick Library Book Nook for 16 years. For only having a second-grade education, she self-educated herself by being a voracious reader. She had a passion for animals, and most of all, Lylah was devoted to her family and friends, which showed by the many friends she had throughout Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
Jeffery Lee Homkes

Jeffery Lee Homkes, age 59, of Overisel, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. With his faith in God and the assurance of Heaven, Jeff accepted his sudden and untreatable cancer diagnosis with incredible strength and dignity. He spent his remaining days surrounded by family and friends. Ever selfless, Jeff helped us all prepare for the great loss we would have to endure. He was a kind and generous man who touched the lives of many. Never married, Jeff became a valued member of his friends’ families and was lovingly known as “Uncle Jeffy.”
HOLLAND, MI
Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving “erratically” on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
ALLENDALE, MI
Postcards from Holland: Stopping for the Choo-Choo Sept. 19

The plan wasn’t for any additions to Postcards today. The walking itenary from the station on this Monday was to stroll around the Holland Energy Park, but our friends from Florida – CSX Railroad – had other ideas. In an earlier time, a jog across the track at the sound of the coming train would have been in order to avoid a delay, but this is not an earlier time, so a few photos of the train were in order. Trains in its iteself is nothing special, really, but trains are as much a part of Holland as tulips, DeZwaan and Lake Mac.
HOLLAND, MI
Allegan County deputy to not face charges in June 16 officer involved fatal shooting

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Prosecuter’s Office has made a final ruling in the officer involved shooting of Joseph Nagle back on June 16. According to a news release dated Monday, September 19, Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch said that after a thorough review of the investigation, the deputy involved in the shooting will not be criminally charged.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

