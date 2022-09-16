Oralia “Lylah” Quintero, age 87, of Holland, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Lylah was an incredibly hard-working and loving lady. She was proud of her Southern roots, as she attended school in Southeast Arkansas before moving to Holland in 1960. She worked for several manufacturing facilities in Holland and retired from Bohn Aluminum and Brass Corporation in 1989. Her faith meant a lot to her, and she had a heart for serving others, as she volunteered for the Red Cross and the Herrick Library Book Nook for 16 years. For only having a second-grade education, she self-educated herself by being a voracious reader. She had a passion for animals, and most of all, Lylah was devoted to her family and friends, which showed by the many friends she had throughout Holland.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO