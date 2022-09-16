There's nothing quite like the classics, especially for automobiles! Seeing a vintage vehicle is always a treat, but while one is good, 250+ is much better!. STROUDSBURG, PA | This Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, the Austin-Healey Car Club of America is holding a car show in downtown Stroudsburg from 3 pm to 6 pm. The car show will consist of over 250 vintage Austin-Healey cars from various eras. Admission to the event is free and people of all ages are encouraged to come see the vehicles and engage with the many shops that will be in the immediate area of the event.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO