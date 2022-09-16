Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Virtual Workshop Addresses Importance of Social ConnectionsProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Related
thebrownandwhite.com
Pop-up musical festival brings South Side community together
The South Bethlehem Greenway was full of students, visiting families and Bethlehem residents supporting different local artists and vendors during a free pop-up musical festival on Sept. 17. Presented by the Southside Arts District, the city of Bethlehem and the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, the event was held from 4...
sauconsource.com
‘Eerie Easton Walking Tours’ Promise to Induce Chills This Fall
If Halloween is your favorite holiday and haunted history is your thing, you won’t want to miss a spooky event a local museum will be hosting this fall. The Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society has announced that its Eerie Easton walking tours will be offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 23 through Oct. 30.
Quakertown Residents Say Goodbye to Beloved Theatre
Local residents recently saw one of their most popular movie theaters close, another establishment that felt the impact of the recent pandemic. Cecilia Levine wrote about the shuttered theatre for Daily Voice Bucks. The Regal Richland Crossing movie theater, located in Quakertown, closed its doors on Thursday, the most recent...
Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history
The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Cresco woman turns passion for plants into whimsical business
Linda Besecker inherited land from her former teacher Ruth Henry. Henry, Besecker’s third grade teacher, inspired Besecker to become a teacher too. They taught together at the former Barrett Elementary School. As Henry aged, Besecker took care of her and when Henry passed away she willed her land to...
anash.org
Kingston Anash Fabreng Chai Elul with Monsey Rov
Anash of Kingston, PA, gathered on Chai Elul for a community farbrengen with Monsey Rov and author of seforim Harav Gedalya Oberlander. Anash of Kingston, PA, gathered on Chai Elul for a community farbrengen with Monsey Rov and author of seforim Harav Gedalya Oberlander. Talking on the theme of Elul...
Times News
Wrestling equipment dedicated to longtime supporter
For a small school, Jim Thorpe shows remarkable ability in the weight room and on the playing field. That outsized strength can be traced to a home gym and a man who motivated athletes. Paul ‘Paulie’ Yaich was instrumental to Jim Thorpe’s reputation for strength in the weight room.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Shop Gifts, Quirky Finds, Décor and More at Abode in Nazareth
From home décor to quirky finds to that perfect hostess gift, you can get it at Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. Tell us about the journey to opening Abode Home Decor in Nazareth. In January 2020, my husband, Brian, and I decided to take the leap and open my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stroudsburg, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Stroudsburg. The Emmaus High School volleyball team will have a game with Stroudsburg High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00. The Emmaus High School volleyball team will have a game with Stroudsburg High School on September 19, 2022, 14:15:00.
Pocono Raceway holds lantern festival
LONG POND, Pa. — All eyes were on the skies Sunday evening in the Poconos. Folks came to enjoy the Night Lights Sky Lantern Festival at Pocono Raceway. The two-day event featured a lantern release after sunset, where folks came together and released thousands of lanterns into the sky.
WNEP-TV 16
The Comeback Kings Of Your Fall Garden
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Now that the days are shorter and fall is here your plants are sporting less flowers and more foliage. If you are not ready to say goodbye to your blooms Paul has sure-fire ways for your plants to produce flowers through late fall. He shares these techniques on several varieties of plants including roses and honeysuckle.
esu.edu
ESU Graduate Commissioned as Officer during Ceremony
During an Army ROTC commissioning ceremony at East Stroudsburg University on Wednesday, September 14, Madison Cruz commissioned as second lieutenant. Cruz who graduated from ESU in August with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, was commissioned into the Active Duty Army in Field Artillery. Cruz completed Advance Camp in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World's Largest Austin-Healey Club Takes Over Stroudsburg
There's nothing quite like the classics, especially for automobiles! Seeing a vintage vehicle is always a treat, but while one is good, 250+ is much better!. STROUDSBURG, PA | This Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, the Austin-Healey Car Club of America is holding a car show in downtown Stroudsburg from 3 pm to 6 pm. The car show will consist of over 250 vintage Austin-Healey cars from various eras. Admission to the event is free and people of all ages are encouraged to come see the vehicles and engage with the many shops that will be in the immediate area of the event.
Matthews withdraws from tour event
Brandon Matthews’ debut as a member of the PGA Tour was cut short when he withdrew eight holes into the Fortinet Championship in Califor
wlvr.org
New Lehigh County eatery serving up New York-style bagels, Greek specialties and more
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., – A trio of siblings are dishing out bagels, Greek specialties and other freshly prepared food at a new eatery in Lower Macungie Township. Costas Paxos and his sisters, Maria and Barbara Paxos, on Sept. 2 opened Not Just Bagels at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite D, in the Shepherd’s Corner shopping center.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)
Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
WFMZ-TV Online
Regal Cinemas theater in Quakertown area is permanently closed
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. -- The movie posters are down and a sign thanking movie goers that said "It has been our pleasure to serve you at this theatre" is posted on the front door of Regal Cinemas off Route 309 in Richland Township. The theatre a place Denise Dearden said...
Easton commits to funding for Easton Iron & Metal remediation, with new bridge to trail
Easton officials this past week approved funding for work tied to the redevelopment of the former Easton Iron & Metal site at 1111-13 Bushkill Drive. City council on Wednesday declared its intention to fund the environmental planning and remediation of the site with an estimated $1.75 million through what’s known as bridge financing. The process involves tapping capital reserves or the city’s operating budget prior to the receipt of state and local grants, as well as proceeds from the final sale of the property.
Peace of mind for pet owners in hospice care
SCRANTON, Pa. — Thatcher, a 5-year-old sheltie-Eskimo mix, is feeling a little lost as he gets checked by a vet in Scranton. Thatcher was living with his owner while she was receiving care at Allied Services Hospice Center in Wilkes-Barre. She recently passed away, and Thatcher didn't have a...
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry.Image via iStock. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
Comments / 0