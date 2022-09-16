ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wbtw.com

Another round of summer in September

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy and muggy for tonight. Temperatures will bottom out close to average in the upper-60s for the coast and mid-60s for the Pee Dee. Sunshine and humidity are going to be the main headlines for tomorrow. Temperatures will bump up a couple of degrees. The beaches will be in the mid-80s and the Pee Dee will be near 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity it will feel like the upper-80s at the Grand Strand and mid-90s for the Pee Dee.
FLORENCE, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Bozard And Brown Win Fishing Tournament

THE CIVIL WAR BATTLE on the Pee Dee Fishing Tournament was held on August 20, 2022. The tournament was held at Allison’s Landing in Johnsonville, S.C. First place prize was $2680.00 and big fish prize was $1400.00 for a total of $4080.00. First place team winners were Adam Bozard of Dillon and Justin Brown of Patrick, SC. They were first place and big fish winners. They caught two flathead catfish with a total of 68 pounds. They will compete in the North Carolina side of the Civil War Tournament on August 27, 2022 in Rockingham, N.C.
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Marion County woman fosters 188 children in nearly 40 years

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hannah Ford, 86, of Marion County has fostered 188 children since 1983, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Social Service. Ford said she became a foster mother not long after her five biological children left home as adults. She said she wanted to...
MARION COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach family opens restaurant fulfilling lifelong dream

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Flores family moved to Myrtle Beach from Honduras in 2003 with a purpose: to find a better life.  Delia’s Kitchen, named after their mother Delia Flores, is an authentic Hispanic restaurant that serves Latino, Tex-Mex and Central American foods. For Delia, opening a restaurant has been a lifelong dream […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition

Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
wpde.com

Coastal Tames Bulls in 38-26 Win on Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – In a game that saw eight turnovers and 27 points off turnovers combined between the two teams, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers remained unbeaten with a 38-26 win over the Buffalo Bulls in non-conference play on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. With the win, the Chants moved...
CONWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market Common

You do not want to miss this exciting food event at Market Common!Market Common website. For all of the foodies in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, you should make plans to attend "The Taste of The Market Common and Sidewalk Sale"! The event takes place Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and will feature a variety of delicious food from several restaurants in Market Common, according to the Market Common website!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Chaucer
wpde.com

CCU runs out of rooms for students, moves them to Conway-area housing

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University has its largest freshman class ever this year, topping last year's record of 2,519 incoming freshmen. CCU said they have more than 4,700 students living on campus and they've run out of housing space, causing them to move students to apartments and hotels in Conway.
CONWAY, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Teal#University Of Canterbury#Mascot#Parade#Chanticleer Regiment#The University#British
wpde.com

Argument led to deadly shooting at Georgetown Co. nightclub

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Georgetown County nightclub. Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a nightclub on Bouie...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down set for Saturday

For the first time ever, the Aynor Hoe-Down parade will not have a grand marshal. This time, there will be 38 of them. “We are honoring our veterans this year," said Aynor Hoe-Down Parade Coordinator Diana Jones. "We have a large number of grand marshals and we are very blessed to be able to support our veterans.”
AYNOR, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
WBTW News13

Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
live5news.com

Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy