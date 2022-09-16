Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Crabtree Memorial Gym celebrates Military Appreciation Week with donation drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach's recreation division is hosting a military appreciation week. The recreation centers are asking players, coaches and families to donate items to send to active duty military personnel overseas. Items include non-perishable food items, toiletries, snacks and games to help troops pass the...
wbtw.com
Another round of summer in September
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Partly cloudy and muggy for tonight. Temperatures will bottom out close to average in the upper-60s for the coast and mid-60s for the Pee Dee. Sunshine and humidity are going to be the main headlines for tomorrow. Temperatures will bump up a couple of degrees. The beaches will be in the mid-80s and the Pee Dee will be near 90 degrees. Factoring in the humidity it will feel like the upper-80s at the Grand Strand and mid-90s for the Pee Dee.
dillonheraldonline.com
Bozard And Brown Win Fishing Tournament
THE CIVIL WAR BATTLE on the Pee Dee Fishing Tournament was held on August 20, 2022. The tournament was held at Allison’s Landing in Johnsonville, S.C. First place prize was $2680.00 and big fish prize was $1400.00 for a total of $4080.00. First place team winners were Adam Bozard of Dillon and Justin Brown of Patrick, SC. They were first place and big fish winners. They caught two flathead catfish with a total of 68 pounds. They will compete in the North Carolina side of the Civil War Tournament on August 27, 2022 in Rockingham, N.C.
wpde.com
Marion County woman fosters 188 children in nearly 40 years
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hannah Ford, 86, of Marion County has fostered 188 children since 1983, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Social Service. Ford said she became a foster mother not long after her five biological children left home as adults. She said she wanted to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach family opens restaurant fulfilling lifelong dream
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Flores family moved to Myrtle Beach from Honduras in 2003 with a purpose: to find a better life. Delia’s Kitchen, named after their mother Delia Flores, is an authentic Hispanic restaurant that serves Latino, Tex-Mex and Central American foods. For Delia, opening a restaurant has been a lifelong dream […]
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition
Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
wpde.com
Coastal Tames Bulls in 38-26 Win on Saturday
CONWAY, S.C. – In a game that saw eight turnovers and 27 points off turnovers combined between the two teams, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers remained unbeaten with a 38-26 win over the Buffalo Bulls in non-conference play on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium. With the win, the Chants moved...
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market Common
You do not want to miss this exciting food event at Market Common!Market Common website. For all of the foodies in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, you should make plans to attend "The Taste of The Market Common and Sidewalk Sale"! The event takes place Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and will feature a variety of delicious food from several restaurants in Market Common, according to the Market Common website!
RELATED PEOPLE
wpde.com
CCU runs out of rooms for students, moves them to Conway-area housing
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University has its largest freshman class ever this year, topping last year's record of 2,519 incoming freshmen. CCU said they have more than 4,700 students living on campus and they've run out of housing space, causing them to move students to apartments and hotels in Conway.
wpde.com
HCS bus driver who started nearly 60 years ago leaves retirement amid shortage
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — When it comes to being a bus driver in Horry County, no one knows the roads better than Bertha Simmons. "I started in the high school in the 9th grade, and that was back in 1965," Simmons said. She's spent more than five decades...
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
wpde.com
'They deserve to be remembered:' Blue Star Mothers raise funds for Wreaths Across America
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pig roast to raise funds for Wreaths Across America has returned after two years due to COVID-19. Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina and Wreaths Across America are partnering with the Florence National Cemetery to honor veterans buried there with live wreaths during the upcoming holiday season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
New North Myrtle Beach shopping center to have a ‘modern Palm Beach style,’ developer says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What once started as a wooded area is now a construction site that will eventually become the new Lake View Commons Shopping Center. Developer and Owner of King One properties, Michael King, said phase one will include 900 Prime Steakhouse, a fine dining restaurant created by the owners of Sea Blue.
wpde.com
Argument led to deadly shooting at Georgetown Co. nightclub
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Georgetown County nightclub. Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a nightclub on Bouie...
myhorrynews.com
Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down set for Saturday
For the first time ever, the Aynor Hoe-Down parade will not have a grand marshal. This time, there will be 38 of them. “We are honoring our veterans this year," said Aynor Hoe-Down Parade Coordinator Diana Jones. "We have a large number of grand marshals and we are very blessed to be able to support our veterans.”
Argument between 2 Conway men at Georgetown County club leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with murder
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An argument between two Conway men at a Georgetown County nightclub escalated into a shooting that left one of the men dead and the other in jail, authorities said. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime in the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
live5news.com
Police working to remove man from home in Georgetown standoff
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say that an armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Georgetown early Saturday morning. Officers responded to 308 Shade Street for a shots fired call, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown of the Georgetown Police Department. Officers contained the scene and were...
Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
wpde.com
All 4 Paws Animal Rescue in Pawleys Island emphasizes importance of fostering
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Overcrowded shelters and overpopulation of stray animals is a constant problem for many humane societies across the country. Many owners surrender their pets because they can't afford to take care of them. However, there's one way people can help shelters without the financial burden...
Comments / 0