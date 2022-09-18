ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Weather Channel

September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect

Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
FLORIDA STATE
Environment
Fox News

Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas

Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns

More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas. The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday. The Sunshine State is also in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk through afternoon

Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area.Forecast: Today we're expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there's a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon. For tonight, we'll see some showers/rain around the area, but it won't be quite as organized. Then into tomorrow, we'll see some lingering showers, but again, they won't be as organized with only an isolated downpour or two.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-09-19 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest WIDESPREAD CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE * WIND...West to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DAWES COUNTY, NE
Fox News

Wet weather hits Northeast, heat in West to cool

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday for millions of people who live in the Northeast. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible along with heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding. Parts of the Southwest could see some heavy rain as well on Tuesday...
ARIZONA STATE
natureworldnews.com

On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave

According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
TEXAS STATE

