The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
The Weather Channel
September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect
Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
The Weather Channel
Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.
October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. Fall officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
Narcity
BC's Fall Weather Forecast Shows Snow Might Come Early & Get Ready For A Ton Of Rain
The B.C. weather forecast for the upcoming fall season is looking rainy, stormy, chilly and possibly even snowy. The weather last fall brought devastating floods to the province, and a Pacific storm track is expected to bring "above-normal rainfall," this year. According to AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast, the conditions...
'Triple dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US
Meteorologists say that for the third straight year, La Niña will persist throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
Meteorological fall is here! AccuWeather warns next month could usher in frenzy of weather events
Many could be forgiven for not realizing that fall -- at least by one definition -- arrived on Sept. 1 given above-normal warmth stretching across much of the U.S. That trend is likely to continue for weeks, and the weather may become more active on several fronts in October. September...
Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
The US’ New 2022 Winter Forecast Tells Eastern States To Brace For Brutally Frigid Weather
The full 2022-2023 winter weather report for the United States was released today, and the Farmer's Almanac is warning the eastern and southern parts of the country to prepare for temperatures so cold you'll feel it in your bones. The expected wintry temperatures could also bring above-average snowfall to the...
Rain falling in Southern California threatening areas of drought-stricken state with possibilities of flash floods
In parts of Southern California that have been severely drought-stricken for months, residents are bracing for a storm that could drop a year's worth of rain -- and cause dangerous flash floods.
natureworldnews.com
September Heat Wave to Bring Back Summer-Like Temperatures for the Central US This Weekend
A September heat wave will make residents of the Central US feel summer-like temperatures once again similar to July, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The forecast suggested that the extreme weather will build over the south-central parts of the US this coming weekend and may persist until next week. This comes...
Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas
Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
IFLScience
Brace Yourself For An Exceptionally Rare "Triple-Dip" La Niña Weather Phase
The mighty weather phenomenon La Niña will continue for the third year in a row and may last until early next year, according to World Meteorological Organization (WMO). This is set to have a knock-on effect on weather across the globe, from droughts in Africa to a wet and wild summer in Australia.
Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns
More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas. The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday. The Sunshine State is also in...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain, flood risk through afternoon
Alert: Red Alert today for periods of rain which could be heavy at times. Flooding and flash flooding are possible. Advisory: Flood Watch until 5 PM for the entire area.Forecast: Today we're expecting widespread showers/rain with isolated to scattered bouts of heavy rain. That said, there's a risk of flooding and flash flooding around the area through mid to late afternoon. For tonight, we'll see some showers/rain around the area, but it won't be quite as organized. Then into tomorrow, we'll see some lingering showers, but again, they won't be as organized with only an isolated downpour or two.Looking Ahead: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs around 80.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest WIDESPREAD CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE * WIND...West to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Wet weather hits Northeast, heat in West to cool
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday for millions of people who live in the Northeast. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible along with heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding. Parts of the Southwest could see some heavy rain as well on Tuesday...
natureworldnews.com
On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave
According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
A rare third year of La Niña is on deck for California, forecasters say
The La Niña climate pattern, which tends to bring dry conditions to the Southwest, is expected to persist for another year amid the ongoing drought.
