Lobbyists Double Down Prior To Midterms: Will SAFE Banking For Cannabis Companies Benefit?
Members of the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the oldest and largest trade association serving the industry, spent two days lobbying on behalf of the SAFE Banking Act, which would provide cannabis companies access to traditional banking services, reported the Canadian Press. "We know right now, if SAFE were to...
This State Will Ban Pet CBD & Hemp, Supreme Court Gets Involved In Marijuana Legalization Initiatives
This State Plans To Ban Sales Of Pet CBD & Hemp Products. As of November 1, the sale of CBD and hemp-derived products for pets will be banned, reported Idaho News. These products are considered illegal by the Idaho State of Agriculture (ISDA), even though they contain no THC and are third-party tested, said Jennifer Willett, the owner of pet supply store Bark N' Purr.
Maryland: Marijuana Legalization & Expungement, New Poll Shows Voters Want Both & Intend To Say So In November
A new poll, conducted by Goucher College and co-sponsored by the Baltimore Banner and WYPR showed that a majority of Maryland voters would support a referendum to legalize cannabis expected to appear on the November ballot. Fifty-nine percent of voters said they would approve cannabis reform, while 34 percent said...
Could Ending Cannabis Testing Solve Labor And Supply Chain Issues? Here's What Rep. Blumenauer Says
After a tentative deal between unions and railway companies, Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) discussed the labor and supply chain issues and other aspects of cannabis reform, saying that a possible solution to solve them would be by ending employment-related cannabis testing policies. In a recent C-SPAN Washington Journal appearance Blumenauer...
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation. Such an investigation is precisely what many of the advocates who are trying to help the migrants have been asking for. The group of 48 Venezuelans was told they would get housing and jobs in Massachusetts. Instead, on orders of...
OAN’s Trumpy Boss Cuts a Fat Check for Ron DeSantis
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Far-right channel One America News (OAN)–currently in the midst of an existential crisis—may be cartoonishly loyal in its efforts to boost all things Donald Trump, but it appears as though the network’s founder and boss is playing footsie with the ex-president’s top potential 2024 primary rival.According to Florida election filings shared with Confider by the liberal American Bridge 21st Century PAC, OAN founder and CEO Robert Herring...
Trump Offers 'Unusually High' $3M Retainer Fee For Prominent Attorney To Join His Team: Report
Former President Donald Trump has recently enlisted former solicitor general of Florida Christopher Kise to head his legal team after facing rejections from a few others, the New York Times reported. The roping in a “well-regarded lawyer” to fight his cases that are ongoing in multiple jurisdictions came with a...
Spiritual Psychedelics: Native American Church Requests Congressional Funds To Grow & Protect Peyote
Leaders of the Native American Church of North America (NACNA) recently met with several Congressional officials in the hope of directing federal funding toward supporting the preservation of the natural habitats of peyote for future generations. As this Schedule I psychedelic has been historically used in religious contexts, the church...
