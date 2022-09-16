Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Movie Premiere in Tacoma Features Two Area Actors
Submitted by Inspireworks Productions. On September 24 at 7 pm the Zion Film Festival will present the feature film, “They Don’t Cast Shadows” at the Blue Mouse Theater in Tacoma. The movie is directed by Melissa Goad, who was born and raised in the Kent area. It stars the actress Emily Gateley who was born and raised in Olympia.
thurstontalk.com
Erin Quinn Valcho and the Lacey Museum Presents the City of Lacey History Talks!
The Lacey Museum and Cultural Center sits inside a charming 1926 historic building. At one point, the small residential home was the headquarters for Lacey’s City Hall, fire department, and police station. The house was dedicated as the museum in 1980 and has proudly served its community ever since. Erin Quinn Valcho is the museum curator at the Lacey Museum and Cultural Center and an integral part of the museum’s annual History Talks! series.
thurstontalk.com
Happy 35th Anniversary to the Child Care Action Council
Much has changed since Olympia’s Child Care Action Council began in 1987. Despite the hustle and bustle of 1980’s life – when both cellphones and personal computers were in their infancy – the nonprofit has maintained a firm commitment to its mission and now celebrates 35 years of expanding access to high quality early learning opportunities for children and families throughout the Olympic Peninsula. Join them on Wednesday, October 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to do your part at Child Care Action Council’s Party with a Purpose celebration and raise a glass to the next 35 years.
foodgressing.com
Fairmont Olympic Hotel Restaurant: The George Seattle [Review]
The George is the new signature restaurant at the Fairmont Olympic Seattle Hotel. The restaurant was part of the $25 million restoration plan that the hotel underwent beginning January 2020 which included elevating the main lobby, a new signature restaurant, improved event spaces, a trendy main bar; a hidden bar-behind-a-bookcase and more.
The Suburban Times
Square Dance Lessons are starting now in Pierce County
Submitted by Rainier Council Square Dancers. Square Dancing was designated as the State Dance of Washington by the State Legislature decades ago. It is an activity that can be enjoyed by all ages (8 to 80 and beyond). There are nearly 100 square dance clubs across the state, and thousands more across the country and around the world.
urbnlivn.com
Remodeled Mercer Island mid-century near Pioneer Park
Looking for a classic mid-century modern but want to skip the remodeling process? Look no further than 7965 SE 67th St in Mercer Island’s South End neighborhood. The sellers of this four bedroom, two bathroom home have done a great job of preserving the quintessential mid-century touches while updating it throughout for the 2022 buyer with nearly new everything (roof, windows, electrical, hardwoods), an expanded kitchen and remodeled bathrooms.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hanging on
A boy visits the “Beach Launch” sculpture at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing South park Sunday. According to the City of Edmonds, “the bronze sculpture of three children in a makeshift dinghy quickly became an icon on Edmonds waterfront not long after its installation in 1998. The sculpture, by Robert Cooke, was a gift of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
urbnlivn.com
Artsy, modern Leschi home overlooking Lake Washington
Built in 1998, 1128 33rd Ave. S is a custom-designed modern home in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood. Across 3,100 square feet and three stories, the property boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and expansive water and territorial views. Situated on a prime corner lot overlooking Lake Washington, the home’s architectural features...
urbnlivn.com
Waterfront Land’s End home with Salmon Bay view decks and boat
With 5644 39th Ave. W, Seattle homebuyers have the opportunity to own a rare, waterfront property in the Magnolia’s coveted Land’s End area. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready, the 3,870-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and expansive views of Salmon Bay—and its wildlife, plus tugboats, fishing boats and other vessels—from every floor.
The Suburban Times
Lisa Powell joins MultiCare as new senior vice president and chief human potential officer
TACOMA, Wash. — Lisa Powell has joined MultiCare Health System as senior vice president and chief human potential officer, where she will support more than 20,000 employees and more than 1,800 staff providers. Powell brings more than 20 years of health care human resources experience. The past 13 years...
q13fox.com
Gardening and healing with neighbors: Driver on the Street
Planting Seeds of Kindness is what one Tacoma family is all about. In this edition of Driver On The Street, Photojournalist Michael Driver takes us to the Sudds home, where their Love of gardening is being used to help out in a tough situation.
thurstontalk.com
Go for a Summer Mountain Biking Adventure in Thurston County at Capitol Forest’s North Slope
With its massive expanse of forest lands, towering peaks and miles of multi-use trails, the Capitol Forest is an outdoor lover’s paradise with something for everyone. Mountain bikers here find epic rides, and the area’s North Slope offers trails devoted just to them. There are options for all types of riding, including downhill thrills, gravel grinding, smooth trails, stumps, and rock gardens for epic jumps. Although open year-round, the dry summer season is the perfect time for a mountain biking adventure on Capitol Forest’s North Slope.
9 Scenic Drives to See Autumn’s Amazing Colors
Autumn’s vibrant colors are the perfect excuse to hit the road with the kids. The days are getting shorter and there is a refreshing nip in the air. Welcome to fall! It’s time for everyone’s favorite season in the PNW—complete with cider and apple picking, pumpkin patches, Seahawks’ wins, a Mariners pennant chase (we can hope), and the glorious colors of autumn. Locals know Washington state rivals New England for fall foliage fireworks, with eruptions of bright red, orange, and gold from the Olympics to the Cascades. Here are nine dazzling drives to see fall colors near Seattle that will mesmerize the family, along with delightful detours for your little ones.
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
This Restaurant Serves The Best Noodles In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant serves the best noodles in the area.
thurstontalk.com
The Evergreen State College Ranked No. 1 in the Nation for Public Good by Washington Monthly
The Evergreen State College has earned the top spot ranking by Washington Monthly in their 2022 University Rankings. Since 2005 Washington Monthly has ranked four-year, liberal arts colleges based on their contributions to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service. “This first-place ranking...
sunset.com
This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route
One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
KING-5
Tacoma farm looking for new owners after 70 years in the same family - Unreal Real Estate
TACOMA, Wash. — A once-in-a-lifetime property has hit the market in Tacoma. Windhover Farm combines a large home with a water view, a six-acre farm, and 23 acres of forest -- and it's all within the city. For 70 years the estate belonged to businessman James Wiborg and his...
Half Price Books Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Many book lovers are familiar with the Half Price Books warehouse sales, held two or three times a year. The upcoming sale comes with a twist. Most of the events offer up a tote bag that can be filled for $25. It’s a good deal and it’s fun for dedicated bibliophiles to see just how much weight they can carry. This Saturday, everything in the warehouse is $1.
thurstontalk.com
Port of Olympia Seeking Input on Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update
The Port of Olympia will hold the fourth public open house on the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update (MPU) on October 12, 2022 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Port’s Olympics Room located at 606 Columbia St NW in Percival Plaza. The in-person-only open house will feature informational boards for the public to view and an opportunity to meet with the project team. At 6:30pm, the project team will give a twenty-minute formal presentation. The remainder of the open house is purposely informal so that members of the public can view project information at their leisure.
