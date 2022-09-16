ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
The Motley Fool

3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today.
The Motley Fool

Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet's strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds.
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Dutch Bros has an enormous opportunity to open new coffee stores. Home Depot is maintaining its lead in home improvement through careful investments. Lululemon has the right mix of quality, connection, and a digital framework.
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Benzinga

Bristol-Myers Squibb, Carvana And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI rose 19.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company’s lead asset ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Stood Strong Despite the Nasdaq's Friday Fall

The Nasdaq was dropping again Friday, extending its sizable losses for the week. Alaunos Therapeutics bounced back from a big decline Thursday.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Shopify's stock price has been hammered, but the company's share of America's e-commerce activity is bigger than ever. Duolingo's increasingly popular language learning application is converting paid subscribers at a faster rate than you'd expect after looking at its stock price. Shares of SoFi Technologies are way down even though
Benzinga

Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Are Falling Over 30%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares are trading lower by 36.9% to $1.72 during Monday's trading session after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. What Else?. Sonnet BioTherapeutics says the reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Sonnet's common stock to satisfy
Benzinga

Benzinga

