WTOP
1 dead, others hurt after multivehicle crash on I-270 in Montgomery County
One person is dead and two others injured after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 270 in Maryland early Sunday morning, police say. In a news release, Maryland State Police said troopers responded to reports of two crashes on the northbound side of I-270 near the Montrose Road exit in Rockville around 3:35 a.m. on Sunday.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Two vehicles stolen from Lexus of Rockville; eight vehicle thefts reported in Silver Spring area
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Parts were taken from two vehicles in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue between Sept. 4 and 7. Force was reported. Property was taken from a vehicle in the 6700 block of Kenwood Forest Lane between 5:30 and 7:45 a.m....
foxbaltimore.com
65-year-old man killed in Baltimore County motorcycle crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Baltimore County. According to police, just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the inner loop of Interstate 695 near Chesaco Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed for unknown...
WUSA
Woman dies after morning crash on I-270 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 24-year-old has been taken into custody after a crash on Interstate-270 in Montgomery County left a woman dead. Maryland State Police are investigating the multi-vehicle crash, where a 2015 Tesla Model S ran into a 2007 Toyota Sienna just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Carroll County deputies seek driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near Taneytown
BALTIMORE -- The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near Taneytown, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities.The pedestrian was walking in the area of Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road when they were struck by the vehicle, deputies said.Taneytown officers and other first responders were sent to help the injured pedestrian around 9:40 a.m., according to authorities.Once there, they attempted to save the life of the pedestrian but that person eventually succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.The person driving the vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run collision...
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Carroll County hit and run suspect in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Officers in Carroll County arrested a suspect in a fatal hit and run. According to police, at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a hit and run near Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road. Police said the victim was struck by...
Man shot in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man was shot in Mount Vernon early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Officers on patrol near the historic neighborhood heard gunshots coming from behind the 900 block of N. Charles Street at 1:08 a.m., police said.A short time later, they learned that someone with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, according to authorities.The man is in critical but stable condition, police said.Detectives detailed to the Central District are investigating the shooting, according to authorities.Those detectives returned to the site of the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found additional shell casings near a dumpster.Anyone with information that could help detectives find the shooter should contact them at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana
ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County Sunday Morning
Per Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in which one person was killed early this morning in Montgomery County. Shortly after 3:35 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to northbound Interstate-270 south of Montrose Road, where two separate, but related crashes occurred. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2015 Tesla Model S and a 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on I-270 when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota before both vehicles came to a stop on the interstate. The driver and two of the five other passengers of the Toyota remained in the vehicle following the crash.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims
Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
Woman dead after car hits her, driver leaves scene in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman died after the driver of a vehicle hit her and left her in a roadway in Oxon Hill Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 5300 block of Indian Head Hwy. Officers got […]
Man stabbed in fight involving 30 people at Maryland soccer game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone stabbed a man in a fight that involved dozens of people at an adult soccer game Sunday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it happened around 6:50 p.m. at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring. Despite the location, the game was neither a […]
Wbaltv.com
AG identifies armed domestic assault suspect, officers in Harwood shooting
HARWOOD, Md. — The Maryland Attorney General's Office's Independent Investigations Division identified those involved in a fatal police shooting Saturday in Anne Arundel County. The decedent was identified as Anthony Hopkins Sr., 48, of Harwood. The officers involved were identified as Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Z. Devers, a...
Howard County Police are investigating deadly hit and run
police are investigating a hit-and-run in Laurel that killed a pedestrian. Police are looking for a Ford Explorer.
Man Shot, Killed After Pulling Gun On Police In Anne Arundel County (DEVELOPING)
A man was shot and killed by police investigating a violent domestic incident when he took shots at a cop car and pointed his gun toward officers in Maryland, authorities announced. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officials said that officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department...
WJLA
Man sentenced to 22 years in fatal stabbing at Oxon Hill Popeyes: State's Attorney
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — The man convicted in a stabbing death outside of an Oxon Hill Popeyes in 2019 was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Monday, according to the Prince George's State's Attorney's Office. Ricoh McClain, 32, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder for...
foxbaltimore.com
Man in critical condition, injured in overnight shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man is in critical, but stable condition after being injured overnight. According to police, just after 1 a.m., officers on patrol reported hearing discharging near Charles Street. Not long after, officers were sent to a local hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.
Wbaltv.com
MSP: DNA match leads to arrest in 16-year-old cold case
FREDERICK, Md. — The Maryland State Police charged a Florida man in connection to a 2006 murder of a young woman found on Interstate 70 in Frederick. According to officials, the man has been identified as Garry Artman, 64, of White Springs, Florida. He was charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. He is in custody in Michigan and charged in connection with a cold case from 1996 of a woman's death.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)
In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
NBC Washington
Officers Responding to Maryland Domestic Violence Call Fatally Shoot Man
Police in Maryland responding to a domestic violence incident fatally shot a man early Saturday after he pointed a firearm at officers, authorities said. No officers were injured during the incident in Harwood, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh. The office's Independent Investigations Division is handling the probe.
