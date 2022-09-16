‘The View’: Rosie O’Donnell Hasn’t Spoken to Elisabeth Hasselbeck Since Explosive Fight – ‘Wish I Was There to Throw a Sock at Her’

Rosie O’Donnell has never spoken to Elisabeth Hasselbeck since their explosive side-by-side camera shot fight on The View .

O’Donnell described a loving friendship she had with Hasselbeck leading up to the iconic smackdown on camera, but said there is no turning back and joked about wanting to “throw a sock at her seeing her back on The View set.

Rosie O’Donnell never spoke to Elisabeth Hasselbeck after their fight on ‘The View’

O’Donnell replied to a fan’s question about Hasselbeck on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen . The fan wondered when was the last time she spoke to Hasselbeck and what she meant when she said Hasselbeck’s guest hosting gig on The View was strange.

“I haven’t spoken to her since our big fight years ago in 2007,” O’Donnell explained. “We were good friends in the vernacular of I think both of our worlds. I took her to see some Broadway shows. She had never been. I took her kid to see all the Disney stuff that would come at Radio City.”

“And then we had the fight on The View and then we never spoke to each other again,” she added.

Rosie O’Donnell would throw a sock at Elisabeth Hasselbeck on ‘The View’

O’Donnell said watching The View was annoying because her feud with Hasselbeck came flooding back. “So when I was watching it, I remember, she came out with little Post-It notes,” O’Donnell recalled. “She’s like, ‘Here’s the Post-It notes I have for Joe Biden. You know, ‘Joe, the gas is too high,’ Joe, how’s this workin’ for ya?’ Joe, hey, Joe.’”

“And I was like ahhh!” O’Donnell groaned. “I wished I was there to, like, throw a sock at her or something.”

In early August, O’Donnell made a TikTok, offering her opinion about Hasselbeck’s guest return to The View . “I watched it,” she said about the new season of the show. I remembered why I don’t want to watch it with her anymore. Her little Post-It notes, I don’t know.”

“Strange,” she added shaking her head. “Yeah, hope you’re having a good day. And if you saw that yesterday, hope you recovered.”

Elisabeth Hasselbeck may have alienated another ‘View’ cast member

O’Donnell may have company when it comes to who isn’t speaking to Hasselbeck. Apparently, Whoppi Goldberg was over Hasselbeck’s remarks about abortion and Radar Online reported that they avoided one another on The View set. Hasselbeck returned to The View for her deep right-leaning social and political views. Goldberg’s views could not be more opposite of Hasselbeck’s.

But an intense on-air debate about a woman’s right to choose spilled over after cameras stopped rolling and the two avoded each other until Hasselbeck’s guest spot on the show came to an end. Hasselbeck tried to push her agenda on Goldberg. Goldberg fought back.

“God doesn’t make mistakes… [God] made us smart enough to know when it wasn’t going to work for us,” Goldberg said. “That’s the beauty of giving us freedom of choice.”

