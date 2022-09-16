Read full article on original website
Michigan Parents' Council will give new perspective in policymaking
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the members of the Michigan Parents' Council, an advisory group established to bring parents into the education budget process. The council is the first of its kind in Michigan. The council will give a parent perspective in the most recent education budget...
UPS driver killed in Grand Traverse County crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Investigators are releasing the name of the person killed in a crash in Grand Traverse County. A UPS truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash Friday, Sept. 16. Investigators were called to Beitner Road near River Road in Blair Township around 7:10...
Michigan State Police: Patrol car hit by drunk driver
WASHTENAW COUTNY, Mich. - Michigan State Police says that while a trooper was investigating an "operating while intoxicated" crash, their patrol car was hit by a different intoxicated driver. A trooper from the Brighton Post was investigating a crash on I-94 shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning. While waiting...
Man arrested for OWI after hit & run crash resulting in injury
MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Tennessee man has been arrested after a hit and run crash in Mason County early Saturday morning, Michigan State Police said. The crash occurred at 2:04 a.m. on Pere Marquette Highway, north of Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township, MSP said. A 2005 Honda...
Sheriff: Fatal crash in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 7:10 p.m. on September 16, deputies responded to a crash on Beitner Road near River Road, the sheriff's office said. The driver, a 57-year-old...
Michigan veteran gets 5 years for fraud over faked injuries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan veteran has been sentenced to five years in prison after investigators who followed him discovered he had faked injuries that allowed him to claim more than $260,000 in federal benefits. Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton repeatedly claimed he had lost the use...
Pickford ambulance service shuts down after 60 years
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- There are some changes to emergency services for a community in the Upper Peninsula. Sunday was the last shift for Pickford EMS, which has provided ambulance services for 60 years, according to Chief Jim Miller. In a letter addressed to the community on the Pickford...
