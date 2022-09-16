Every once in a while, we all need to be reminded to see the whimsy, the magic and the possibilities of our world. The way a kid views the world can be good for all of us. I kind of feel like a kid a lot, my own kids keep me young at heart and I try to look at ways to bring magic to the things that we do and to work hard to create civic pride. Modesto needs more places that create magic, in music, in song, in food and even our history. Magic helps us all, and the way you understand magic is to understand the science of how things work. Making science and technology fun is called exploration. As a kid, I loved the Exploratorium in SF and taking kids to the Tech in San Jose. Now, we are on the brink of bringing this amazing exploration to Modesto with the exciting new Modesto Children’s Museum. This will be a game changer for parents and kids and our youth culture for Modesto and it will be a great new addition to Modesto’s museum community.

MODESTO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO