Modesto, CA

mercedcountytimes.com

Who’s Who Of Merced At Kirby Western BBQ

The 31st annual Bill Kirby Western Barbecue at Lake Yosemite was a sold-out success with the many supporters of the Merced County Historical Society and Courthouse Museum filling up a picturesque cove at Lake Yosemite for a night of fabulous dining, lively fundraising and great conversation. All the proceeds benefit...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
cityoftracy.org

Tickets are still available to see Tony! Toni! Tone! Tonight!

Tracy, Calif. – Experience some of the greatest R&B music of the ‘80s and ‘90s with TONY! TONI! TONÉ! at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts tonight, September 16 at 8:00 p.m. Hailing from Oakland, TONY! TONI! TONÉ! is a three-piece America soul/R&B group that helps keep music’s soul and funk tradition alive.
TRACY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tremendous Turnout For 49er Fest In Groveland

Groveland, CA — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 49er Festival and Parade came roaring back as many lined Main Street/Highway 120. There were 54 entries of floats, antique and hotrod cars, horses, cowboys and girls, and even a very tall Uncle Sam, as can be viewed in the image box along with other photos of the parade.
GROVELAND, CA
Modesto, CA
Government
City
Madison, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
Modesto, CA
Entertainment
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Modesto, CA

Situated between San Francisco and Yosemite, Modesto is a central hub that allows you to experience its slow small-town life with its farms and wineries. Modesto has a rich agricultural history and produces almonds, walnuts, milk, chickens, and other farm products in huge quantities. The beautiful tree-lined streets and old homes, mixed in with high-end restaurants and bars, will surely steal your breath away.
MODESTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez

A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
MARTINEZ, CA
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
mymotherlode.com

HWY 49 To Temporarily Close In Angels Camp Due To A School Event

Angels Camp, CA – Travelers may want to avoid a section of South Main Street/Highway 49 in Angels Camp this afternoon. The street will be lined with revelers for Bret Harte High’s Homecoming Parade. Angels Camp Police detailed that South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from Bret Harte Road near St. Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road/Highway 4 today. That stretch of the highway is expected to be closed for about an hour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the floats and festivities.
ANGELS CAMP, CA
KCRA.com

Fire burns at auto shop in downtown Stockton

A fire broke out at an auto shop in downtown Stockton on Thursday afternoon. The shop is located at Hunter and Oak streets and has been abandoned, KCRA 3 confirmed. A sign showed the building was for sale. Video from our tower camera showed a smoke plume from the fire...
STOCKTON, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Trove of classic cars nestled in remote foothills

Places like Calaveras County have many gems hidden throughout its mountains and foothills. There is no shortage of exciting treasures from abandoned buildings and pieces of history slowly fading away, just waiting for someone to find them. The same can be said about the many classic cars hidden around Calaveras...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Modesto man, 33, killed in single-car accident

MODESTO, Calif. — A 33-year-old man from Modesto was killed Friday night in an accident on State Route 120, east of Tulloch Road. The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 p.m. They say the driver of a Honda Civic was going west at an unknown speed when he lost control coming out of a curve.
MODESTO, CA
Mashed

The Tragic Death Of Wine Pioneer Fred Franzia

He came from a family of winemakers, yet The Sacramento Bee called him an industry maverick. He had a colorful track record but was best known for turning Charles Shaw into a household name and a bestselling wine. Fred Franzia, the co-founder of the Bronco Wine Company, has died at the age of 79.
DENAIR, CA
FOX40

7 people shot at, 2 injured in connected shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot and another 5 were shot at in Stockton on Sunday by all the same suspects, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said in the first incident three men and one female were shot at while getting into a vehicle, but gunfire only struck the woman and […]
STOCKTON, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose

SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death

The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
SANTA CLARA, CA
ModestoView

PerformingView – New Season Ahead

As we close out the busy summer season, it has been a good time for live performances locally. Fruit Yard had record crowds, ModStock was a big success and now we are on the verge of the season openings for the 22-23 performing seasons. Now is the time to check the schedules, purchase your early tickets or buy season subscriptions.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

BigView – Be a kid again!

Every once in a while, we all need to be reminded to see the whimsy, the magic and the possibilities of our world. The way a kid views the world can be good for all of us. I kind of feel like a kid a lot, my own kids keep me young at heart and I try to look at ways to bring magic to the things that we do and to work hard to create civic pride. Modesto needs more places that create magic, in music, in song, in food and even our history. Magic helps us all, and the way you understand magic is to understand the science of how things work. Making science and technology fun is called exploration. As a kid, I loved the Exploratorium in SF and taking kids to the Tech in San Jose. Now, we are on the brink of bringing this amazing exploration to Modesto with the exciting new Modesto Children’s Museum. This will be a game changer for parents and kids and our youth culture for Modesto and it will be a great new addition to Modesto’s museum community.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

ModestoView

Modesto, CA
Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.

