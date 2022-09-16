Read full article on original website
The Big E features numerous classics to new ‘wild’ food options
The Big E's first weekend is wrapping up and 22News went in search of new and returning foods to find at the fairgrounds.
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
Western Massachusetts restaurants bring The Big E themed food to customers
The Big E has officially begun in West Springfield. However, fair food is taking over Western Massachusetts. Multiple local restaurants are using the third largest fair in North America as a theme for their own businesses. The Sweet Boutique, a new bakery in East Longmeadow, told MassLive they rotate menu...
Next generation taking the wheel at Peter Pan Bus Lines
SPRINGFIELD — They say they always knew what direction their lives would take and that the course they charted was their own. “I did a year at an accounting firm, but that was mainly to bring some experience and expertise here. I always knew I wanted to be here,” said Lauryn Picknelly-DuBois, the new controller of Peter Pan Bus Lines and part of the family’s fourth generation in its management tier.
Springfield Civic Center garage demolition begins; facility to make way for new parking, retail space
SPRINGFIELD — Demolition began Friday on the Civic Center Parking Garage in downtown Springfield, the first step toward replacing the 51-year-old facility with a modern $30 million to $40 million parking and retail space adjacent to the MassMutual Center. The garage had been closed for months, and the structure...
bankESB Donates $5,000 to Behavioral Health Network Staff Excellence Fund
EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently made a $5,000 donation to Behavioral Health Network Inc. toward the Katherine B. Wilson Staff Excellence Fund to support the career and professional development of the organization’s workforce. BHN is a regional provider of comprehensive behavioral-health services for adults, children, and families whose mission...
NEPGA headquarters has found a new home at Boylston's The Haven Country Club
As far as New England PGA executive director Mike Higgins is concerned, building a new headquarters at The Haven Country Club in Boylston was as exciting as a hole-in-one. Higgins, 47, of Shrewsbury, played his home matches for the Shrewsbury High golf team at The Haven CC — then known as Mount Pleasant CC — and he worked at the club in the bag room and picked the range for former head pro Art Harris for six years while he was in high school and college.
Vintage car show on Sunday to raise money for Shriners
Join Melha Shriners Vintage Auto at their Car Show on Sunday in Chicopee to raise money for Shriners Hospitals.
Thousands attend Amherst BID block party
The Amherst BID Block Party is back! The Amherst Business Improvement District celebrated the return of their block party with over 5,000 guest.
A Good Run: After 45 Years Enfield Denny’s Permanently Closes Its Doors
It was about 3 am in the morning on a Thursday just outside of Olathe, Kansas when we got kicked out of a Denny's. Apparently, they were not all that happy that seven loud-mouthed intoxicated 20-somethings came into their establishment, purchased the all-you-can-eat breakfast bar, and then proceeded to eat the equivalent of 7 horses worth of food. I guess, to them it was not cool at all.
3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
Longmeadow celebrates LGBTQIA+ community at annual Pride Festival
The Longmeadow town green came alive with the second annual Pride Festival.
A Legend Returns This Saturday!
Growing up in the Berkshire's, we have a lot of dedicated motorcycle riders around here. Now the only machines I've ever touched in my lifetime were 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, and go-karts. I have never actually climbed on a motorcycle to ride; however, I do know a handful people that have and still do.
Old Deerfield Arts & Crafts Festival celebrates autumn (photos)
DEERFIELD — The 46th annual Old Deerfield Fall Arts & Crafts Festival, featuring 100 artists from 16 states on the grounds of the Memorial Hall Museum, continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “They are dynamite people,” John O’Neill, show coordinator, said Saturday. “They are absolutely dynamite people.”...
First Alert Meteorologist Janna Brown dances with heart for Shriners!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Janna Brown danced with heart Saturday night to support Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser took place at Cedar’s Banquet Hall in Springfield. The event included refreshments and the chance for the audience to vote for their favorite dance of the night. We spoke with...
Polish foods, live music highlight Westfield parish’s fall festival on Sunday
HOLYOKE — The Holy Trinity Fall Festival is a harvest tradition that has become more than a church outing, it’s an annual community event. The Fall Festival is slated for noon to 5 p.m. tomorrow at Pilsudski Park in Holyoke, just over the Westfield line at 200 Old County Road, preceded by a Mass at 10:30 a.m.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
Car in flames in Chicopee over the weekend
A car was up in flames on 391 in Chicopee over the weekend.
BBB: Springfield woman hired by fake company
A woman from Springfield recently hired for a remote position on Indeed discovered that it was all a scam.
