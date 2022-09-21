Aaron Judge home run tracker: Yankee slugger ties Ruth; 2 shy of breaking Maris' 61

All eyes are on Aaron Judge as the slugger attempts to etch his name into baseball immortality one home run at a time.

The New York Yankee outfielder inched closer to history after bashing home run No. 60 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night, tying Babe Ruth's total from 1927.

Judge is now within two home runs of breaking Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61 -- a mark that has stood, ironically, since 1961.

It comes as no surprise that fans are dialed in to every pitch and every at bat. A feat of this magnitude has only been accomplished by a handful of players, including Yankees' Maris and Ruth. Judge now joins them in the very exclusive 60-homer club.

We are tracking every home run the Bronx Bomber hits until the end of the season.

Home run No. 60

With one swing of the bat, Judge tied Babe Ruth's 1927 record of 60 home runs. The blast came off of Pirates Wil Crowe in the bottom of the 9th inning. Judge has now reached the 60-homer plateau and sits just two home runs shy of breaking Roger Maris' 61.

Home run No. 59

Judge blasted a home run off Luis Perdomo in the top of the 7th. Judge with his 11th multi-HR game this season, ties Sammy Sosa and Hank Greenberg for most all-time. Judge is now just two homers shy of tying Roger Maris' 61.

Home run No. 58

Judge blasted an opposite field home run to the second deck in right field off Brewers starter Jason Alexander in the top of the third inning. The home run was Judge's first of the series against the Brewers and put him just three homers shy of tying Roger Maris' 61.

Home run No. 57

Judge launched a 389-foot home run over the Green Monster, off Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock. It was his 10th multi-home run game of the season, which tied him with Alex Rodriguez and Jimmie Foxx for the second-most in American League history. Only Hank Greenberg has more, with 11.

Home run No. 56

Judge poked a 383-foot homer just over the right field wall at Fenway Park off Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. According to ESPN Stats and Information research, Judge's 56 home runs are the fourth-most by a Yankee in a single season in franchise history, trailing only Roger Maris' 61 home runs in 1961 and Babe Ruth's 60 home runs in 1927 and 59 home runs in 1921.

Home run No. 55

Judge hit a 374-foot home run to left field off Minnesota Twins pitcher Louie Varland on Wednesday afternoon. It's the second time in his career he's hit a home run in at least four consecutive games. Judge is now on pace for 65 home runs, assuming he plays the rest of the Yankees' 26 games.

Home run No. 54

Judge hit a two-run home run to left field off Minnesota Twins reliever Trevor Megill, breaking a 2-2 tie and proving to be the difference in a 5-2 win. It tied him with Alex Rodriguez for most home runs in a season by a right-handed hitter in New York Yankees history.

Home run No. 53

Leading off the game, Judge needed only two pitches before taking Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shawn Armstrong 450 feet to left field. It established Judge's new career high in home runs. He's on pace for 66 home runs, which would tie Sammy Sosa for third-most in MLB history.

Home run No. 52

In the top of the ninth inning against the Rays, Judge launched a 392-foot dinger off of a Jason Adam changeup for his 52nd homer, matching his career high from 2017.

Home run No. 51

Judge took a fastball into center field off Los Angeles Angels starter Mike Mayers. He is now tied with Maris for most home runs before September in Yankees history.

Home run No. 50

Judge launched a 1-1 curveball off Los Angeles Angels reliever Jose Quijada to center field for his 50th home run of the year. He's the first Yankees player with 50 HR before September since Roger Maris in 1961. It's also his second 50-home run season in his career. He's the third Yankees player to record multiple 50-HR seasons, joining Babe Ruth (4) & Mickey Mantle (2). He's on pace for 63 home runs this season.

Home runs Nos. 41-49

#49 - August 26 - Oakland Athletics - Pitcher - JP Sears

#48 - August 23 - New York Mets - Pitcher - Taijuan Walker

#47 - August 22 - New York Mets - Pitcher - Max Scherzer

#46 - August 12 - Boston Red Sox - Pitcher - Nathan Eovaldi

#45 - August 10 - Seattle Mariners - Pitcher - Penn Murfee

#44 - August 8 - Seattle Mariners - Pitcher - Ryan Borucki

#43 - August 1 - Seattle Mariners - Pitcher - Marco Gonzales

#42 - July 30 - MAKE IT 200!

Judge wasted no time collecting home run No. 42 of the season against Royals pitcher Jonathan Heasley, but it was an extra special one for the 6'7'' slugger, who reached career home run No. 200 in the process. He became the second-fastest player in MLB history to reach that milestone.

#41 - July 29 - Kansas City Royals - Pitcher - Jackson Kowar

Home runs Nos. 31-40

#40 - July 29 - Kansas City Royals - Pitcher - Kris Bubic

#39 - July 28 - THIRD TIME'S A CHARM!

The Yankees and Royals were locked in a 0-0 stalemate heading into the bottom of the 9th inning, but Aaron Judge didn't get the memo. On the first pitch of the at-bat, he deposited a Scott Barlow offering into the opposing team's bullpen for the only run of the game and Judge's third walk-off of the season.

#38 - July 26 - New York Mets - Pitcher - Taijuan Walker

#37 - July 24 - Baltimore Orioles - Pitcher - Dean Kremer

#36 - July 22 - Baltimore Orioles - Pitcher - Tyler Wells

#35 - July 22 - Baltimore Orioles - Pitcher - Tyler Wells

#34 - July 21 - Houston Astros - Pitcher - Brandon Bielak

#33 - July 16 - Boston Red Sox - Pitcher - Kaleb Ort

#32 - July 16 - Boston Red Sox - Pitcher - Nick Pivetta

#31 - July 14 - Cincinnati Reds - Pitcher - Jeff Hoffman

Home runs Nos. 21-30

#30 - July 6 - Pittsburgh Pirates - Pitcher - Manny Banuelos

#29 - June 29 - Oakland Athletics - Pitcher - Cole Irvin

#28 - June 26 - WE HAVE LIFT OFF!

A wild extra inning affair between the Yankees and the Astros was capped off with a 3-run, walk-off homer by Aaron Judge off Seth Martinez in the bottom of the 10th inning. Not only did the homer salvage a four-game series split for the Yankees, but it cemented Judge as the early American League MVP favorite.

#27 - June 22 - Tampa Bay Rays - Pitcher - Colin Poche

#26 - June 22 - Tampa Bay Rays - Pitcher - Shane Baz

#25 - June 15 - Tampa Bay Rays - Pitcher - Shane McClanahan

#24 - June 11 - Chicago Cubs - Pitcher - Matt Swarmer

#23 - June 11 - Chicago Cubs - Pitcher - Matt Swarmer

#22 - June 7 - Minnesota Twins - Pitcher - Cole Sands

#21 - June 4 - Detroit Tigers - Pitcher - Beau Brieske

Home runs Nos. 11-20

#20 - June 3 - Detroit Tigers - Pitcher - Elvin Rodriguez

#19 - June 2 - SHOWDOWN WITH SHOHEI

A showdown between two MVP candidates took place in early June, but Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani didn't quite have it on this day. Ohtani gave up three home runs to Yankee hitters, including a bullet off the bat of Aaron Judge that landed in the left field seats.

#18 - May 29 - Tampa Bay Rays - Pitcher - Colin Poche

#17 - May 23 - Baltimore Orioles - Pitcher - Jordan Lyles

#16 - May 23 - Baltimore Orioles - Pitcher - Jordan Lyles

#15 - May 22 - Chicago White Sox - Pitcher - Kendal Graveman

#14 - May 17 - Baltimore Orioles - Pitcher - Joey Krehbiel

#13 - May 17 - Baltimore Orioles - Pitcher - Spenser Watkins

#12 - May 13 - Chicago White Sox - Pitcher - Vince Velasquez

#11 - May 12 - Chicago White Sox - Pitcher - Ryan Burr

Home runs Nos. 1-10

#10 - May 10 - FIRST WALK-OFF HOMER

Aaron Judge's first career walk-off home run was a majestic blast. Down two runs to the Blue Jays in the bottom of the 9th, Judge socked a 1-2 slider from Jordan Romano for a 3-run, game-winning homer.

#9 - May 3 - Toronto Blue Jays - Pitcher - Alek Manoah

#8 - May 1 - Kansas City Royals - Pitcher - Josh Staumont

#7 - May 1 - Kansas City Royals - Pitcher - Daniel Lynch

#6 - April 29 - Kansas City Royals - Pitcher - Dylan Coleman

#5 - April 28 - Baltimore Orioles - Pitcher - Paul Fry

#4 - April 26 - Baltimore Orioles - Pitcher - Alexander Wells

#3 - April 22 - Cleveland Indians - Pitcher - Tanner Tully

#2 - April 22 - Cleveland Indians - Pitcher - Eli Morgan

#1 - April 13 - Toronto Blue Jays - Pitcher - Jose Berrios

