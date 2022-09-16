Read full article on original website
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers
The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
jweekly.com
New Mexico’s Jewish federation is on the brink of collapse with no staff or funding for programs
The Jewish Federation of New Mexico has nearly run out of money and staff, and all of its programs have been suspended or are being handed over to other community entities, according to interviews and court records. The dysfunction is the result of mounting acrimony at a 74-year-old institution responsible...
2022 New Mexico State Fair wraps up
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits. Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have […]
Over 200,000 New Mexico students to be paid back for meals
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico will send out over $89 million in P-EBT to cover the cost of summer meals for K-12 students. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) is designed to help families cover food expenses. “The goal of Summer P-EBT is to help provide good nutrition to New Mexico’s children for the months they […]
Lung Institute: New Mexico places in top 10 for national lung health
A study about lung health in America was commissioned by the Lung Institute.
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain could lead to flooding in W. New Mexico & SW. Colorado
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One last surge of monsoon moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico this week. Flooding will be possible in western parts of the state and southwestern Colorado. Monsoon moisture already began returning to southern New Mexico this weekend and continues to push...
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
The Colorado River Compact was signed in 1922, just 10 years after New Mexico became a state. Today, New Mexico still uses only about half of its allotment under the compact each year.
Aggie Memorial Stadium hosts New Mexico Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- High school students from New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona piled into Aggie Memorial Stadium Saturday to compete in the New Mexico Regional Bands of America Championship. Bands of America describe their events as "the premier marching bands in the nation." High school marching bands from all over the state, including The post Aggie Memorial Stadium hosts New Mexico Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship appeared first on KVIA.
Hard work pays off for kids at New Mexico State Fair Junior Livestock auction
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A year’s worth of work paid off big for New Mexico kids at the New Mexico State Fair. The Junior Livestock auction returned in person for the first time in two years. Throughout the week, FFA and 4-H students showed off their animals. Friday they went up for auction. KRQE News 13 […]
New Mexico State Fair grand champion steer went for $11K
Youth from across New Mexico participated in the fair, especially when it came to showing livestock.
New Mexico families to receive summer food assistance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — More than $89 million in food assistance has been allocated to 227,735 New Mexico families to cover the cost of summer meals for students who were eligible, according to a recent announcement from the state. According to a news release from the state’s Human Services Department, the eligible families will […]
KOAT 7
5-year-old New Mexico girl born with half a heart fights for her life
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Katherine Lange, a 5-year-old girl full of life, is now fighting for her life on a day-to-day basis. Her father, Gary Lange, said she was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome before she was born. "We got diagnosed at 20 weeks pregnant and found out we...
New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival returns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Prickly Festival is back for it’s fourth year. This year’s event has moved locations from downtown to the Gutierrez Hubbell House. The festival will take place in two parts, one on Saturday, September 24 and one on Sunday, September 25. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. […]
‘The Cleaning Lady’ actor helped by New Mexico DOT courtesy patrol
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenient and free roadside service in the metro helps thousands of stranded drivers in the metro and has for decades. But recently, it just so happened to help a famous actor. While in town filming the hit TV show, ‘The Cleaning Lady’, Oliver Hudson ran out of gas on his way to […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
New Mexico seeing threats since beginning of the school year
Since the start of the school year, there have been more than 5 incidents that have forced schools in New Mexico to go into lockdown.
Watch fortunate driver narrowly avoid harrowing ‘Final Destination’ accident
SHOCKING footage shows the aftermath of an accident where a driver barely cheated death on a New Mexico freeway. We see a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked on the side of a road with a metal beam smashed through its windshield’s driver side. The Jeep’s owner, Fernando Garcia, films his...
KRQE News 13
Heavier rain south tonight, dry and mild north
Some heavier rain continues pushing across southern NM tonight. Alamogordo and Ruidoso have picked up between 0.50-1″ of rain which produced localized flash flooding over the McBride burn scar. Some roadways have reported some minor flooding. Stay safe and avoid low lying areas. Other parts of Otero County picked up 2-4″ of rain closer to Mexico. So needless to say, monsoon moisture is back in the state.
rrobserver.com
Bugs move indoors as it gets cold, here’s what to do
As the weather gets colder, bugs migrate indoors. As a result, people will start to notice bug bites and infestations. Normally people see anything from ants to roaches to spiders. But recently scientists discovered a new type of mosquito in New Mexico. Not to worry though, they are summer bugs.
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
