Santa Fe Reporter

NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers

The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
KRQE News 13

2022 New Mexico State Fair wraps up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits. Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have […]
KRQE News 13

Over 200,000 New Mexico students to be paid back for meals

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico will send out over $89 million in P-EBT to cover the cost of summer meals for K-12 students. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) is designed to help families cover food expenses. “The goal of Summer P-EBT is to help provide good nutrition to New Mexico’s children for the months they […]
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain could lead to flooding in W. New Mexico & SW. Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One last surge of monsoon moisture will bring heavy rain to parts of New Mexico this week. Flooding will be possible in western parts of the state and southwestern Colorado. Monsoon moisture already began returning to southern New Mexico this weekend and continues to push...
KVIA ABC-7

Aggie Memorial Stadium hosts New Mexico Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- High school students from New Mexico, Texas, and Arizona piled into Aggie Memorial Stadium Saturday to compete in the New Mexico Regional Bands of America Championship. Bands of America describe their events as "the premier marching bands in the nation." High school marching bands from all over the state, including The post Aggie Memorial Stadium hosts New Mexico Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Prickly Festival is back for it’s fourth year. This year’s event has moved locations from downtown to the Gutierrez Hubbell House. The festival will take place in two parts, one on Saturday, September 24 and one on Sunday, September 25. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. […]
KRQE News 13

What's happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
KRQE News 13

Heavier rain south tonight, dry and mild north

Some heavier rain continues pushing across southern NM tonight. Alamogordo and Ruidoso have picked up between 0.50-1″ of rain which produced localized flash flooding over the McBride burn scar. Some roadways have reported some minor flooding. Stay safe and avoid low lying areas. Other parts of Otero County picked up 2-4″ of rain closer to Mexico. So needless to say, monsoon moisture is back in the state.
rrobserver.com

Bugs move indoors as it gets cold, here's what to do

As the weather gets colder, bugs migrate indoors. As a result, people will start to notice bug bites and infestations. Normally people see anything from ants to roaches to spiders. But recently scientists discovered a new type of mosquito in New Mexico. Not to worry though, they are summer bugs.
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
