kiwaradio.com
Rebate Can Get Farmers Tractor Rollbars For Half Price And Save Lives
Statewide, Iowa — This is Tractor Safety Day, the first day of National Farm Safety Week, and one of the biggest dangers involving farm tractors is a lack of rollover protection. A program offers Iowa tractor owners a rebate to install rollover protective structures, or ROPS. Jackie Curnick, program...
Sioux City Journal
Northwest Iowa Realtors tap Wooster as CEO
SIOUX CITY -- The Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors has announced the hiring of Jill Wooster as the organization’s new chief executive officer. Wooster, who grew up in Mapleton, Iowa, and has lived in Sioux City since 1995, has an extensive background in organizational leadership, with previous roles at the Sioux City Journal, March of Dimes, 2011 Red Cross Tour of Homes event planner, American Heart Association, and as a mobile notary signing agent.
KCCI.com
Storms still possible in parts of Iowa tonight
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Tornado Watch has been issued until midnight for 26 counties central and southeast Iowa:. Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Boone, Clark, Dallas, Davis, Decatur, Guthrie, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Tama, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne. Weather Outlook:. Severe storms...
KCRG.com
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for additional showers and storms have decreased late this evening, with the focus for any additional storm development shifting south. A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until Midnight. Check here for the latest information on severe weather alerts.
Murphy’s Law: the right coach for Nebraska
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, comparing the state of the football programs at Iowa State and Nebraska, plus the right guy for the job—if he’ll take it.
kiwaradio.com
DNR seeks help in parks on Statewide Volunteer Day — Sept. 24th
Statewide, Iowa — The chief of Iowa’s Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau is asking Iowans to mark Saturday, September 24th on their calendars to lend a hand with sprucing up our state parks. It’s the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ sixth annual Statewide Volunteer Day and Sherry Arntzen is encouraging everyone who loves and uses our park system to sign up.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
kiwaradio.com
Navigation Season On Missouri River Will End Early This Fall Due To Drought
Missouri River Basin — Officials with the US Army Corps of Engineers will cut short the navigation season on the Missouri River this fall due to the continued drought.John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Office, says they’ve been conserving water for months.
Iowa Democrats express optimism at Polk County Steak Fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Steak Fry acts as an unofficial gauge for how Iowa’s Democratic Party is doing every year. This year, political candidates at the Steak Fry have hope that Democrats will perform well in the upcoming midterm elections. Hundreds of likely voters flocked to Water Works Park to hear from […]
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
KSNB Local4
Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
iowa.media
Iowa ranks embarrassingly low in Religious Liberty score after six years of full GOP control
For six years Republicans have had total control of government in the state of Iowa. The Iowa House? Check. The Iowa Senate? Check. The Governor? Check. Yet Republicans in Iowa have failed to pass a Religious Freedom & Restoration Act. They’ve failed to protect the religious liberty of Iowans.
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022
(Northwood, IA) -- The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Shell Rock River Friday. The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood. Olson was last seen walking in the area of Highway 65 Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15th and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16th. Anyone who may have seen Olson is asked to call the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
An Iowa State Park Was Named America’s 8th Favorite Landmark
Aqua Expeditions, a travel company, recently surveyed over 2,000 Americans asking them their favorite natural landmarks. One of Iowa's very own managed to crack the top 10. Indeed, Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park came in at #8 on this survey, joining the likes of New York's Niagara Falls, Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park, and Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of America's most beloved landmarks. Such company is quite esteemed. We beat out the other, more-famous Pikes Peak in Colorado!
Iowa DNR’s Youth Deer Season is here
(Area) Youth Deer Season opens Saturday. The season runs through October 2nd. “It’s open to Iowa residents who are younger than 16 years old the day they purchase the license.” Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says, “Youth hunters must be under the direct supervision of an adult mentor who has a valid license and had has paid the habitat fee.”
