Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe Local News
Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Central Georgia EMC Foundation awards $1,000 to Adventure Bags Inc.
JACKSON — Central Georgia EMC recently donated $1,000 to support Adventure Bags Inc. through its Operation Round Up program. Adventure Bags supports foster children by providing backpacks that contain necessities and other items when they transition to a foster home. “We are grateful for the support of Central Georgia...
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
CarShield makes big promises, but here’s what you need to know
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Olivia Lee thinks of her 2001 Volvo as family. She bought the car four years ago, and is meticulous about its maintenance. But the car has 158,000 miles on it, and when Lee saw a recent CarShield commercial, she decided to buy a warranty. CarShield is...
Officials say I-285, GA-400 interchange reopened for travel
ATLANTA — A new exit and new lanes reopened at the Interstate 285 and Georgia State Road 400 interchange Sunday evening. Drivers on I-285 eastbound will have a big change to navigate if trying to get to Glenridge Drive or GA-400 northbound or southbound. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke...
Elections board nominates new supervisor while attorney asks judge to block mayor’s selection committee
MACON, Ga. — Amid an ongoing legal dispute, the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections nominated interim elections supervisor Thomas Gillon to take the job permanently as they asked a judge to block the mayor’s plans to form a selection committee. After a brief executive session during its meeting...
Fulton DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top
I don’t think Georgia is prepared for what’s coming its way. I don’t know how it could be, not with the most important and controversial trial in American history looming in its not-too-distant future. Now, maybe that trial will never happen. After months of investigative work into an alleged criminal conspiracy to interfere with and […] The post Fulton DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
Clayton County has paid the team behind a speculative high-rise project more than a half-million dollars for design work for a future county-owned small business development center.
Monroe Local News
Gov. Kemp reappoints 2 former Walton County law enforcement officials to state boards
Walton County, Ga. (Sept. 14, 2022) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two Walton County residents and former law enforcement officials to state boards this summer. Former Monroe Public Safety director Keith Glass has been reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Glass is the former Public Safety director for the City of Monroe. He retired in 2018 after a 25-year law enforcement career in his hometown of Monroe. At that time, Glass was the longest-serving police chief in the Monroe Police Department’s history. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.
Local couple indicted after defrauding government of unemployment benefits
ATLANTA — An Atlanta couple has been indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office after they allegedly used numerous stolen identities to fraudulently claim Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits under fictitious employer accounts registered with the Georgia Department of Labor. Shenita Daniel and Wayne A. Lowe, Jr., according to officials,...
Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
A $125 grant for Georgia public school teachers goes through a system that doesn't offer access to big-box retailers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgac.com
Initial List of Bed, Bath and Beyond Stores Closing Released
Bed, Bath and Beyond officials announced last month that an estimated 150 of its home goods stores would be closing as it struggles to turn around lagging sales. Today, a list of the initial 50 stores set to close was announced. Only two are on the chopping block in Georgia. One in Suwanee and the other in Snellville. It’s not known when the company will release the list of the remaining 100 slated to close. Officials also plan to cut the company’s corporate and supply chain staff by an estimated 20%.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
saportareport.com
Mixed-use project would take entire block on Edgewood, keep historic buildings
A massive mixed-use project in the Old Fourth Ward would remake an entire block of Edgewood Avenue but keep the historic buildings that house the Thumbs Up Diner and the Ammazza pizza restaurant. The “Alexan Edgewood” project is proposed by Trammell Crow Residential for the roughly 2-acre block at 573-581,...
nypressnews.com
A 26-year-old entrepreneur built a multi-million dollar business doing government contract work out of his parents’ basement. Now, he and his fiancée are completing a new 250-home development in the suburbs of Atlanta.
Jalen Uboh, 26, and Anika Carter, 25, have known each other since junior high. They went to the same middle school in Douglas County, Georgia. In high school, they shared a Spanish class and that’s when “I started getting the butterflies towards Anika,” Uboh told Insider. They...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
saportareport.com
Why You Should Stop Driving Alone to Midtown
There’s no doubt that driving alone impacts the world around us. From air pollution and carbon emissions to expensive wear on infrastructure and potentially life threatening collisions, driving is a problematic way to get around. When many of the 100,000 people living in, working in, and visiting Midtown choose to drive alone, the problems compound. Despite a sizable number of employees now working hybrid schedules, transportation is still the largest source of Georgia’s carbon emissions, the primary driver of the climate crisis.
Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes
State transportation officials have taken another step toward building toll lanes on Ga. 400 north of the Perimeter....
The Citizen Online
Burglars steal tools worth $7,000 from Tesla showroom construction site in Fayetteville
A construction crew working to install sheetrock at the old Haverty’s Furniture store on North Glynn Street in Fayetteville, expected to be the new Tesla showroom, had their efforts interrupted when they arrived on Sept. 12 to find that up to $7,000 in tools had been stolen over the weekend.
Comments / 0