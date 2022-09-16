Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Houston Chronicle
Escape to this $4.65 million Sugar Land mansion with fairytale library
Relive the iconic Disney scene when the Beast gives Belle a library at 427 W. Alkire Lake Drive in Sugar Land. The $4.65 million mansion is a bibliophile's dream thanks to its two-story study and library with hand-carved inlays. Bookworms will finally have enough room for all their "to be read" piles because this library can hold 1,500 books.
Houston's future 'River Walk' development will host job fair on September 19 in Fifth Ward
Developers of this 150-acre retail and housing development are hoping this could be the Bayou City's own River Walk, but it is still in the beginning stages.
New Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital unit specializes in elderly care
Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital expands senior care with the Adult Care of Elders unit. (Courtesy Memorial Hermann) Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital introduced the new Adult Care for Elders unit, a division of the hospital designed to address issues specific to older patients, on Sept. 19. “Collaboration among our physician, employee...
Click2Houston.com
‘So thankful to have this time with her’: Houston Methodist Baytown helps hospice patient see granddaughter get married
BAYTOWN. Texas – The Houston Methodist Baytown transitioned its chapel into a wedding ceremony for a hospice patient’s granddaughter. After traveling from Mexico, Tomasa Macias became ill during her visit to celebrate the engagement of her granddaughter, Myra Perez. The family said the diagnosis was not good and, after several weeks in the hospital, Macias and her family decided hospice care in Mexico was the next step. This would have meant Macias missing her granddaughter’s wedding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe boy dies after battling brain cancer, community talks about his impact
Santa Fe - Wylie Cino, a 4-year-old boy from the Santa Fe area, has died after battling brain cancer. The family announced his death via Facebook Saturday. PREVIOUS: Massive parade held in Santa Fe to support 4-year-old diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Wylie was diagnosed with a brainstem glioma, an...
Lotus Seafood holds grand opening, brings brand's first-ever full bar to Stafford
Lotus Seafood holds its grand opening Sept. 16-18 at its new Stafford location, bringing the brand's first-ever full bar. (Courtesy Lotus Seafood) Lotus Seafood, the Houston-area seafood restaurant brand, officially opened its new Stafford location. From Sept. 16-18, Lotus Seafood holds its grand opening at 2903 S. Main St., Ste....
houstonfoodfinder.com
First Bite: Low Tide Finds Brick-and-Mortar Home in Spring Branch
An eatery specializing in seafood has put down roots in Spring Branch. Alli Jarrett, who owns Harold’s in the Heights, debuted Low Tide Kitchen & Bar at Finn Hall in downtown Houston. It closed during the pandemic, but now Jarrett has reopened it as a brick-and-mortar at 2030 Bingle. Jarrett drew inspiration from the Lowcountry cuisine of South Carolina, where she grew up, and from living on the Gulf Coast. So Houstonians should find Low Tide’s offerings comforting and familiar. Houston Food Finder was invited to try some of the dishes and drinks.
defendernetwork.com
Pastors Rudy & Juanita Rasmus: 30 yrs at St. John’s Downtown
Pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus, the dynamic divine duo, who head St. John’s United Methodist Church Downtown (or St. Johns Downtown), were recently showered with appreciation on Sunday, Sept 18, as members past and present gathered to celebrate the couple’s 30th anniversary in ministry. The festivities, which took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Panr
3502 Gannan Lake Ct
Excellent 4 bedroom 3.5 bath corner lot family home backing on to water with dock in Marcello Lakes! Natural sunlight flows into this home with large windows and features blinds throughout home and beautiful floors throughout the ground floor common living spaces and bathrooms. Large white kitchen features beautiful countertop with tile backsplash, doubling as breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Open kitchen concept with a spacious living room and high ceilings. Large primary bedroom and views of the backyard and water. Primary bathroom features large countertop vanity with dual sinks. Large soaking tub , separate walk in shower. Large game room and three additional bedrooms. Stunning backyard comes equipped with large covered patio and gas grill hookups. Entertain your guests and take a relaxing trip on your boat anytime you desire! Move in ready!
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
Click2Houston.com
University of St. Thomas and Houston Food Bank team up for mobile food drive
HOUSTON – Rising inflation costs across the country have resulted in more families needing help from food banks. On Saturday, the University of St. Thomas and the Houston Food Bank partnered to fight food insecurity in Houston. Hundreds of families waited to receive food items, canned goods, and fresh...
Click2Houston.com
Kate Watson Performs
Wednesday on Houston Life at 1:00 p.m., Kate Watson joins us. She is a rising star on the country music scene and she calls Montgomery county home. Catch her performance, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Panr
1207 Grand West Blvd Unit 1C
Vacation Rental!! $210/Night, $1,370/Week, $3600/Month, Min. 3 days stay & $70 cleaning fee will be added. *No Car Needed!! Fully furnished unit located at University Center in Katy,Texas. Welcoming murals in the entrance and accent designs on each floor! Each unit has fully equipped gourmet kitchen with SS appliances & granite counter tops, breakfast bar, spacious bedroom, washer & dryer, covered parking, gated parking & controlled access . This unit features convenient extra sleeper for guests. Other similar unit available!! Surrounded by more than $100 million development with easy access & walk-ability to amenities such as dining, grocery shopping, clothing, housing, transportation, education, leisure, etc. Easy access to i-10 & TX 99. Minutes away from Katy Mills Outlet Mall, Katy Asian Town, Memorial Herman Hospital, Energy Corridor area, University of Houston, etc.
'Pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Archbishop Emeritus': Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies
Remembering Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza 🙏 He served the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for 21 years before retiring.
yolotx.com
Prepare for Pearland
Welcome to Pearland, one of the fastest growing cities in the nation! Located south of Houston, this booming town is just as sweet as its namesake. From the town center to the diverse shopping experience, and wide range of culinary treats, there is a lot to bite into upon arrival. Let YOLO TX be your guide for the weekend.
houstononthecheap.com
Breweries in Houston near you – 10 local brewers offering the best beer, food & more!
Believe it or not, there are many breweries in Houston. What’s even better is that some of these breweries serve up food, have events, and offer tours. If you find yourself googling “Best breweries near me” or “Breweries in Houston with food” we have you covered!!! While it might have not crossed your mind to visit a brewery in the city, these are a few of the best breweries in Houston to try.
The Enchilada Queen dishes on her Tex-Mex empire!
She's the whole enchilada! Sylvia Casares is known as Houston's 'Enchilada Queen' for her award-winning Tex-Mex, cocinado con amor!
This week has been BUSY and there's a lot going on in League City.
IT'S THAT TIME: YOUR WEEKLY LEAGUE CITY NEWS UPDATE. This week has been BUSY and there's a lot going on in League City. Stories of our life-saving first responders I-45 & FM 518 Traffic project.
Massive alligator captured in Atascocita neighborhood, constable says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — Someone needs to yell Jumanji after another large alligator was spotted Monday morning, this time in Atascocita. According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a neighborhood on North Lake Branch Lane near Lake Houston after reports of a gator in the road. Herman...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: 10-foot alligator having ‘good ol’ time’ in Atascocita neighborhood; animal safely removed with aid of tow truck🐊
ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 10-foot-long alligator was thwarted during his run of an Atascocita neighborhood Monday morning by a gator wrangler sporting American flag shorts. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a social media posting that deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane to an alligator in the middle of the road.
Apartment Therapy
57K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0