Oklahoma’s ‘Heavener Runestone’ Remains an Unexplained Sooner State Mystery to This Day!
It's one of Oklahoma's oldest unexplained mysteries, and to this day it remains a hotly debated topic. Have you ever heard of the Heavener Runestone? Some say it's proof that the Vikings actually made it as far inland as Oklahoma, others say it's a modern rune that was carved in the late 1800s by early Scandinavian settlers.
Former Razorback Women's Basketball graduate assistant wins WNBA title
The Las Vegas Aces won their first WNBA title, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78 to 71 to clinch the series three games to one. Former University of Arkansas graduate assistant and current Ace Kelsey Plum went 5 for 12 from the field, including 3 for 7 from three, and scored 15 points in the Game Four win. Plum dished three assists, and grabbed three steals to further fill her stat line.
Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?
You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift shop awarded in Purple Ribbon Awards
Domesticshelters.org has announced the winners of the 2022 Purple Ribbon Awards and this year, the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift store won "Outstanding Thrift Shop of the Year." Monday, Sept. 19, the thrift store will celebrate with all-day flash sales. There will also be treats provided, and there will be...
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium
A food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after reportedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage in Fayetteville on Saturday night.
How to Watch Missouri State vs. Arkansas Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Missouri State Bears from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+. Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri State Bears. When: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT. TV:...
Arkansas Undefeated by All Comers This Season Except One – Parking
A proposal for the betterment of common Razorback fans that even athletic administrators can get behind
Fans shop for neck braces ahead of Bobby Petrino return to Razorback stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday will mark 10 years since former head Hog Bobby Petrino walked the sidelines of Razorback Stadium. And Saturday, he could be greeted with some interesting welcome back gestures as Missouri State team takes the field. April 1, 2012, is a day many Hog fans would...
Firemen injured in falling from fire truck
— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
Two-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police have responded to a two-vehicle accident at N. 11th and B Streets.
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!
ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
Fort Smith attorney seeks misdemeanor charge against city boss
A request by Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen to charge Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken with a misdemeanor for violating Arkansas’ Historical Monument Protection Act “should be given short shrift,” according to an attorney representing the city. McCutchen on Friday (Sept. 16) delivered a letter to...
Arkansas State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after Sonic Drive-In shooting
PARIS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that began with a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas that left 22-year-old George Poole, an employee at the restaurant, dead. The shooting happened around noon on Sept. 19 and Poole was pronounced...
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer
A Pine Bluff woman facing multiple charges after the death of a Pea Ridge Police Officer has had her 2023 trial start date pushed back even later.
Missing Stillwater man located in Fayetteville
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died
Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
