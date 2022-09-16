ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muldrow, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Former Razorback Women's Basketball graduate assistant wins WNBA title

The Las Vegas Aces won their first WNBA title, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78 to 71 to clinch the series three games to one. Former University of Arkansas graduate assistant and current Ace Kelsey Plum went 5 for 12 from the field, including 3 for 7 from three, and scored 15 points in the Game Four win. Plum dished three assists, and grabbed three steals to further fill her stat line.
LAS VEGAS, NV
drivinvibin.com

Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?

You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muldrow, OK
City
Spiro, OK
Spiro, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Muldrow, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Firemen injured in falling from fire truck

— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
5newsonline.com

5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!

ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith attorney seeks misdemeanor charge against city boss

A request by Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen to charge Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken with a misdemeanor for violating Arkansas’ Historical Monument Protection Act “should be given short shrift,” according to an attorney representing the city. McCutchen on Friday (Sept. 16) delivered a letter to...
FORT SMITH, AR
KRMG

Missing Stillwater man located in Fayetteville

STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
STILLWATER, OK
talkbusiness.net

Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy