Read full article on original website
Related
lafayette.edu
Social Entrepreneurship Workshop w/ Marty Johnson
330 Rockwell Integrated Sciences Center, Easton, PA 18042, United States. A workshop for students on the opportunities, challenges, and key issues facing Social Entrepreneurs. INDS 223: Social Entrepreneurship explores how non-profit and socially responsible for-profit companies create and innovate products and services in pursuit of a social goal.
lafayette.edu
The Student Leadership Challenge© Workshop
This peer education program includes a 90-minute session facilitated by specially trained members of the Leadership Education Committee called LEADs (Leadership Education Advocates). Participants learn the value of applying the five exemplary practices© of leadership within an interactive session. The workshop is ideal for students seeking leadership roles or...
lafayette.edu
Iron Pigs Baseball Night
Come join fellow Pards on the Picnic Patio at the Coca Cola Park! Enjoy 2 hours of unlimited food and soft drinks and a great view of the Lehigh Valley Coquis!. Student Tickets are FREE (transportation is provided). Staff and Faculty are free as well, but consider making a donation.
lafayette.edu
Blackout Poetry Workshop for Banned Books Week
Join the Lafayette College Libraries and Lafayette English Department for a Blackout Poetry Workshop using Banned Books. To commemorate Banned Books Week, we will be serving hot apple cider on the Skillman Patio from 1pm - 3pm and have excerpts from a selection of Banned Books on hand to use for blackout poetry. Use sharpies to turn banned texts into your own poetry!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lafayette.edu
Health Professions Program: Second Year Student Information Session
Join us to learn what it takes to get started in preparing your application to medical, podiatry, dental, veterinary or optometry school. We will go over the required coursework information, application timeline, and important resources. We will also offer advice on related activities that will enhance your application portfolio. To...
lafayette.edu
"Unmasking the Powers Behind Gun Violence" - International Day of Peace keynote
Theologian Walter Wink understood that there are invisible forces that shape and determine human existence. When we unmask these powers, they lose their influence and create the space for us to make conscious decisions about how we want to live. In this zoom keynote lecture, Deanna Hollas will lead us in an exploration of the hidden forces behind our gun violence epidemic and how we can respond.
Comments / 0