3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Bristol Myers Squibb offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Johnson & Johnson is a long-time winner whose growth should accelerate. Vertex Pharmaceuticals enjoys a monopoly in treating cystic fibrosis and has a promising pipeline.
FedEx Just Gave Us a Warning About the Economy. What Should Investors Do Now?
FedEx pre-released quarterly results that were well below expectations and also withdrew full-year guidance. The company said it saw a rapidly deteriorating economy late in its quarter. If this is a sign of things to come this earnings season, investors need to prepare now to take advantage of opportunities up...
5 Reasons to Sell AMC Entertainment
There are a lot of reasons why investors should avoid this roller-coaster ride.
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Palo Alto Networks leads the cybersecurity industry in 11 different categories, and services in that space are in high demand. Shares of e-commerce giant Shopify could be the top performer of this bunch, with a potential upside of 101% over the next year. Tesla is positioning itself to become more...
3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market
You may not see these game-changing stocks this cheap ever again.
Here's What Your Social Security Increase Would Be As Things Stand Right Now
Based on inflation levels for July and August, the Social Security increase would be 8.7% to 8.9%. Social Security recipients are in store for a big raise no matter what, but it still might not be enough.
Got $1,000? 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes traded in a bear market territory in 2022. Persistent inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on all asset prices. Market sell-offs are a chance to build long-term positions in good businesses.
I'm Not Good at Picking Stocks, so I Made Sure My Brokerage Account Had This Feature
When I opened a brokerage account, this was the most important thing I checked for.
2 Stocks on My Radar This Week
This video dives into Axon Enterprise (AXON -1.52%)...
Liz Ann Sonders on Economic Cycles, Stock Prices, and Investing Mistakes
Shorter economic cycles and more frequent recessions doesn't necessarily mean the downturns will be brutal. John Rotonti talked with Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab, about:. - The “mother’s milk” of stock prices. - How this market is simultaneously like the 1970s, post-WWII, and...
Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today
Investors are beginning to ponder what a post-pandemic world means for vaccine makers. Moderna will likely need to find new growth drivers to fuel its long-term expansion.
Why Novavax and Johnson & Johnson Stocks Slipped Today
The declines follow remarks from President Biden about the state of the coronavirus pandemic. The two companies are responsible for exactly half of the COVID vaccines in use.
Why Curaleaf Stock Got Mashed on Monday
It is acquiring a majority stake in a foreign peer in a deal valued at nearly $20 million.
Why Sotera Health Stock Crumbled Today
The company and two related businesses have been ordered to pay $363 million to the plaintiff in a lawsuit. This is the first of a raft of cases alleging that emissions from a Sterigenics factory caused cancer.
Should You Really Buy Stocks Now or Wait Awhile Longer?
The great bull market that favored most stock pickers has given way to a bear market. The economy is slowing and the cost of capital is increasing dramatically, meaning cash-burning companies that can't adjust will be left behind. This favors careful stock picking more than in times past because a...
How Much Will Your Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023 Based on Current Inflation?
Each year, Social Security benefits are increased to account for inflation. The calculation for the cost of living adjustment still isn't final, but we just got another piece of the puzzle.
3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Shopify's stock price has been hammered, but the company's share of America's e-commerce activity is bigger than ever. Duolingo's increasingly popular language learning application is converting paid subscribers at a faster rate than you'd expect after looking at its stock price. Shares of SoFi Technologies are way down even though...
Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today
Rate hikes have crushed the crypto market all year long. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by another 0.75% at this week's meeting.
Where Will SoFi Be in 3 Years?
Rising interest rates have weighed on the stock market and crushed unprofitable growth stocks this year. SoFi stock enjoyed early success but is now down almost 80% from its peak. The fintech is on a path to profitability following its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and the growth of its...
