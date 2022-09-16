ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Bristol Myers Squibb offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Johnson & Johnson is a long-time winner whose growth should accelerate. Vertex Pharmaceuticals enjoys a monopoly in treating cystic fibrosis and has a promising pipeline.
Motley Fool

FedEx Just Gave Us a Warning About the Economy. What Should Investors Do Now?

FedEx pre-released quarterly results that were well below expectations and also withdrew full-year guidance. The company said it saw a rapidly deteriorating economy late in its quarter. If this is a sign of things to come this earnings season, investors need to prepare now to take advantage of opportunities up...
Motley Fool

5 Reasons to Sell AMC Entertainment

There are a lot of reasons why investors should avoid this roller-coaster ride.
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes traded in a bear market territory in 2022. Persistent inflation and rising interest rates have weighed on all asset prices. Market sell-offs are a chance to build long-term positions in good businesses.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks on My Radar This Week

This video dives into Axon Enterprise (AXON -1.52%)...
Motley Fool

Liz Ann Sonders on Economic Cycles, Stock Prices, and Investing Mistakes

Shorter economic cycles and more frequent recessions doesn't necessarily mean the downturns will be brutal. John Rotonti talked with Liz Ann Sonders, Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab, about:. - The "mother's milk" of stock prices. - How this market is simultaneously like the 1970s, post-WWII, and...
Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

Investors are beginning to ponder what a post-pandemic world means for vaccine makers. Moderna will likely need to find new growth drivers to fuel its long-term expansion.
Motley Fool

Why Novavax and Johnson & Johnson Stocks Slipped Today

The declines follow remarks from President Biden about the state of the coronavirus pandemic. The two companies are responsible for exactly half of the COVID vaccines in use.
Motley Fool

Why Curaleaf Stock Got Mashed on Monday

It is acquiring a majority stake in a foreign peer in a deal valued at nearly $20 million.
Motley Fool

Why Sotera Health Stock Crumbled Today

The company and two related businesses have been ordered to pay $363 million to the plaintiff in a lawsuit. This is the first of a raft of cases alleging that emissions from a Sterigenics factory caused cancer.
Motley Fool

Should You Really Buy Stocks Now or Wait Awhile Longer?

The great bull market that favored most stock pickers has given way to a bear market. The economy is slowing and the cost of capital is increasing dramatically, meaning cash-burning companies that can't adjust will be left behind. This favors careful stock picking more than in times past because a...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Shopify's stock price has been hammered, but the company's share of America's e-commerce activity is bigger than ever. Duolingo's increasingly popular language learning application is converting paid subscribers at a faster rate than you'd expect after looking at its stock price. Shares of SoFi Technologies are way down even though...
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today

Rate hikes have crushed the crypto market all year long. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by another 0.75% at this week's meeting.
Motley Fool

Where Will SoFi Be in 3 Years?

Rising interest rates have weighed on the stock market and crushed unprofitable growth stocks this year. SoFi stock enjoyed early success but is now down almost 80% from its peak. The fintech is on a path to profitability following its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and the growth of its...
