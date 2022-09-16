Read full article on original website
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans reveals Tom Brady motivation behind brawl-sparking fight with Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set insane NFL mark never seen before vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins pulled off a shocker on Sunday. They trailed the Baltimore Ravens 28-7 entering the fourth quarter and came back to win 42-38. In the process, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle went absolutely bananas in the win. Hill finished with 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, his teammate Jaylen […] The post Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle set insane NFL mark never seen before vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp
You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ immediate reaction to blowing 35-14 lead to Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens are likely shell shocked after blowing a 21-p0int fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins. They led 28-7 entering the final quarter. Yet, Tua Tagovailoa engineered a massive comeback that saw the Dolphins pull off the upset, 42-38. After the game, Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark...
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans
A change of location did not prevent Russell Wilson from hearing boos from the stands. Wilson still got booed by spectators who attended the game at Empower Field at Mile High where the Denver Broncos hosted the Houston Texans for the quarterback’s regular-season home debut. The Broncos were supposed to dominate Houston, considering that Russell […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos fans booing during ugly win over Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals
The biggest story for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 offseason was their revamped offensive line. Despite making it all the way to the Super Bowl, their protection for quarterback Joe Burrow was extremely suspect. The expectation was that with a brand-new line with new players, Burrow would be sacked less. Well, two games in, […] The post Worrying Joe Burrow stat proves that nothing has changed for Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts coach Frank Reich gets brutally honest after shutout loss to Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2022 NFL season with lofty goals and high expectations. Through two weeks, they find themselves in last place of the AFC South and have been embarrassed twice. Normally, a Week 1 tie is not embarrassing but when it’s against the Houston Texans it is. But on Sunday, things went from bad to worse.
Aidan Hutchinson endears self to Lions fans with jaw-dropping performance in win over Commanders
Aidan Hutchinson is the future in Detroit. The Michigan product recorded 3 sacks for the Lions in their 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Hutchinson then made a heartwarming gesture following the impressive performance. The 22-year old defensive end dedicated the Lions’ win to Hudson Gazsi, a young Lions fan who is battling […] The post Aidan Hutchinson endears self to Lions fans with jaw-dropping performance in win over Commanders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most improbable fourth-quarter comebacks in recent memory on Sunday, stunning the Baltimore Ravens in the process, and Tua Tagovailoa could not be prouder of his team. Having entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-14, the three-headed monster of Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill inspired an unreal comeback […] The post Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses glaring Derek Carr difference from last season
In his first game under new head coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback Derek Carr had a grand total of zero rushing yards. This is a glaring deviation from his play last season under Jon Gruden, who coached Carr to a career-best 140 yards last term. There’s clearly...
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
Trey Lance’s first message after 49ers season-ending ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance recently underwent ankle surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Lance sent out a hopeful message following the procedure. “Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process....
Amari Cooper speaks out on Browns’ collapse vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns blew their 2022 season opener to the New York Jets. By a score of 31-30, they allowed the Jets to come back for a win in and fell to 1-1 on the season despite big games from Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper. Chubb rushing in for a...
The 3 leading Nebraska football candidates to replace Scott Frost, revealed
Nebraska football fired head coach Scott Frost following their difficult start to the 2022 season. The three leading candidates to replace Frost were revealed by Bruce Feldman of FOX College Football. “I think Mickey Joseph, who’s lit a spark around here this week, I think he has a real chance if he can get some […] The post The 3 leading Nebraska football candidates to replace Scott Frost, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith shares reluctant reaction after Cowboys holds on vs. Bengals
After the Dallas Cowboys suffered a heavy Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith was quick to declare that the season is over for the Cowboys after just one week into the new season. To make matters worse, the Cowboys also...
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA・
Cade McNamara suffers unfortunate injury in Michigan football’s blowout win over UConn
Michigan football took a massive win against UConn, thrashing the Huskies 59-0. However, Wolverines fans won’t be celebrating too much, as quarterback Cade McNamara suffered an injury that will sideline him for a while. According to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, McNamara will be out for a few weeks and that he doesn’t think the […] The post Cade McNamara suffers unfortunate injury in Michigan football’s blowout win over UConn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Titans make intriguing Josh Gordon move for MNF vs. Bills
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly promoting Josh Gordon from the practice squad ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Gordon’s agent Zac Hiller reportedly broke the news to Pelissero and explained what this means for Josh Gordon moving forward.
