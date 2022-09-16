Read full article on original website
WISN
Police: Armed robbers shoot at a Milwaukee DPW worker in Brewer's Hill neighborhood
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to an armed robbery near Brown and Buffum Streets in Milwaukee's Brewer's Hill neighborhood Monday morning. Police said a Department of Public Works employee was in the area at 7:03 a.m. when armed robbers held up the worker. Police said the robbers also fired at the DPW vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was arrested following the armed robbery of a city Department of Public Works (DPW) worker near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19. Officials say around 7 a.m., armed suspects approached the on-duty DPW worker. They demanded and obtained property from the...
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
WISN
Shorewood police investigate shots fired at Metro Market
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The Shorewood Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday outside Shorewood's Metro Market. Police said they were called to the store on Oakland Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. Two men engaged in a fight during which one of the men pulled out a gun and fired...
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Home Damaged By Fire
(Beaver Dam) Fire damaged a Beaver Dam home. Crews were dispatched to 504 South Center Street around 7:10pm Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the front of the house and flames were visible in a rear window. Beaver Dam Fire Lt. Matthew Weidler says two hose lines were deployed...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Neighbors react after Kenosha homeowner kills intruder during attack
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Some residents in a typically quiet Kenosha neighborhood are shaking up, after a man allegedly tried to break into several homes Friday night, on Sept. 16. According to the Kenosha Police Department, a homeowner at the intersection of 69th Street and 64th Avenue in...
Body of 16-year-old found in vacant Milwaukee home
Milwaukee police say they found the body of a 16-year-old boy in a home near 38th and Center Monday morning, and believe he died from gunshot wounds.
WISN
Woman injured after shooting outside a Milwaukee McDonalds parking lot
MILWAUKEE — On Monday, Sept. 19 just after midnight a 23-year-old woman was shot near North 27 and Capitol Street. Milwaukee police said the woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s) and ask that anyone with...
WISN
Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Kenosha early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received, police said. Four people were shot.
Highway 19 back open at US 151 in Sun Prairie after crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Highway 19 is back open near US 151 in Sun Prairie after a crash. Two ambulances and a fire truck were at the scene, and multiple vehicles appeared to have been involved in a crash. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. It is unclear what led to the crash. Portions of the highway...
WISN
16-year-old boy found dead in vacant house from gunshot wound
MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday morning in a vacant house. The shooting happened about 9:50 a.m. near 38th and Hadley streets, police said. Family members identified the victim as Shaun Dorsey. They told WISN 12 News reporter Hannah Hilyard they don't...
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee who was hit by a train. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is currently under...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht
Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
Highway 19 open outside Marshall after crash between car and tractor
MARSHALL, Wis. — Highway 19 is back open in both directions outside of Marshall after a crash. The eastbound and westbound lanes were closed at County TT. The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that a car crashed into a tractor. Injuries were...
One killed in motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway
The Wauwatosa Police Department confirmed a person died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash.
MATC Times
1308 N Astor St
Motorcycle driver dies after hitting tree in rural Jefferson Co.
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in rural Jefferson County early Friday morning, according to the county sheriff's office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.
