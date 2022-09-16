ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was arrested following the armed robbery of a city Department of Public Works (DPW) worker near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19. Officials say around 7 a.m., armed suspects approached the on-duty DPW worker. They demanded and obtained property from the...
CBS 58

Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
WISN

Shorewood police investigate shots fired at Metro Market

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — The Shorewood Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday outside Shorewood's Metro Market. Police said they were called to the store on Oakland Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. Two men engaged in a fight during which one of the men pulled out a gun and fired...
dailydodge.com

Beaver Dam Home Damaged By Fire

(Beaver Dam) Fire damaged a Beaver Dam home. Crews were dispatched to 504 South Center Street around 7:10pm Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the front of the house and flames were visible in a rear window. Beaver Dam Fire Lt. Matthew Weidler says two hose lines were deployed...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI

September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Neighbors react after Kenosha homeowner kills intruder during attack

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — Some residents in a typically quiet Kenosha neighborhood are shaking up, after a man allegedly tried to break into several homes Friday night, on Sept. 16. According to the Kenosha Police Department, a homeowner at the intersection of 69th Street and 64th Avenue in...
WISN

Two people killed in quadruple shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two people were killed in a quadruple shooting in Kenosha early Sunday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to Las Margaritas near 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Officers in the area heard shots and multiple 911 calls were received, police said. Four people were shot.
WISN

16-year-old boy found dead in vacant house from gunshot wound

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday morning in a vacant house. The shooting happened about 9:50 a.m. near 38th and Hadley streets, police said. Family members identified the victim as Shaun Dorsey. They told WISN 12 News reporter Hannah Hilyard they don't...
WBAY Green Bay

Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee who was hit by a train. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is currently under...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht

Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
MATC Times

1308 N Astor St

2 Bed 1 Bath Upper - This charming 2 bedroom unit resides on the second floor of a classic Milwaukee cream city brick home. Enjoy 12ft ceilings, tall windows, custom cabinetry, and a remodeled bathroom! Not to mention the dreamy backyard oasis flush with greenery for all your summer relaxation needs.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.
