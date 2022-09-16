Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Central Illinois will experience a tale of two seasons this week
(WAND WEATHER) - Like clockwork, Central Illinois will experience two seasons this week. After a very stormy Sunday evening and early Monday morning, showers and storms will depart and be replaced with sunshine, heat, and humidity this afternoon with highs in the 80s. It gets even hotter Tuesday with highs...
Central Illinois Proud
Severe Weather Alert Day: Severe Storms Capable of Destructive Hail Possible Sunday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — An incoming cold front is expected to send multiple rounds of thunderstorms to Central Illinois Sunday, the strongest of which will move through Sunday evening bringing destructive hail, damaging winds and perhaps a few tornadoes to the area. With widespread storm coverage and significant severe weather possible, Your Local Weather Authority has declared Sunday, September 18th, 2022 a Severe Weather Alert Day.
WGNtv.com
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?
When is the earliest that a frost has been recorded in the Chicago area?. Because the season’s first occurrence of fall frost is patchy and scattered and would tend to occur in outlying areas, the National Weather Service does not keep statistics regarding frost but instead uses the season’s first temperature of 32 or lower to define the end of the growing season. Chicago’s “heat island” and its proximity to the warm waters of Lake Michigan delay, by about a month, the average first arrival of freezing temperatures in the core of the city and near the lake. On average, the season’s first freeze occurs about Oct. 3 in the coldest outlying areas, Oct. 13 at O’Hare International Airport, Oct. 24 at Midway Airport and November. 5 downtown. In official records since 1871, Chicago’s first fall freezes range from as early as Sept. 22, 1995, to as late as Nov. 24, 1931.
1470 WMBD
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
ourquadcities.com
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding,...
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
Here's When to ‘Fall Back' for Daylight Saving Time This Year
Daylight saving time will soon come to an end, which means Illinois residents will be turning their clocks back a full hour. For many, the act of time change is known as "falling back," a term that gives a nod to the season. While liked by some, for a myriad of reasons, daylight saving time isn't favored by everyone.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
walls102.com
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!
Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
One of the Best Brewery Tours in the US is here in Illinois
Breweries are popping up all over the country, and brewery tours are becoming a must-do for beer lovers. And it is no surprise to me that one of the Best brewery tours in the entire US is right here in the Land of Lincoln. According to the website homeroomtravel.com, Goose...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
spotonillinois.com
Hamilton: 'While Illinois spends the most money per student in the Midwest, a big chunk is blown on the inflated education bureaucracy'
Springfield tennis player Shrihan Aleti is ranked 2,561st in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 10. They had 253 total points, split between 247 single points and 42 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
More Bats Are Popping Up In Iowa & Illinois. Is It Legal To Kill Them?
It's not part of a Halloween prank. More bats seem to be appearing in the QC but you have to be careful how you get rid of them. We told you earlier this week about a local bat removal specialist we talked to, who said that there's been an uptick in calls to get the animals removed from homes. He wasn't sure of a reason why, though there was speculation from others about migration patterns.
walls102.com
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term
PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names’ use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called Laughing Squaw Sloughs, but is now known as Cherry Hill Woods Sloughs, while the former Squaw Island in Calhoun County has been renamed Calhoun Island. The Chicago Tribune reports the two Illinois sites are among nearly 650 geographic features across the nation renamed on Sept. 8 following an order by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that declared the word “squaw” derogatory and created a renaming process.
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
Nearly 200K COVID boosters administered in Illinois
(WTVO) — Illinois has administered over 180,000 updated COVID-19 boosters since receiving them last week. The updated shots are meant to offer additional protection against the now dominant omicron subvariants. About 44% of those shots are going to people 65 and older. More than 32,000 doses have been administered in Chicago. Health officials said that […]
Will You Need a Polio Vaccine Booster as Concerns Rise in U.S.? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Said
Local officials are monitoring the spread of polio amid growing national concerns, leaving some wondering what measures will be used to curb the spread of the virus, including the possibility of polio vaccine boosters. New York declared a state of emergency Sept. 9 to boost vaccination efforts after polio was...
Central Illinois Proud
The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
