Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police make arrest in Ike’s Chili vandalism

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike's Chili.

A man was caught on video on Aug. 26 breaking the window of the restaurant on 11th and Rockford.

Tulsa detectives later identified Chester Rolland as a suspect and arrested him on malicious injury to property charges.

The popular eatery has been the victim of numerous vandalism incidents in recent weeks.

