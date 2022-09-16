ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Hays County commissioner pleads to lesser charge in 2021 DWI crash case

AUSTIN, Texas – UPDATE -- This story now contains a statement from Commissioner Smith. A Hays County commissioner who was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a vehicle in Austin last year has been sentenced to nine months of community supervision in the case, Travis County court records show.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot by SAPD officers after he threatens to shoot, chief says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting with San Antonio police officers on the city’s West Side, according to Chief William McManus. McManus said the incident started around 9 a.m. Sunday, when officers received a call from the suspect’s family stating he has 11 outstanding warrants, including four felony warrants and seven misdemeanor warrants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
KSAT 12

Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Air Force software unit moves into San Antonio Light building

SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Air Force software development unit is the newest tenant at the historic San Antonio Light building. The 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron is charged to be the best in the world at delivering solutions for cyberspace operations. “This team here is ultimately building the software...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

