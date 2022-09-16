Read full article on original website
Victims’ families call for state to remove Bexar County sheriff from Anaqua Springs case
SAN ANTONIO – Two families made strong accusations Monday against Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his office for the handling of shooting deaths of two young girls and their mother in the Anaqua Springs neighborhood in Boerne in 2019. The Bribiescas and Montez families are calling for the...
Missing child Lina Khil to get national attention on ‘Investigation Discovery’ this week
SAN ANTONIO – Nine months after Lina Sardar Khil disappeared from her apartment complex playground, her case is getting some national attention. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature a segment on Lina on Wednesday. The show, which features unsolved violent crimes, airs at 8 p.m. on Investigation Discovery and will also stream on Discovery+.
Hays County commissioner pleads to lesser charge in 2021 DWI crash case
AUSTIN, Texas – UPDATE -- This story now contains a statement from Commissioner Smith. A Hays County commissioner who was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a vehicle in Austin last year has been sentenced to nine months of community supervision in the case, Travis County court records show.
Bexar Sheriff to investigate migrants ‘lured’ into flight from San Antonio to Florida, Martha’s Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday that his office will launch an investigation into who was behind the recruitment of nearly 50 migrants in San Antonio to be flown on a charter plane to Florida and Massachusetts. Salazar said the migrants were “lured” Wednesday from...
Man shot by SAPD officers after he threatens to shoot, chief says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting with San Antonio police officers on the city’s West Side, according to Chief William McManus. McManus said the incident started around 9 a.m. Sunday, when officers received a call from the suspect’s family stating he has 11 outstanding warrants, including four felony warrants and seven misdemeanor warrants.
Man shoots stepson, tells police he charged at him outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was shot by his stepfather at a home on the North Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said they first responded to a call for a disturbance at around 6:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Summit Ave., near Fredericksburg Road.
2 teens shot in car on Sunday have died; Medical Examiner identifies one victim
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers injured in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday morning have died, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The M.E. identified one of the victims as Devin Taylor, 17. The identity of the other teen victim has not been released. The shooting...
Man arrested after random stabbings outside H-E-B, at VIA bus stop on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man who it appears went on a stabbing spree on the Southeast Side early Monday attacked victims at random, according to San Antonio police. They believe the 23-year-old suspect, who they later took into custody, stabbed two men for no apparent reason. Police said the...
‘Heartbreaking scene’: Man shoots woman in the head before turning gun on himself, sheriff says
A man shot and killed a woman in her backyard before he returned to his home and turned the gun on himself, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the 41-year-old woman’s home on Capstone Ridge. “My niece called me and...
SAPD: One hospitalized after drug deal goes bad, leaving neighborhood covered in bullet casings
SAN ANTONIO – A neighborhood on the city’s West Side is riddled with bullet casings after a drug deal took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized and many homes with bullet holes, according to San Antonio police. At 11:36 p.m. Saturday, six suspects met up for a drug...
‘He stole her from us’: Family of bystander shot at a Hollywood Park restaurant seeks justice
HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – The family of an innocent bystander at a shooting in Hollywood Park shared what she was planning for her future before her untimely death. Alaina Henderson, 27, was visiting San Antonio last weekend to celebrate her new career after graduating from law school in Houston.
Smoke shop employee shoots, injures suspect during robbery attempt, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a smoke shop on the West Side shot a suspect during a robbery attempt, according to San Antonio police. That suspect is now recovering in an area hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The smoke shop is located in a shopping...
Two hospitalized, two detained after East Side shooting, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are injured and hospitalized after a shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Two persons of interest are in custody. Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, SAPD responded to the 200 block of Noblewood Drive for a report of a shooting. When...
Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 90, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after driving the wrong way on Highway 90 and crashing head-on with another vehicle overnight, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 8300 block of Highway 90. The man, 30, was heading eastbound in the...
Man stabbed while playing Pokémon at park, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed while playing Pokémon at a park early Saturday morning, police say. At 1:45 a.m., police responded to the 9300 block of Somerset Road for a reported stabbing, said SAPD. The man told police he was playing Pokémon...
Man runs to meat market for help after getting shot at home on near North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man ran to a meat market for help after he was shot in the chest Monday afternoon. The shooter is still on the run, police said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a home near N. Flores Street and W. Poplar Street north of downtown.
‘We love her. She’ll be missed,’ Family grieves after fatal Capstone Ridge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a woman involved in a fatal domestic violence attack in San Antonio shared their concerns in hopes of reaching other people who may be impacted by similar situations. The woman, 41, who was killed at her home on Capstone Ridge Saturday has been...
Air Force software unit moves into San Antonio Light building
SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Air Force software development unit is the newest tenant at the historic San Antonio Light building. The 90th Cyberspace Operations Squadron is charged to be the best in the world at delivering solutions for cyberspace operations. “This team here is ultimately building the software...
