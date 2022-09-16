Zander Horvath Scores Touchdown in Second Straight Game for Los Angeles Chargers

Zander Horvath, a seventh-round draft pick out of Purdue, became the first running back or fullback since 1942 to record touchdown catches in each of his first two NFL Games.

Zander Horvath , a seventh-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, scored his second touchdown of the season during a 27-24 loss on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

The former Purdue player became the first rookie running back or fullback with a touchdown catch in each of his first two NFL games since 1942.

As the Chargers faced second down from the 1-yard line on the first play of the second quarter, quarterback Justin Herbert faked a handoff to running back Sony Michel which allowed Horvath to find himself open past the goal line for a short-yardage touchdown catch.

The score gave the Chargers a 10-0 lead with 14:57 left to play in the first half. It capped off an eight-play, 58-yard drive and was the first of three touchdown passes by Herbert.

The former Boilermaker also registered a one-yard touchdown reception in the team's 24-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

During the Chargers' clash with the Chiefs, Horvath faced off against another former Purdue player in star defensive end George Karlaftis . The first-round pick finished the game with one tackle, one pass deflection and one quarterback hit.

During his college career at Purdue, Horvath totaled 268 carries for 1,181 yards and eight touchdowns. He also registered 68 receptions for 592 yards and one score in the passing game.

The Chargers will be back in action on Sunday, Sept. 25, in a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will be played SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.