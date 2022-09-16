‘I won’t forget. I won’t stop’: Widow still seeking justice speaks out 2 years after surviving attack that left husband dead

Read full article on original website
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby Hazlewood
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Coast News
Nassau County Sheriff's Department arrest accused murderer same day as shooting
HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has made a successful arrest in a deadly shooting. The murder happened early Saturday and the suspect was arrested the same day. Just after midnight, NSCO received a call saying that a person had been shot at a residence on Woodridge...
News4Jax.com
Hilliard man accused of shooting man in head, injuring several others following argument at party
CALLAHAN, Fla. – A Hilliard man was arrested and accused of shooting a man in the head and fleeing the scene in Callahan early Saturday morning, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call about someone shot shortly after midnight Saturday. During the...
News4Jax.com
Foul play suspected after woman found dead in Moncrief neighborhood, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead Monday afternoon in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. Around 1 p.m., officers said they were called to the home on West 33rd Street to help the Jacksonville Fire...
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
News4Jax.com
Teen, woman shot in drive-by at house party on Northside: JSO
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said responded to calls after a reported shooting Duval Rd. around 3:30 a.m. JSO said the victims were outside of...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
WOKV.com
Phoenix police identify body found in suitcase
Phoenix police identify body found in suitcase A cyclist reported finding the suitcase with a head sticking out of it. (NCD)
News4Jax.com
‘I blame no one but myself’: Statement read in court from mother guilty of killing 5-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During Brianna Williams’ sentencing hearing Friday, someone read a statement on behalf of the Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter. In the statement, Williams said: “I accept full responsibility for everything. ... I blame no one...
First Coast News
Police: Two injured at a shooting at a party in Jacksonville North Estates area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man and woman were shot and injured at a party in the 14000 Block of Duval Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that the shooter was in a car and shot at the victims while driving by. The...
News4Jax.com
Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office safely located an 11-year-old who was reported missing from her home Sunday night. JSO reported that the girl was found shortly before 6:15 a.m. “Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community,” JSO said. No...
UPDATE: 11-year-old Jacksonville girl located safe
Jacksonville, Fl — Update, 6:16 am Monday: We are pleased to announce Kanniyah Johnson has been located safe. Thank you to all who assisted by sharing the information with our community. Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old child....
News4Jax.com
Sickle cell anemia leads to quiet suffering for this working mom. How to help others like her
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 28 years old, Vanessa Baffour-Singletary balances life as a wife, mother and a career in educational policy. But she has a battle to fight every day: sickle cell anemia. “There are days when I feel fine and then all of a sudden pain would hit,”...
News4Jax.com
11-year-old dies after dirt pile traps him below surface, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy died in a tragic accident Friday night when he became trapped below the surface of a pile of dirt while playing, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers and paramedics were called to 9100 Monette Road at 7:55 p.m. because of a child in...
News4Jax.com
‘Page wanted people to feel valued”: Family, friends remember the life of prominent ‘Super Lawyer’ laid to rest Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends laid to rest Saturday the prominent Georgia attorney who drowned Sunday afternoon while trying to save his teenage son from strong rip currents in St. Simons Island. Defense attorney Page Pate was very well known for his drive and humanity. During his funeral...
'I failed as a mother and a decent human being:' Sentencing for Brianna Williams pushed to next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing to readers. Sentencing for Brianna Williams, the mother who pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder of her 5-year-old daughter, continued Friday. Williams is a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax who has been in jail...
'I couldn't survive without that:' Jacksonville woman worried she'll die if medical device stops working when utilities are turned off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, disconnections will have started for JEA customers with overdue and late payment notices. Right now there are nearly 5,000 customers who are in danger of having their power disconnected. Previously, that number was more than 40,000. Like tens of thousands of people in our...
Westside High student arrested after being found with drugs, loaded gun in car on campus, DCPS says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested Friday when they were found with drugs and a loaded gun in the parking lot of the school at the end of the football game on campus, according to a message that was sent to the school’s families.
News4Jax.com
A former UF Health Nurse accused of stealing hospital medication is the target of three investigations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Allegations of stealing pain medication at two different hospitals in two different cities are not the only legal issues for a now-former nurse who was arrested on Friday. News4JAX has uncovered court documents that show Desiree Lato, 41, of Jacksonville also currently has a vulnerable adult...
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies.
News4Jax.com
UF Health nurse arrested for 2nd time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from an employer for a second time. Desiree Lato, 41, appeared in court on Saturday morning after being arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville. She was charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
