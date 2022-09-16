Read full article on original website
Banbadjournalists
3d ago
Thorpe is useless and probably makes threats to Euddnhoused to help with his ridiculous videos they do. Get him and that nasty Torres Walker out
Reply(1)
13
Skip-E
3d ago
You would Think So After Two DUI 's .... Either he thinks he's above the Law or he has a Problem with Alcohol... Either one is Not Fit for a Mayor of a City ....
Reply
2
delta3
3d ago
Resign immediately disgraceful,to city , take his fluff girl shamika with him😝
Reply(1)
7
