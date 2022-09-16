Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.

