Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition

Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Special Lowcountry Event: Single Professionals Make Personal Connections to Save Beagles! ﻿- Thursday, September 22, 2022

Single Professionals Make Personal Connections to Save Beagles!. This unique evening will combine business and personal networking, and a live performance by local artist and firefighter Adam Tomcat, with Face to Face Charleston hosts and hostesses facilitating introductions based on your interests and objectives. A portion of ticket sales will...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: North Charleston should rise to the challenge on old Naval Base

The city of North Charleston has a long and convoluted history grappling with the vast property that the Navy left behind when it closed its base and shipyard along the Cooper River a generation ago. But the city has an opportunity to write a promising new chapter soon, as it prepares to oversee development of new infill housing just west of the base’s historic officers’ quarters.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future

The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion

A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Camping and bow-hunting for deer scheduled for Bulls Island

If you are a bow-hunting deer enthusiast and looking for adventure, you should make note of the following dates. Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge has announced that the 2022 white-tailed deer archery hunts on Bulls Island will be held Nov. 7-12 and Dec. 5-10. It's an opportunity to bow-hunt for...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County rezones land for more homes

Berkeley County Council gave unanimous approval to change zoning lines paving the way for more residential housing. One area set to be developed is at the corner of a busy intersection and another will cut an additional swath of land along, what once was a rural stretch, now pocked with the tightly packed subdivisions.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
crbjbizwire.com

Black Food Truck Festival is Back on Nov. 19-20

The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music and family friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000 people from all...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Portion of Dorchester Road closed after collision: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Police say the road was reopened around noon. North Charleston Police say a portion of Dorchester Road is closed due to an accident Monday morning. The collision occurred sometime before 11:15 a.m. Police alerted to the public of the road closure at that...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War, opposing the city of Charleston's removal of Calhoun's statue.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston County Traffic Alert: Nighttime Lane Closure on Main Road

Charleston County today announced a nighttime lane closure on Main Road near Savannah Highway will take place Monday, September 19th from 7 pm until 6:30 am. Charleston County Stormwater crews will close the right northbound lane on Main Road for utility work in preparation for the Main Road Drainage Improvement Project.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GCPD: Female body found at John McCants Veterans Park

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Goose Creek area on Sunday afternoon.  Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department confirmed to News 2 on Sunday afternoon that they found a body at John McCants Veterans Park.   Police say the victim was a woman and no foul play […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
CHARLESTON, SC

