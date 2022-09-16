Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 9/19/2022
The Minnesota Vikings travel to the home of cheesesteaks as they clash with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night. It’s time to view our NFL odds series and deliver a Vikings-Eagles prediction and pick. The Vikings are coming off an impressive 23-7 victory over the...
fantasypros.com
Mitch Trubisky throws TD in Week 2
Mitch Trubisky completed 21 of his 33 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 17-14 loss to the Patriots in Week 2. He added a seven-yard rush in the contest. Fantasy Impact:. Trubisky's lone touchdown pass was an eight-yard connection with Pat Freiermuth early in the...
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones (knee) to be a game-time decision Week 2
Julio Jones, who landed on his knee last week, is a true game-time decision, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Jones didn't practice early in the week but was able to log at least a limited practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability. The veteran WR will reportedly test his knee during pre-game warmups before the team makes an official call on his status. The assumption for much of the week was that the Bucs were merely being cautious with Jones, but the report that this could come down to pre-game warmups is concerning for his availability and potential role even if he is active.
fantasypros.com
James Robinson receives 25 touches, scores touchdown in Week 2 win
James Robinson rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught 2-of-2 targets for 14 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-0 win against the Colts in Week 2. Robinson has surprisingly been the bell cow back in Jacksonville through the first two weeks. Despite being less than nine months removed from a torn Achilles’ tendon, Robinson out-touched Travis Etienne Jr. 37 to 18 through the first two weeks. Robinson has carried the ball 34 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns and added another 17 yards through the air. Fantasy managers who took a late-round flier on Robinson are reaping the rewards early on.
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) downgraded to out for Sunday
The Colts have downgraded Michael Pittman (quad) to out for Sunday against Jacksonville. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Pittman was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but had been limited in practice this week with a quad injury. With the Colts also down WR Alec Pierce, they are going to have to turn to Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin as their top wide receivers Sunday. Fantasy managers should downgrade Matt Ryan as the Colts will likely rely heavily on Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines in Week 2.
fantasypros.com
Who Should I Start: Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Stafford, David Montgomery (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
fantasypros.com
D'Andre Swift expected to play Week 2 but could be on snap count
D'Andre Swift is expected to play in Week 2 against the Commanders, but the team "may have to be selective about his usage," according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Swift downplayed the ankle injury this week, but this report throws some cold water on...
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara officially inactive for Week 2
Kamara is still dealing with a rib issue that will prevent him from playing in Week 2's matchup against Tampa Bay. While the backfield after Kamara is a bit of a mess, RB Mark Ingram is expected to play even though he logged only limited practices throughout the week. Dwayne Washington and Tony Jones line up behind Ingram on the depth chart, though they are desperation plays only in fantasy, given that Tampa Bay has a great run defense. Unless Ingram is your only option, this is a terrible matchup that should make you look elsewhere for a running game for Week 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Will Allen Lazard Play Week 2? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Allen Lazard, in terms of fantasy hype, was the main beneficiary of Davante Adams leaving Green Bay this off-season. Because of this, his ADP continued to rise in drafts leading up to the season as the WR1 for Aaron Rodgers. However, fantasy managers were left disappointed when Lazard had to sit out Week 1 with an ankle injury. With the Packers receiving corps looking the way it did against the Vikings, which wasn’t too good, Rodgers would love to get a familiar face back as his No. 1 target in Lazard. However, will the wideout be able to suit up for their Week 2 matchup against the Bears? Here’s what we know.
fantasypros.com
Nelson Agholor totals 110 yards and touchdown in Week 2 win
Nelson Agholor hauled in all six of his targets for 110 yards and one touchdown during an impressive Week 2 performance against the Steelers. Agholor's best play was a 44-yard reception in which he lept over the opposing defender to haul in the pass, then scampered into the end zone. It's hard to trust him long-term in a crowded Patriots offense, though he should continue to see the field when the team utilizes three-receiver sets.
fantasypros.com
Justin Herbert (ribs) has a chance to play Week 3
Herbert is dealing with a cartilage issue in his ribs that he sustained during Thursday's loss to the Chiefs, but he may be well enough to play next week. It is a very painful injury, but people have been able to play through it, and Herbert may also be able to coming off of a long week. This is a situation for fantasy managers to monitor moving forward.
fantasypros.com
Breece Hall scores first touchdown in Week 2 win
Breece Hall rushed for 50 yards on seven carries and caught his only target for 10 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns on Sunday. Hall scored his first NFL touchdown and produced his second straight double-digit fantasy performance i(n PPR formats) to begin his career. Hall has turned 23 touches into 152 yards and a touchdown through two weeks, catching 7-of-10 targets. Hall’s Week 2 touchdown capped off his day on Sunday and New York continues to waste no time getting the rookie heavily involved in the offense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Hayden Hurst (Week 3)
The week is nearly wrapped up, and of course there were another round of injuries. As a result, fantasy managers will be on the lookout for wavier wire additions and replacement options for those injured over the weekend. Here’s a look at a player that is receiving early waiver wire buzz this week along with our advice on how to approach him in your bidding: Hayden Hurst.
fantasypros.com
Jerry Jeudy Injury: Waiver Wire Replacements to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the injury to Jerry Jeudy, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
fantasypros.com
Trey Lance’s ankle injury likely will end his season
Lance was carted off the field with his right leg in an air case and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Unfortunately it seems that the ankle injury is significant enough to end his season. A silver lining for the 49ers, is they were able to work out a new contract to keep Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco as the backup. Fantasy managers should expect Garoppolo to take over for the starting job for the remainder of the season.
fantasypros.com
Tre'Quan Smith inactive for Week 2
Smith missed Week 1 and was limited in practice this week due to this shoulder injury. He will look to log practice time next week to return in Week 3. Considering Smith was inactive in Week 1, fantasy managers should expect to see Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave remain the focal points in the passing game.
fantasypros.com
Lamar Jackson erupts for four TDs In Week 2
Lamar Jackson completed 21 of his 29 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-38 loss to the Dolphins in Week 2. Jackson added nine rushes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the contest. Fantasy Impact:. Jackson's 79-yard touchdown run in the second half was the longest...
fantasypros.com
Houston Texans D/ST allows 16 points in a Week 2 loss
The Texans D/ST have held Russell Wilson to 16 points and Matt Ryan to 20 points to kick off the season. The had Russell Wilson controlled for the majority of the game, and ended up only allowing one passing touchdown, 219 passing yards, and 149 rushing yards. The Texans take on the Bears in Chicago in Week 3, and their D/ST could be a streaming option in deeper leagues.
fantasypros.com
Seahawks D/ST runs back a blocked field goal for a touchdown in Week 2
The Seahawks D/ST allowed 27 points on 373 total yards from scrimmage with one sack in Week 2 against the 49ers. The 49ers ran through the Seahawks for 189 yards rushing led by 84 yards on the ground by Jeff Wilson Jr. The Seattle defense did look a lot better than what the stats show with one touchdown allowed coming after a muffed punt by Tyler Lockett. The highlight came on a blocked field goal ran back for a touchdown by the Seahawks special teams for the lone score on the afternoon.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Mike Evans, Justin Herbert, George Kittle, Julio Jones (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the...
Comments / 0