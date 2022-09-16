Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sizzling temperatures, midweek cool down
Get ready for another day of record-breaking heat across the Sunflower State. Wichita is one of the warmest places in the United States this afternoon, and we will continue to see temperatures climb. Highs this afternoon reach the upper 90s and low 100s with plenty of sunshine. A few records...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Record breaking heat first, a fall turn on schedule
Summer is at full blast early this week. We already broke records Sunday afternoon and we are not finished as more are on par to break Monday and Tuesday. Highs well into the 90s and triple digits will be common. Southerly winds are pumping in from the south enabling the heat. The humidity is low but will increase as our next front approaches by mid-week.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe potential tonight, heating up tomorrow
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of northcentral Kansas until 12 AM. Storms will be isolated in nature this evening, very hit or miss, with not everyone seeing rain. Any storm that fires up this evening has the potential to produce strong winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dog days of late summer, tracking a midweek cold front
After some stronger storms on Saturday night into early Sunday morning, we are starting the day on a quiet note. With cooler temperatures and saturated air out west, we have some patchy dense fog in spots. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 10 AM CDT, so if you are traveling I-70 this morning, allow some extra time. Visibility is down to 0 in spots.
KSN.com
Hot sunshine dominates until next front moves in
Get ready for more hot sunshine to start the new week. Wichita tied the record high yesterday and reached 100. We will get close to today’s record high of 101. A southerly breeze will continue to pump high heat into the area Tuesday. A front will start to move in Tuesday evening to the northwest. High temperatures will range from the 60s to the 80s by Thursday once the front clears the area.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms to move through northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri
Today is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with scattered showers and storms that are expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri mid to late morning. Once the rain clears by the early afternoon it will get hot. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the area. This is only the beginning of a stretch of 90-degree days.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms into the overnight, more heat for the weekend
Storms are developing this evening. A few storms from central into western Kansas may reach severe thresholds. Damaging 60 to 70 MPH winds are one of the greatest hazards. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will also accompany any storm. Please be weather aware as activities this time of year draw...
KSN.com
Wichita Wind Surge in PLAYOFFS
For the second year in a row and for the second year of the organization’s stint in Wichita, the Wind Surge will be hosting a playoff game at Riverfront stadium!. Tomorrow, Tuesday September 20th the Tulsa Drillers will take the field against the hometown team and try their best to defeat the Surge. Coming off a successful week on the road, the Wichita Wind Surge has momentum as the three-game playoff series begins at home. Come out and pack the stadium to cheer your Wind Surge to victory!
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect: McPherson, Saline Counties until 10:30 p.m
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern McPherson County in central Kansas... Southern Saline County in central Kansas... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 932 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marquette, or. 10 miles west of Lindsborg, moving...
National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm watch for Saturday evening
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. DICKINSON ,GEARY, MORRIS, SHAWNEE WABAUNSEE, CLAY CLOUD, OTTAWA, REPUBLIC, WASHINGTON, BROWN, JACKSON JEFFERSON ,MARSHALL , NEMAHA, POTTAWATOMIE AND RILEY. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABILENE, ALMA, ALTA VISTA, BELLEVILLE, BENNINGTON, BLUE RAPIDS,...
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
KAKE TV
Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
KSN.com
Beach Bound Creations
Meet Maci Morgan, a 16-year-old business owner with a lot of spunk and even more talent. Like many of us, Maci found herself with extra time on her hands during the pandemic and in 2020 decided to start making pottery and jewelry. Fast forward to the summer of 2022 and after Maci catapulted her talent and ambition into being named an award-winning business called Beach Bound Creations.
KWCH.com
Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas. The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman hospitalized after northeast Wichita blaze
Three women were inside the home when the fire started and one suffered smoke inhalation. The blaze caused about $70 thousand in damage to the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Kansas?
When you compare the cost of driving a gas-powered car one mile to the price of going the same distance in an electric vehicle, the EV almost always comes out ahead
erienewsnow.com
Federal grant will add fast-charging EV stations on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) -- Traveling across Kansas in an electric vehicle will soon be easier thanks to a federal grant of nearly $40 million. That will help people taking longer trips than their usual commute, but the benefit could extend even to those who don’t drive electric vehicles. And the long game isn’t just about the Teslas you see driving around town.
Trying to beat a train could get you a ticket or worse
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department will join more than […]
