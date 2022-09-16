For the second year in a row and for the second year of the organization’s stint in Wichita, the Wind Surge will be hosting a playoff game at Riverfront stadium!. Tomorrow, Tuesday September 20th the Tulsa Drillers will take the field against the hometown team and try their best to defeat the Surge. Coming off a successful week on the road, the Wichita Wind Surge has momentum as the three-game playoff series begins at home. Come out and pack the stadium to cheer your Wind Surge to victory!

WICHITA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO