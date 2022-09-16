Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – “Hi everybody, and a pleasant good evening” (Vin Skully.) Leaves are turning color and evenings are a bit cooler as we transition into the fall season. Take time to embrace the beauty. Missouri River Energy Services (MRES) held meetings last week. The...
newsdakota.com
Chamber Business After Hours Invites Local Officials
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours (BAH) at various sites to give members of the public the chance to network and learn more about that business. Chamber Executive Director Emily Bivens says their next BAH will be slightly different. Bivens says from...
newsdakota.com
JPS School Compliance Report, Civics Project Grant Received
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School Board approved the School Compliance Reports Monday night. Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech informed the board that the reports have replaced the school accreditation process from years prior. Dr. Lech says administrators are required to review assurances and make sure the school’s...
newsdakota.com
Jacobson Reflects on First Year at Jamestown Arts Center
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Anna Jacobson says her first year at the Jamestown Arts Center has been eventful. Jacobson was hired to fill the role of Director of Education and Exhibition in 2021. Her first job was helping taking down the Jamestown Friends of the Fine Arts Annual Art Show with then Gallery Manager Sally Jepson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Valley City X-Country: Blue & White XC Meet Results
Valley City, ND (NEWSDAKOTA.com) – Great day at the Blue & White XC meet at Valley City. Started the day with roughly 70 elementary runners and the Girls & Boys 4K. After a 2-hour thunderstorm delay we finished strong with the Girls & Boys 5K. Top ten finishers for the girls 5K were Reagan Berg 5th, Greta Goven 8th, and Brynn Lueck 9th. Next meet for the Hi-Liners is Saturday at the Border Battle in Grand Forks.
newsdakota.com
Maple Valley School District Moving Ahead with New Building
TOWER CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Maple Valley School is embarking on a new building project. “We are moving forward to build a new Pre-K classroom for our growing Pre-K program, a community fitness center as well as a new gym,” Superintendent Pat Windish stated. “5 years ago, Maple Valley brought 3 buildings that housed K-3, 4-6 and 7-12 under one roof. The goal was to build a gym in the future. Well, the future is now.”
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Fall to Williston, Travel to Bismarck High Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys soccer team fell 2-1 to Williston in the final home match of the regular season on Saturday afternoon. Jamestown’s Henry Yolain scored in the fifth minute as Jamestown jumped out to a 1-0 advantage. Iddi Ramadhani had the assist for the Jays before Williston struck for two goals in the next 15 minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the half. The Coyotes hung on in the second half behind 12 saves from James Brenner. Blue Jay goalkeeper Grand Lunde was forced to make 21 saves on Saturday afternoon to keep Jamestown in the match.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo child care center saved under new management
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a turbulent time for childcare in North Dakota. With closings, worker shortages and long wait lists. It’s a problem that’s unfortunately seen more downs than ups. However, that’s not the case with one daycare in West Fargo that almost saw a closure for 100 families.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Dazey Woman Graduates from JRMC Cancer Center
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Tina Bryn said cancer changed her a little, not just her hair. After a cancer diagnosis in July 2021, the 47-year-old said she is more apt to enjoy memories with her family rather than take on extra tasks. “Work will be there tomorrow. I don’t...
thetexastasty.com
Our Trip to Fargo, North Dakota
I’ll never forget my first trip to the Midwest. Fargo, North Dakota is located just off the Red River and its sister city, Moorhead, Minnesota, is just a few minutes drive across the bridge. The area is flat which makes for great sunsets I’d come to see. Looking...
Sadness Continues – Bismarck Carino’s To Close This Month
Tough to hear about another Bismarck/Mandan business getting ready to close its doors for good. Pretty unsettling actually - there are so many reasons why a business that's been around a while decides to permanently, lately places have closed due to a lack of staff, and that is just plain sad. Owners still have the desire to take care of customers but are finding themselves sinking in quicksand when it comes to having enough employees to continue. Just last week in Fargo, an extremely popular restaurant - Johnny Carino's - almost 20 years of being open - announced they were shutting down for good: "Carino's Fargo will be closing permanently as of September 13th, 2022. We are sorry for any convenience this may cause" - That was what they posted on their Facebook page. Almost immediately people here in Bismarck and Mandan became concerned for our Carino's - over at 1601 W Century Ave.
valleynewslive.com
Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Update: Power restored to thousands in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 6,670 CCEC members in West Fargo were experiencing a power outage as of 3:30 PM Thursday. As pf 4:15 PM, power has been restored. The cause was an equipment malfunction at the substation. For more information on the outage, click here.
thefmextra.com
Moorhead council approves TIFs for two
Two commercial construction projects – one bordering Interstate 94, the other in the newly opened east addition to the MCCARA Industrial Park – were approved by the Moorhead City Council at its regular meeting Monday. The first, and larger of the proposals, is a complex of four shop...
newsdakota.com
‘Mention the Unmentionables’ Set Oct. 6
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Moms matter. And so does their health. Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) is making education easy for busy moms to access at the Mention the Unmentionables event on Thursday, Oct. 6. “Questions about women’s health can feel embarrassing,” said OB/GYN Dr. Emily Stromquist. “Mention the...
newsdakota.com
51st Annual Jamestown Stock Car Stampede – September 23rd & 24th
JAMESTOWN, ND. (jamestownspeedway.com) – Drivers and Fans: The most exciting weekend of Motorsports in Jamestown is quickly approaching! The 51ST ANNUAL JAMESTOWN STOCK CAR STAMPEDE takes place on Friday, September 23rd (7:00 PM Start Time) and Saturday, September 24th (5:00 PM Start Time)!! This year’s event features the traditional Stampede format with a twist! The goal remains to have two days of good, hard, fast, clean racing, mixed with some camping, cookouts, and hanging with old friends. This is one event you want to be a part of!
kfgo.com
Person of interest sought by Fargo police after package of commercial grade fireworks left at homeless shelter
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are looking for Barbara Poitra, wanted for questioning after a suspicious package was found by staff at the Gladys Ray Shelter in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South Wednesday afternoon. The Red River Valley SWAT bomb squad was deployed and the package, identified...
newsdakota.com
McHenry Man Facing Criminal Vehicular Homicide
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Grace City man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Sept. 18. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a street dance was occuring in McHenry when at approximately 2:55 AM, a Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian walking on Jones Street directly east of Hohneck street.
kfgo.com
Fargo Human Rights Commission recommends hiring outside firm to investigate police shootings
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Human Rights Commission unanimously approved a motion to ask the City Commission to hire an independent firm to investigate the recent fatal police shootings of two men. The request was made by local activist Wess Philome. He questions the findings by Attorney General Drew...
newsdakota.com
Ryan Cunningham Accepts Position With KOVC Radio
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After being gone for exactly one decade, Ryan Cunningham and family are moving back to the area. Cunningham will return as the voice of the Valley City State University (VCSU) Vikings and Valley City Hi Liners. He’ll also have an air shift on KOVC Radio and contribute sports and other stories to our website NewsDakota.com.
Comments / 0