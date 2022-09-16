ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

UPDATE: Missing elderly Taylorsville man found

By Brandon May
 3 days ago

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Silver Alert for the missing elderly Taylorsville man has been canceled.

Authorities found Richard Lyn Pettley at Salt Lake Community College in good condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: Silver alert issued for missing Taylorsville man

September 16, 2022, 6:37 A.M.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing elderly man who was last seen Thursday evening.

Police are searching for Richard Lyn Pettley, 74, of Taylorsville. According to authorities, Pettley is living with Alzheimers, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Active skies up north with sunshine down south

Officials describe Pettley as a white male, with blue eyes and grey hair. Pettley is 5’8 and weighs 160 lbs and was last seen wearing a hat with an eagle on the front, a black jacket with blue sleeves and blue khaki pants.

Anyone who has seen Pettley is asked to call Taylorsville Police at 801-840-4000 or simply call 9-1-1.

