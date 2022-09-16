Read full article on original website
ocolly.com
What's happening in Stillwater this week
Already one month into the fall semester. Check out what's happening on campus and in Stillwater this week. Pete’s Pet Posse will meet on Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the south lobby of the library. RuffRuff Reboot - Student Union. Pete’s Pet Posse will meet on...
Ponca City News
Kay County Fair continues on into the weekend with entertainment for all
Body The Kay County Fair has long been a staple for the community, and this year is no different. The reason for this event’s popularity is no doubt credited to the range of entertainment it provides. From livestock showing to live entertainment, food and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
Ponca City News
Chief Don Bohan
Don Bohan is the Chief of Police in Ponca City and has lived here his entire life aside from a few years away for school. He is married and has two teenage kids. Bohan went to Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) and wanted to get a business degree, but found he did not enjoy the classes and ended up taking a semester off. When he went back to NOC, he started into the Criminal Justice program.
pdjnews.com
Native Perryan, 16 other students, begin assignments in area schools
Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 17 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience; a Perry native being one of them. The students will return to campus for seminars in October and November with their exit…
Ponca City News
Guest Speaker at HS Aviation Class
Body Tamara Bucher was a guest speaker on Wednesday in the Aviation class at Ponca City High School. Bucher is currently the vice-president of the local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1046 in Ponca City. “While working with our Flight Academy students this past summer, I discovered that EAA has an...
Silver alert canceled for missing woman in Logan County
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled. Logan County, Oklahoma (KFOR)- The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 84-year-old woman who went missing Sunday afternoon. Elaine Jackson has been missing for about two hours after she went for a walk from her house near Broadway and highway 33, said the Logan County Sheriff’s […]
extension.org
What kind o hornet is this? #811209
I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
Ponca City News
Floyd Robins
Floyd Robins, 88 of Ponca City, OK, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 surrounded by family. H e was born December 11th, 1933, in Ponca City, OK. He graduated from Ponca City High School and attended Oklahoma State University. During his service as a Marine, he was stationed at...
Houston Chronicle
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Falls One Spot in AP Top 25 following Arkansas-Pine Bluff Win
6Oklahoma3-06 7Southern California3-08 In the coaches poll, OSU got leapfrogged by USC. In the AP, they got jumped by Kentucky. The Trojans thumped Fresno State 45-17. The Wildcats blanked Youngstown State 31-zip. Those yawn-worthy blowouts are just a tad more exciting than the Pokes’ dismantling of an FCS opponent, which I think is fair.
Crews battle fires in Garfield County
Crews in Garfield County battled the heat and flames after several wildfires were reported in the area.
Ponca City News
NOKHS, partners prepare for “Big Fix” Free Spay/Neuter Clinic
Body From Oct. 24 through 28, Northern Oklahoma Humane Society is partnering up with Greater Good Charities, The Good Fix Program, and Banfield Foundation to offer free spay and neuters for up to 500 local pet owners. Over the span of four days and two different locations, NOKHS and their partners will save thousands of animal lives by sterilizing up to 500 pets.
Tonkawa Mid High School then-student facing assault and battery charges after school fight
A fight that broke out Friday is now landing a Tonkawa Mid High School student in the state's Juvenile District Court as she faces assault and battery charges.
Journal Tribune
Aspyn Mary Rose
Once upon a time our little girl, Aspyn Mary Rose, entered our lives and changed it forever. Aspyn was born on a beautiful summer day Monday, May 1, 2017. She was a princess from the minute she was born and began doing life her own way. Her fighting spirit and stubbornness were on full display throughout her five-year journey.
Man Accused Of Killing Toddler At Enid Motel Due In Court
A man accused of luring a toddler into an Enid motel room then killer her is due in court on Monday. Michael Geiger was denied bond in June and records show another bond hearing is set for Monday. The toddler, Caliyaj Guyton, was found dead in a motel swimming pool...
kaynewscow.com
Inmate death reported at the Kay County Detention Center
NEWKIRK — Kari Learned, Operations Director of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, has confirmed that the body of Patrick James Hansen, 40, Ponca City, has been transported to the office for an exam. Hansen was booked in the Kay County Detention Center on July 27 and remained there...
News On 6
OSBI Investigating After Garfield County Deputy Shoots, Kills Man Armed With Knife
The OSBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man on Saturday. According to the OSBI, a Garfield County deputy responded to a mental health call involving Weston Cassody at 7402 S. Highway 74 in Covington, Oklahoma. Authorities said the deputy went inside the...
