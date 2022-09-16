ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
ocolly.com

What's happening in Stillwater this week

Already one month into the fall semester. Check out what's happening on campus and in Stillwater this week. Pete’s Pet Posse will meet on Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the south lobby of the library. RuffRuff Reboot - Student Union. Pete’s Pet Posse will meet on...
Ponca City News

Kay County Fair continues on into the weekend with entertainment for all

Body The Kay County Fair has long been a staple for the community, and this year is no different. The reason for this event’s popularity is no doubt credited to the range of entertainment it provides. From livestock showing to live entertainment, food and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
KAY COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

PHS graduate to be inducted into

A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
MORRIS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Ponca City, OK
County
Kay County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Ponca City News

Chief Don Bohan

Don Bohan is the Chief of Police in Ponca City and has lived here his entire life aside from a few years away for school. He is married and has two teenage kids. Bohan went to Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) and wanted to get a business degree, but found he did not enjoy the classes and ended up taking a semester off. When he went back to NOC, he started into the Criminal Justice program.
PONCA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Native Perryan, 16 other students, begin assignments in area schools

Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 17 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience; a Perry native being one of them. The students will return to campus for seminars in October and November with their exit…
PERRY, OK
Ponca City News

Guest Speaker at HS Aviation Class

Body Tamara Bucher was a guest speaker on Wednesday in the Aviation class at Ponca City High School. Bucher is currently the vice-president of the local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1046 in Ponca City. “While working with our Flight Academy students this past summer, I discovered that EAA has an...
PONCA CITY, OK
KFOR

Silver alert canceled for missing woman in Logan County

UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled. Logan County, Oklahoma (KFOR)- The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 84-year-old woman who went missing Sunday afternoon. Elaine Jackson has been missing for about two hours after she went for a walk from her house near Broadway and highway 33, said the Logan County Sheriff’s […]
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Northern Oklahoma College#Noc#Great Britain
extension.org

What kind o hornet is this? #811209

I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information

City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
Ponca City News

Floyd Robins

Floyd Robins, 88 of Ponca City, OK, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 surrounded by family. H e was born December 11th, 1933, in Ponca City, OK. He graduated from Ponca City High School and attended Oklahoma State University. During his service as a Marine, he was stationed at...
PONCA CITY, OK
Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Music
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Falls One Spot in AP Top 25 following Arkansas-Pine Bluff Win

6Oklahoma3-06 7Southern California3-08 In the coaches poll, OSU got leapfrogged by USC. In the AP, they got jumped by Kentucky. The Trojans thumped Fresno State 45-17. The Wildcats blanked Youngstown State 31-zip. Those yawn-worthy blowouts are just a tad more exciting than the Pokes’ dismantling of an FCS opponent, which I think is fair.
Ponca City News

NOKHS, partners prepare for “Big Fix” Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Body From Oct. 24 through 28, Northern Oklahoma Humane Society is partnering up with Greater Good Charities, The Good Fix Program, and Banfield Foundation to offer free spay and neuters for up to 500 local pet owners. Over the span of four days and two different locations, NOKHS and their partners will save thousands of animal lives by sterilizing up to 500 pets.
BLACKWELL, OK
Journal Tribune

Aspyn Mary Rose

Once upon a time our little girl, Aspyn Mary Rose, entered our lives and changed it forever. Aspyn was born on a beautiful summer day Monday, May 1, 2017. She was a princess from the minute she was born and began doing life her own way. Her fighting spirit and stubbornness were on full display throughout her five-year journey.
TONKAWA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Inmate death reported at the Kay County Detention Center

NEWKIRK — Kari Learned, Operations Director of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, has confirmed that the body of Patrick James Hansen, 40, Ponca City, has been transported to the office for an exam. Hansen was booked in the Kay County Detention Center on July 27 and remained there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy