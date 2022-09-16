Read full article on original website
Beth Collins
3d ago
I was not involved in the wreck but the wreck happened right in front of me and the lady in the SUV if she wanted a t-bone the light pole in front of the adult fun store I would have been involved in this she would have totally hit me and I was walking on the sidewalk. the tow truck went through the new window store. and I have been informed as of 7 something this morning that the lady didn't make it
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash involving a single rider in Seminole County. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of East Lake Mary Boulevard and Celery Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died following a crash in Orange County on Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. According to a news release, a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling east on East Colonial Drive, east of Cox Drive, and ran off the roadway.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said a woman accused of stabbing a man Sunday has been arrested. A man was stabbed Sunday morning at a property located on the 600 block of North Ridgewood Avenue, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. The man was transported to...
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A 32-year-old Deltona man died in Maryland on Thursday after fleeing a traffic stop on a motorcycle that later crashed, according to the Ocean City Police Department. Identified as Nicholas Ramirez, police have not yet discussed an officer’s reasoning for attempting to make contact with...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 involving a pickup truck forced the temporary closure of all northbound lanes before mile marker 53 in Seminole County. The crash was reported at 11:44 a.m., according to Florida 511. Traffic cameras appeared to show the pickup truck with a trailer jackknifed, blocking the roadway.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police were on the scene of a deadly crash involving three vehicles. The crash occurred in the area of Orange Avenue and South Keech Street. According to police, a person was thrown from an SUV during the crash. Investigators said the SUV was...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Lake Mary man died early Sunday after being thrown from a motorcycle during a single-vehicle crash in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. While driving the motorcycle southbound on East Lake Mary Boulevard, approaching Celery Avenue in the outside lane, troopers...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a shooting Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of East Parkway in DeLand around 8 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the incident appears to be related to domestic violence. The suspect,...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified the man killed during an early morning shooting. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police have identified the...
A 20-year-old Ormond Beach man was killed in a rear-end collision as he traveled north on I-95 late Friday night, two miles north of the Old Dixie Highway interchange in Flagler County. The crash was reported at 11 :15 p.m. when a couple traveling in a 2020 Dodge Journey reported...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near the heart of downtown Orlando. Officers responded to the area of North Court Avenue and East Pine Street around midnight Sunday. Orlando police told Eyewitness News that a fight led to the shooting, which left two people hurt. Officers said...
PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said one person died after being shot early Sunday morning. OCSO deputies were in the area of 315 Ferguson Drive in Orlando when they heard gunshots nearby. The deputies were able to locate a man who had been shot. The man...
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police are investigating after a child was found at the bottom of a pool during a backyard party. The drowning death happened Saturday afternoon on Christine Drive near the intersection of Fox Lake Road and Interstate 95 in Titusville. Investigators said the child accidentally drowned...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Victor Arevalo, 59, crashed into Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia while they were working on a traffic crash on U.S. 17 says officials. The collision knocked Stubblefield to the ground and caused Deputy Garcia to hit the dashboard. This video shows the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY , Fla. (CBS12) — The Volusia Sheriff's Office Marine Unit arrested a boat burglary suspect who ended up in the Halifax River, forcing a deputy to arrest him in the water. Watch the encounter here:. Daytona Beach Police also took part in the arrest.
A Lake County man who invited a homeless woman to stay at his house paid for that good deed by having his truck and large-screen TV stolen. The man told a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who responded to his call for assistance on Sept. 4 that he allowed a homeless woman named “Kelly” to stay at his house. He did not know her last name.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A local family is picking up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire this week. The family is leaning on the support of their local community to rebuild. "We lost everything. No clothing was salvageable. No shoes. Everything," Les Kimball said. The Seminole...
The oceanside Las Brisas Condominium, part of the Matanzas Shores community, was in the news recently after the homeowner’s association president was arrested on four felony counts of video voyeurism. Historic City News local reporters were informed that a video camera focused on the master bedroom had been installed without the owner’s permission.
