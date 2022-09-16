ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 6

Beth Collins
3d ago

I was not involved in the wreck but the wreck happened right in front of me and the lady in the SUV if she wanted a t-bone the light pole in front of the adult fun store I would have been involved in this she would have totally hit me and I was walking on the sidewalk. the tow truck went through the new window store. and I have been informed as of 7 something this morning that the lady didn't make it

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Daytona Beach, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Madison, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wesh 2#Icu
WESH

2 people killed in Volusia County shooting, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a shooting Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of East Parkway in DeLand around 8 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the incident appears to be related to domestic violence. The suspect,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 hurt in downtown Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting near the heart of downtown Orlando. Officers responded to the area of North Court Avenue and East Pine Street around midnight Sunday. Orlando police told Eyewitness News that a fight led to the shooting, which left two people hurt. Officers said...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
click orlando

Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Man dies in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said one person died after being shot early Sunday morning. OCSO deputies were in the area of 315 Ferguson Drive in Orlando when they heard gunshots nearby. The deputies were able to locate a man who had been shot. The man...
ORLANDO, FL
cw34.com

Caught on camera: Drunk driver crashes into Florida deputy's car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Victor Arevalo, 59, crashed into Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia while they were working on a traffic crash on U.S. 17 says officials. The collision knocked Stubblefield to the ground and caused Deputy Garcia to hit the dashboard. This video shows the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Caught on camera: burglary suspect arrested in the water

VOLUSIA COUNTY , Fla. (CBS12) — The Volusia Sheriff's Office Marine Unit arrested a boat burglary suspect who ended up in the Halifax River, forcing a deputy to arrest him in the water. Watch the encounter here:. Daytona Beach Police also took part in the arrest.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Good Samaritan’s truck stolen after helping homeless woman

A Lake County man who invited a homeless woman to stay at his house paid for that good deed by having his truck and large-screen TV stolen. The man told a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who responded to his call for assistance on Sept. 4 that he allowed a homeless woman named “Kelly” to stay at his house. He did not know her last name.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy