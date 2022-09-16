Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
Maryland drivers required to 'Move Over' when approaching stopped vehicles
MARYLAND, USA — Starting, Oct. 1, Maryland drivers are required under the "Move Over" Law to change lanes or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle showing warning signals. The "Move Over" law was originally enacted because more than 100 law enforcement officers were killed and...
firststateupdate.com
Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road (SR 1) south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV, operated by a 25-year-old female of Delaware, was traveling northbound ahead of the motorcycle in the right lane of Bay Road. The SUV changed lanes, moving from the right to the left, and established travel in the left lane. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and its front tire struck the rear bumper of the SUV said Sturgis.
Florida motorcyclist dies after fleeing Ocean City traffic stop
A Florida motorcyclist died in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop in Ocean City last week, said police
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
WBOC
Dover AFB Airman Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del.- An airman with the Dover Air Force Base was killed early Sunday morning after running into a SUV while riding a motorcycle in Magnolia. Delaware State Police say that Senior Airman Kohl Reed, 22, was riding a Honda Motorcycle northbound on Bay Rd. in the left lane, just south of Trap Shooters Rd., around 1:30 a.m. A GMC SUV, driven by a 25-year-old Delaware woman, was ahead of Reed in the right lane.
WUSA
Creature, believed to be alligator, spotted in Lusby, Maryland
LUSBY, Md. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from previous reporting of an alligator captured in June, 2021) A creature appears to be lurking in the waters of Lusby, Maryland, according to one local photojournalist who snapped a photo of what could be an alligator. Sal Icaza with...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road (SR 1) south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV, operated by a 25-year-old female of Delaware, was traveling northbound ahead of the motorcycle in the right lane of Bay Road. The SUV changed lanes, moving from the right to the left, and established travel in the left lane. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and its front tire struck the rear bumper of the SUV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach begins reviewing parking rules for next year
Rehoboth Beach’s 2022 summer parking season ended Sept. 15, and city officials are already beginning to think about 2023. During a commissioner workshop Sept. 6, city commissioners looked over an eight-item list of parking topics to discuss created by Interim City Manager Evan Miller. The issue garnering the most...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
WGMD Radio
Whaleyville Motorcycle Crash Turns Fatal
Bike Week is just getting underway and already two people have died on Worcester County roads. Maryland State Police were called for a crash just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Routes 50 and 610 in Whaleyville. Police say a Harley-Davidson was southbound on Route 610 and attempting to cross Route 50 when it was struck by a westbound SUV. The driver of the motorcycle, 61 year old Richard Banning of Virginia was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore – he died from his injuries Friday morning. A 69 year old female passenger on the Harley was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. The crash remains under investigation.
Cape Gazette
Long Neck Road is the busiest dead end in Delaware
A couple of months ago, the Delaware Department of Transportation issued an email saying its 2021 Traffic Vehicle Volume Summary had been completed. The data shows the year’s average annual daily traffic count and 10 years worth of historical data. The daily counts are broken down into 10 ranges – 1,000-5,000; 5,000-7,500; 7,500-8,000; 8,000-9,000; 9,000-10,000; 10,000-20,000; 20,000-40,000; 40,000-80,000; 80,000-205,940.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oceancity.com
September is Still Summer in Ocean City, Maryland
It’s the time of year that the age-old question comes about. “Is September still Summer?” Well if you go to Ocean City, Maryland, the answer is a unanimous “yes!” Here’s why. The Beach. With the weather averaging between mid 70’s and upper 80’s, the...
WBOC
Man Dies in Worcester County Motorcycle Crash
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a motorcyclist died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Route 50 near Whaleyville. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 610. Troopers say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south on Route 610 attempted...
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Pine Bay - 19 Manor Drive
Welcome to Pine Bay! This home is located just five blocks to the ocean on an oversized half-acre lot overlooking the community pond with a fountain! Home is 2,918 square feet heated and features a welcoming entry foyer, great room with cathedral ceilings & built-ins surrounding the fireplace, kitchen with quartz counters, large island, & stainless appliances, dining room, and a large 14 x 20 sunroom with mini split HVAC overlooking the pond! Featuring a first-floor owner’s suite with a walk-in closet and tile shower. Laundry room and powder room also located on main level. Side load two-car garage has extra space with work bench. New 16 x 20 Trex deck overlooks the pond and fountain. There is an outdoor shower for after a day at the beach or time fishing on the stocked Pine Bay ponds. Upstairs is a large loft area with bay window that could easily be walled off for bedroom four. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and storage/mechanical room complete the second level. Pine Bay is an easy walk or bike to the beach or area restaurants and convenient to both Dewey and Rehoboth attractions. Pine Bay community hosts a wonderful July 4th parade and community gatherings at the pool. Start living the beach life today! Take the video tour!
WMDT.com
Cambridge officer competes in Ironman race
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Over the weekend, Ironman held one of their races right here in Maryland. One of our local police officers, Private First Class Christine Lamonica of the Cambridge Police Department, competed in the race. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Route 1 Closed Near Lewes Due To Fiery Crash
Just after 12:00, Sunday afternoon rescue crews responded to Coastal Highway (Route 1) at Lockerman Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a vehicle overturned and caught fire. Initial reports from the scene indicate that the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle.
WBOC
A Grassroots effort towards Seaford Community Garden
SEAFORD, Del. -- People in the City of Seaford have come together to plan and build a new community garden that began with a simple Facebook post. President and founder of The Seaford Community Garden - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization - Cassandra Dayton has had a passion for gardening since she was a young girl, and now she's using it to serve, unify, and inspire others. In March, after suffering from a stroke at just 43 years old, Dayton took to a local Facebook page to share her idea.
Cape Gazette
Night Without a Bed to raise awareness of homelessness Oct. 21
Family Promise of Southern Delaware will host Night Without a Bed beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21, at the Lightship Overfalls next to Lewes Canalfront Park. Night Without a Bed is a national grassroots event to raise awareness and funds to assist families experiencing homelessness. This local sleep-out event...
To The Rescue: Maryland State Police Airlift Cruise Ship Crew Member During Medical Emergency
Maryland State Police took to the skies to save a man at sea after a crew member suffered a medical emergency on a cruise ship sailing the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the state police Easton Section responded to the Chesapeake Bay off the shores of Kent Island over the weekend after receiving a call from the Coast Guard advising that there was a serious medical event taking place on the boat.
Comments / 0