Welcome to Pine Bay! This home is located just five blocks to the ocean on an oversized half-acre lot overlooking the community pond with a fountain! Home is 2,918 square feet heated and features a welcoming entry foyer, great room with cathedral ceilings & built-ins surrounding the fireplace, kitchen with quartz counters, large island, & stainless appliances, dining room, and a large 14 x 20 sunroom with mini split HVAC overlooking the pond! Featuring a first-floor owner’s suite with a walk-in closet and tile shower. Laundry room and powder room also located on main level. Side load two-car garage has extra space with work bench. New 16 x 20 Trex deck overlooks the pond and fountain. There is an outdoor shower for after a day at the beach or time fishing on the stocked Pine Bay ponds. Upstairs is a large loft area with bay window that could easily be walled off for bedroom four. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and storage/mechanical room complete the second level. Pine Bay is an easy walk or bike to the beach or area restaurants and convenient to both Dewey and Rehoboth attractions. Pine Bay community hosts a wonderful July 4th parade and community gatherings at the pool. Start living the beach life today! Take the video tour!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO