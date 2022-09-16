At Entergy Texas, our business is centered around our customers, which is why we are stepping up to provide relief for Texans experiencing high bills as a result of recent challenges. Record-breaking temperatures led to historic energy usage across the state this summer, and high natural gas prices continue to significantly impact the core of our company – our customers. That is why we are partnering with the United Way of Greater Houston in collaboration with neighboring United Ways to provide a $150 bill credit to qualifying customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO