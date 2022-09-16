ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackwell, OK

Ponca City News

Kay County Fair continues on into the weekend with entertainment for all

Body The Kay County Fair has long been a staple for the community, and this year is no different. The reason for this event’s popularity is no doubt credited to the range of entertainment it provides. From livestock showing to live entertainment, food and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
KAY COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

PHS graduate to be inducted into

A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
MORRIS, OK
Ponca City News

Community Development meeting held Sept. 15

Body The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce’s Community Development Committee meeting was held on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 am in the Chamber board room. Mindy Meyer called the meeting to order. The first Ponca Politics forum is set for Friday, Sept. 30 from 12 pm to 1 pm...
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information

City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
Ponca City News

Floyd Robins

Floyd Robins, 88 of Ponca City, OK, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 surrounded by family. H e was born December 11th, 1933, in Ponca City, OK. He graduated from Ponca City High School and attended Oklahoma State University. During his service as a Marine, he was stationed at...
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Chief Don Bohan

Don Bohan is the Chief of Police in Ponca City and has lived here his entire life aside from a few years away for school. He is married and has two teenage kids. Bohan went to Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) and wanted to get a business degree, but found he did not enjoy the classes and ended up taking a semester off. When he went back to NOC, he started into the Criminal Justice program.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Guest Speaker at HS Aviation Class

Body Tamara Bucher was a guest speaker on Wednesday in the Aviation class at Ponca City High School. Bucher is currently the vice-president of the local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1046 in Ponca City. “While working with our Flight Academy students this past summer, I discovered that EAA has an...
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Wanda Anderson Gard

Wanda Gard was born on September 24, 1939, in Glencoe, Oklahoma. She was the oldest child of Kenneth and Emma Anderson and the sister of Carol McKee and the late Betty Hinkley. When Wanda was in grade school, her father who was serving during WWII was captured and taken to...
GLENCOE, OK
Ponca City News

Aged Beef: Veterans lead OSU defensive line

Body Sometimes Sione Asi has no idea what his teammates are talking about. When Asi, who recently turned 26, is hanging about in the Oklahoma State locker room, his much-younger teammates have a propensity to confuse him. “If you come to the locker room and sit in there, there are...
STILLWATER, OK
Journal Tribune

Aspyn Mary Rose

Once upon a time our little girl, Aspyn Mary Rose, entered our lives and changed it forever. Aspyn was born on a beautiful summer day Monday, May 1, 2017. She was a princess from the minute she was born and began doing life her own way. Her fighting spirit and stubbornness were on full display throughout her five-year journey.
TONKAWA, OK
news9.com

3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home

Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Inmate death reported at the Kay County Detention Center

NEWKIRK — Kari Learned, Operations Director of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, has confirmed that the body of Patrick James Hansen, 40, Ponca City, has been transported to the office for an exam. Hansen was booked in the Kay County Detention Center on July 27 and remained there...

