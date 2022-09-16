Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Kay County Fair continues on into the weekend with entertainment for all
Body The Kay County Fair has long been a staple for the community, and this year is no different. The reason for this event’s popularity is no doubt credited to the range of entertainment it provides. From livestock showing to live entertainment, food and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
Ponca City News
Community Development meeting held Sept. 15
Body The Ponca City Chamber of Commerce’s Community Development Committee meeting was held on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 am in the Chamber board room. Mindy Meyer called the meeting to order. The first Ponca Politics forum is set for Friday, Sept. 30 from 12 pm to 1 pm...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
Ponca City News
Floyd Robins
Floyd Robins, 88 of Ponca City, OK, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 surrounded by family. H e was born December 11th, 1933, in Ponca City, OK. He graduated from Ponca City High School and attended Oklahoma State University. During his service as a Marine, he was stationed at...
Ponca City News
Chief Don Bohan
Don Bohan is the Chief of Police in Ponca City and has lived here his entire life aside from a few years away for school. He is married and has two teenage kids. Bohan went to Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) and wanted to get a business degree, but found he did not enjoy the classes and ended up taking a semester off. When he went back to NOC, he started into the Criminal Justice program.
Ponca City News
Guest Speaker at HS Aviation Class
Body Tamara Bucher was a guest speaker on Wednesday in the Aviation class at Ponca City High School. Bucher is currently the vice-president of the local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1046 in Ponca City. “While working with our Flight Academy students this past summer, I discovered that EAA has an...
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
Ponca City News
Wanda Anderson Gard
Wanda Gard was born on September 24, 1939, in Glencoe, Oklahoma. She was the oldest child of Kenneth and Emma Anderson and the sister of Carol McKee and the late Betty Hinkley. When Wanda was in grade school, her father who was serving during WWII was captured and taken to...
Ponca City News
Aged Beef: Veterans lead OSU defensive line
Body Sometimes Sione Asi has no idea what his teammates are talking about. When Asi, who recently turned 26, is hanging about in the Oklahoma State locker room, his much-younger teammates have a propensity to confuse him. “If you come to the locker room and sit in there, there are...
Crews battle fires in Garfield County
Crews in Garfield County battled the heat and flames after several wildfires were reported in the area.
Journal Tribune
Aspyn Mary Rose
Once upon a time our little girl, Aspyn Mary Rose, entered our lives and changed it forever. Aspyn was born on a beautiful summer day Monday, May 1, 2017. She was a princess from the minute she was born and began doing life her own way. Her fighting spirit and stubbornness were on full display throughout her five-year journey.
Man Accused Of Killing Toddler At Enid Motel Due In Court
A man accused of luring a toddler into an Enid motel room then killer her is due in court on Monday. Michael Geiger was denied bond in June and records show another bond hearing is set for Monday. The toddler, Caliyaj Guyton, was found dead in a motel swimming pool...
news9.com
3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home
Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning. The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street. When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler,...
Tonkawa Mid High School then-student facing assault and battery charges after school fight
A fight that broke out Friday is now landing a Tonkawa Mid High School student in the state's Juvenile District Court as she faces assault and battery charges.
kaynewscow.com
Inmate death reported at the Kay County Detention Center
NEWKIRK — Kari Learned, Operations Director of the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, has confirmed that the body of Patrick James Hansen, 40, Ponca City, has been transported to the office for an exam. Hansen was booked in the Kay County Detention Center on July 27 and remained there...
News On 6
OSBI Investigating After Garfield County Deputy Shoots, Kills Man Armed With Knife
The OSBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man on Saturday. According to the OSBI, a Garfield County deputy responded to a mental health call involving Weston Cassody at 7402 S. Highway 74 in Covington, Oklahoma. Authorities said the deputy went inside the...
KOCO
OSBI provides new details about deputy who shot, killed suspect in Garfield County
GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is providing new details about a deputy shooting a suspect in Garfield County. On Thursday, a relative called the Covington Police Department to report a mental health situation near Highway 74. When a deputy arrived at the residence, an individual threatened them with a knife.
