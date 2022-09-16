Multi-faceted payments platform MobiKwik has named banking veteran Mukul Saxena chief executive of its Zaakpay business. Saxena previously, according to the announcement, was executive Vice President and head of the payments business at IndusInd Bank. Zaakpay is part of an expansion at MobiKwik that has seen the business go from offering a digital wallet to providing online banking, credit and buy now, pay later services. The announcement of Saxena’s appointment states that he “comes with over two decades of experience in the digital payments and the fintech ecosystem. In his previous role at IndusInd Bank, he was the executive vice president and head of the payments business.”

