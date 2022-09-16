Read full article on original website
NCR’s Corporate Cleave Leverages ATMs to Boost Self-Service, Digital Banking
For NCR Corp., the goal is to capitalize on the continued shift to digital banking. Underpinning its newly-announced split into two independent companies, we see some other shifts taking root: A shift from roots as a hardware-centric vendor towards software and a shift from manufacturing to an asset-lite model. As...
Cryptocurrency-Fiat Gateway CryptoPayments Launches B2B, B2C Solutions
Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions that enable businesses and individuals to make and receive payments in nine cryptocurrencies. The platform features security that includes two-factor account authentication, currency options, up to 14 personal crypto wallets and multicurrency cards, and an application programming interface (API) for developers, according...
Today in B2B Payments: Developers Provide Crypto, Receipt Management Tools
Today in B2B payments, CryptoPayments launches new solutions to help make and receive payments in cryptocurrency, while Botkeeper partners with Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. Plus, Ratio secures $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform. Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions...
London Open Banking Startup TrueLayer Cuts 10% of Staff
Citing formidable market conditions, London open banking startup TrueLayer — valued at $1 billion last year — is laying off 10% of its staff of approximately 443 employees. “We are now operating in a very different context and more challenging market conditions. TrueLayer, while being in a position...
OTT Pay Brings Cross-Border Transaction Processing to US
Canadian payment service provider OTT Pay is bringing its cross-border transaction processing solutions to the U.S. to more efficiently serve global eCommerce companies. OTT Pay’s subsidiary company OTT Pay USA is partnering with global payment leaders to offer eCommerce merchants worldwide payment collection and settlement solutions that can help them save on cross-border transaction costs, according to a press release on Friday (Sept. 16).
Report: SEC Accounting Guidance Creates Hurdle for Banks’ Crypto Plans
Despite demand from an increasing number of their clients for cryptocurrency products and services, many banks are reportedly holding back on offering them because accounting guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) makes it unprofitable to do so. The March 31 accounting guidance from the SEC requires that...
Indian FinTech Zaggle Launches AP, Credit Card Payments Platform
Indian FinTech company Zaggle has reportedly launched a product called Zoyer that brings accounts payable (AP) and credit card payments together on a single platform. The platform simplifies and automates B2B payments for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, streamlining B2B payables and enabling effective management of operating cash flows and business performance, IBS Intelligence reported Thursday (Sept. 15).
Slumping D2C Mattress Firm Purple Receives Bid to Go Private
Struggling mattress maker Purple Innovation could soon be going private. The Utah-based company received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management — its largest shareholder — to purchase all of its outstanding capital stock for $4.35 per share, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) news release. Purple’s...
FinTech Kyriba Debuts AI-Powered Cash Management Platform
Software-as-a-service FinTech Kyriba has added an artificial intelligence cash-management tool to its array of cloud-based finance and information technology tools, the company announced last Thursday (Sept. 15). The tool, called Cash Management AI, uses data science to predict cash availability “with increased speed, control and reliability,” the announcement stated, and...
EMEA Daily: 5 Companies Join ECB’s Digital Euro Project
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Central Bank (ECB) announces five industry partners that will be involved in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the digital euro project, while Truelayer cuts 10% of its workforce. The ECB has selected five companies to...
Indian FinTech MobiKwik Names Mukul Saxena CEO of Payments Platform Zaakpay
Multi-faceted payments platform MobiKwik has named banking veteran Mukul Saxena chief executive of its Zaakpay business. Saxena previously, according to the announcement, was executive Vice President and head of the payments business at IndusInd Bank. Zaakpay is part of an expansion at MobiKwik that has seen the business go from offering a digital wallet to providing online banking, credit and buy now, pay later services. The announcement of Saxena’s appointment states that he “comes with over two decades of experience in the digital payments and the fintech ecosystem. In his previous role at IndusInd Bank, he was the executive vice president and head of the payments business.”
Report: FinTech CRED to Invest in P2P Lending Platform LiquiLoans
Credit card bill payment platform CRED is reportedly planning to invest $10 million in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform LiquiLoans. With the investment, CRED would acquire a minority stake, LiquiLoans would be valued at $200 million and the two companies would form a strategic alliance, expanding upon their existing relationship, Inc42 reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing a statement from CRED.
Instant Payments, Stablecoins Sit Atop Treasury Dept’s Innovation Agenda
After six months of work, the U.S. Treasury Department has released a trio of reports on cryptocurrency policy, and instant payments are high on the agenda. In the first of them, “The Future of Money and Payments,” the government looked at both the current state of payments and recent innovations, most notably real-time payments tools like the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming FedNow system and The Clearing House’s RTP network, as well as potential innovations that cryptocurrency stablecoins could bring.
Treasury Crypto Reports Long on Detail, Short on Urgency
Anyone expecting the blueprints for legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies from the three reports the Treasury Department released Friday (Sept. 16) will be sorely disappointed. While extensive, the reports produced in line with President Biden’s March 10 executive order on cryptocurrencies and digital assets don’t provide many specific recommendations or policy...
Banking Platform Oportun Gains $150M Secured Loan From Neuberger Berman
Mission-driven FinTech and digital banking platform Oportun Financial Corporation closed a $150 million senior secured term loan from funds managed or sub-advised by Neuberger Berman Specialty Finance. “The capital provided by this loan will support the continued investment and growth in our business that we expect, even under the tighter...
Some Gaming Companies Are Done Flirting With NFTs
Some gaming companies that were offering nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, to players as in-game rewards have decided their virtual worlds are better off without them. One reason for backing off from NFT schemes is that prices for some NFTs and for crypto assets in general have fallen since the 2021 surge in NFT enthusiasm, Bloomberg reported Sunday (Sept. 18). Another reason cited by some gaming company executives interviewed by Bloomberg is that players don’t seem to like them.
Restaurants Now Seek to Balance Full-Service Flourishes, Digital Ease
As quick-service restaurants (QSRs) rush to automate, their full-service restaurant (FSR) counterparts are forced to take a more nuanced view of innovation. While labor challenges demand some adoption of new technologies to make them run more efficiently, these restaurants are called upon to find the balance between these technologies and the level of service their dine-in customers expect.
Flexbase Adds B2B BNPL Option to Its Solutions for Merchants
Finance super app for businesses Flexbase is now offering B2B merchants a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution called Flexbase Pay. With this product, merchants can get paid immediately while also giving their business customers the option to get 60 days of interest-free financing, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) press release.
Report: Instacart IPO Would Shun Weak Markets to Reward, Retain Employees
Instacart will reportedly forgo raising fresh capital in its expected initial public offering (IPO) and instead back a plan that would see most of its listing funded with shares sold by employees. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal Monday (Sept. 19) citing unnamed people familiar with the...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 FinTechs Launch New Tools
Today in B2B payments, Flexbase adds B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) to its super app for businesses, Kyriba introduces an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cash-management tool and Zaggle launches a product that streamlines B2B payments and manages cash flow. Plus, DotPe has raised $58 million to add B2B financial services...
