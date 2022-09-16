Read full article on original website
Chief Don Bohan
Don Bohan is the Chief of Police in Ponca City and has lived here his entire life aside from a few years away for school. He is married and has two teenage kids. Bohan went to Northern Oklahoma College (NOC) and wanted to get a business degree, but found he did not enjoy the classes and ended up taking a semester off. When he went back to NOC, he started into the Criminal Justice program.
Guest Speaker at HS Aviation Class
Tamara Bucher was a guest speaker on Wednesday in the Aviation class at Ponca City High School. Bucher is currently the vice-president of the local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1046 in Ponca City. "While working with our Flight Academy students this past summer, I discovered that EAA has an...
Floyd Robins
Floyd Robins, 88 of Ponca City, OK, passed peacefully on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 surrounded by family. H e was born December 11th, 1933, in Ponca City, OK. He graduated from Ponca City High School and attended Oklahoma State University. During his service as a Marine, he was stationed at...
Kay County Fair continues on into the weekend with entertainment for all
The Kay County Fair has long been a staple for the community, and this year is no different. The reason for this event's popularity is no doubt credited to the range of entertainment it provides. From livestock showing to live entertainment, food and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Wanda Anderson Gard
Wanda Gard was born on September 24, 1939, in Glencoe, Oklahoma. She was the oldest child of Kenneth and Emma Anderson and the sister of Carol McKee and the late Betty Hinkley. When Wanda was in grade school, her father who was serving during WWII was captured and taken to...
Aged Beef: Veterans lead OSU defensive line
Sometimes Sione Asi has no idea what his teammates are talking about. When Asi, who recently turned 26, is hanging about in the Oklahoma State locker room, his much-younger teammates have a propensity to confuse him. "If you come to the locker room and sit in there, there are...
