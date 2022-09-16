(St. Paul, MN) -- Republican challenger Scott Jensen says Governor Tim Walz does not mention nuclear -- the most reliable energy source free of greenhouse gas emissions -- in Walz's plan that's supposed to lay out Minnesota's energy future for at least the next three decades. And Jensen says the governor has been silent on whether he'd support lifting Minnesota's moratorium on new nuclear plants. The governor proposes significantly increasing the number of electric vehicles and reducing greenhouse gas emissions on farms and other working lands. Walz says, "this issue will transcend whoever's elected. This issue's not going away. It needs to be addressed."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO