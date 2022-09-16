Read full article on original website
WVNews
Jonathon Grant Martini
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg man accused of having about a pound of presumed m…
WVNews
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for DeNuzzo's Italian Deli in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for new business DeNuzzo's Italian Deli, 126 W. Main St., Bridgeport. Owners Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo moved from Braxton County to Bridgeport a few years ago with a dream of operating a family-owned business.
WVNews
WVNews
Little Lambs Closet
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter chil…
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topic of interest. These include: a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton's town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
WVNews
VFW national commander visits Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum, VFW
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Tim Borland, VFW national commander stopped by the Clarksburg History Museum on Saturday and toured the different exhibits. He is from Arizona, a retired Army veteran with 25 years of service, and is visiting different states as commander to listen to the concerns of local veterans.
WVNews
Heritage Christian sets Little Lambs Closet consignment sale in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter children’s consignment sale will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 in the gymnasium. Little Lambs Closet children’s consignment resale event is a pop-up 2-day event where moms sell and buy gently used...
WVNews
Comedian Chonda Pierce, others entertain Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center crowd in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Audiences could laugh, sing and rejoice Sunday during the self-proclaimed "queen of clean comedy" Chonda Pierce tour appearance in Clarksburg. Robinson Grand Performance Arts Center Program Manager said Pierce sold out her concert — more than 950 tickets. The show is the first collaboration with Tennessee-based Awakening Events.
WVNews
WVNews
Getty Keefer
FRIENDSVILLE — Getty Wayne Keefer, 79, of Friendsville, passed away at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va. Getty was the son of the late Getty R. and Nina P. Keefer.
WVNews
BHE GT&S awards $115,000 in grants to North Central West Virginia charities at 25th annual golf invitational
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Berkshire Hathaway Energy Gas Transmission and Storage donated $115,000 total in grants to 10 local charities at the 25th Annual BHE GT&S Golf Invitational. BHE GT&S is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, but has operational headquarters in White Oaks.
WVNews
West Virginia University to hold bell-ringing ceremony to mark recent passing of 4 students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday in remembrance of Joseph Harim, Robert Hopper, Kristen Kief and Cade Milburn. Harim, a recent sport management...
WVNews
WVNews
Mon Health Heart & Vascular adds Sikanderkhel
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Saad Sikanderkhel to its dedicated team of physicians. Dr. Sikanderkhel will be practicing at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Elkins, and McHenry, MD.
WVNews
Police: Grant County pair had drugs, about $4,200 in cash during Clarksburg, West Virginia, traffic stop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Grant County residents are facing drug charges in Harrison County after a traffic stop by Clarksburg police. Ralph Thomas Lloyd, 44, and Tanya Lynn Miller, 43, both of Mount Storm, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy by Clarksburg Patrol Officer T.A. Hill.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd JROTC welcomes West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On Friday the U.S. Army JROTC program at Robert. C Byrd High School conducted an Honor Guard and Color Guard to welcome West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to the school. Warner served in the U.S. Army and is a graduate of the...
WVNews
John James Jones
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon.
WVNews
Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
WVNews
Linda DeWitt
TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. David Spence officiating. Burial will follow in the Terra Alta Cemetery.
