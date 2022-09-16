ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Little Lambs Closet

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter chil…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topic of interest. These include: a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton's town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Comedian Chonda Pierce, others entertain Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center crowd in Clarksburg (West Virginia)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Audiences could laugh, sing and rejoice Sunday during the self-proclaimed "queen of clean comedy" Chonda Pierce tour appearance in Clarksburg. Robinson Grand Performance Arts Center Program Manager said Pierce sold out her concert — more than 950 tickets. The show is the first collaboration with Tennessee-based Awakening Events.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Getty Keefer

FRIENDSVILLE — Getty Wayne Keefer, 79, of Friendsville, passed away at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va. Getty was the son of the late Getty R. and Nina P. Keefer.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Eric Sneed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street,…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mon Health Heart & Vascular adds Sikanderkhel

MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Saad Sikanderkhel to its dedicated team of physicians. Dr. Sikanderkhel will be practicing at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Elkins, and McHenry, MD.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

John James Jones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — John James Jones, 88, of Bridgeport, passed away Friday evening, September 16, 2022, in Bridgeport. He was born in Bridgeport on August 14, 1934, a son of the late Simpson W. Jones and Dorothy (Parks) Sedon and the step-son of the late Charles Sedon.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Linda DeWitt

TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. Family and friends will be received at the Arthur H. Wright Funeral Home, Terra Alta, on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Rev. David Spence officiating. Burial will follow in the Terra Alta Cemetery.
TERRA ALTA, WV

