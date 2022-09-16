Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
I-71 South closure continues for resurfacing project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most heavily traveled stretches of road around WAVE Country is still shut down Monday morning for a resurfacing project. Interstate 71 South heading into Louisville is closed from the Gene Snyder Freeway all the way to the Watterson Expressway. The closure is scheduled...
Wave 3
Crash on I-265 causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
'Incident' blocks part of I-264 East at Southern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes of I-264 East are shutdown following an incident, according to MetroSafe. The details of the incident are unclear, but MetroSafe says a victim has been transported to the hospital and the interstate has been shutdown at the 10-mile marker area near Southern Parkway. The Southern...
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-64 E after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of 11 p.m., all lanes are back open on I-64 e. All lanes were blocked on I-64 East near mile marker four due to a crash. TRIMARC said the lanes were blocked around 8:28 p.m. on Friday night. They did not say what the cause...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were two interstate crashes that impacted many drivers’ Monday morning commute. All lanes and the right shoulders were blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County, according to Trimarc.
Wave 3
All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-264 eastbound are blocked to a reported shooting. According to MetroSafe, dispatchers received calls around 4:48p.m Sunday for a shooting on I-264 near milemarker 10 area of Southern Parkway and Taylor Boulevard. Louisville Metro Police, Fire and EMS are on scene. One patient...
Wave 3
Closure announced for Riverside Drive, Ohio River Greenway
CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of West Riverside Drive in Clarksville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26 through the evening of Friday, Sept. 30. Cooper Railroad Service was awarded a contract to replace the railroad ties on the L & I Bridge, which is just east of the entrance to the Falls of the Ohio State Park, according to a release from the town of Clarksville.
wdrb.com
1 killed, 1 in critical condition after crash in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A woman was killed in an overnight crash in south Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers responded the crash on Outer Loop near Interstate 65 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police believe a woman was driving westbound on Outer Loop, and was in the process...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Woman killed in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a rollover crash happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving...
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the Watterson eastbound around the 10 milemarker near Southern Parkway exit. According the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:00p.m. Sunday afternoon officers responded to a report of a shooting on I-264 eastbound. Officers found a vehicle...
Wave 3
Man dies at hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has died from his injuries after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9:20 a.m. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found a man shot. He was...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Police: Teen dies after crashing moped into SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen died after crashing his moped into an SUV in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said First Division officers were called to an accident at the intersection of 35th and Bank streets, near Northwestern Parkway, around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
Wave 3
Homicides surge across Metro, Shively over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday morning’s shooting on Dixie Highway continues a violent weekend across the Louisville area. As of Sunday afternoon, Shively has had 6 homicides in 2022, with half of them just this weekend. Around 9:00a.m. Sunday LMPD said officers found a man who had been shot...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of injuring driver, crashing into sign during carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was in court Monday, accused of trying to steal two vehicles, one after the other, at a Louisville gas station. Police said he tried to get away, but bystanders held him down until officers arrived. The suspect, 28-year-old Andrew Hackley, was in Jefferson District...
WLKY.com
Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
Wave 3
Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
Wave 3
Man in ‘serious condition’ after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Hazel Street. When officers arrived on scene they located a man who was...
Comments / 4