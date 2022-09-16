ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein calls IU basketball a 2023 Final Four dark horse

Can Indiana return to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years?. Well known national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes it isn’t out of the question. Rothstein named five dark horse candidates to reach the 2023 Final Four, and added to an offseason full of optimistic outlooks for IU when he included the Hoosiers as one of his picks.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Look: IU football locker room scenes after dramatic win over Western Kentucky

Watch below celebratory scenes from Indiana’s post-game locker room after a dramatic 33-30 overtime win over Western Kentucky. The Hoosier improved to 3-0 and will travel to Cincinnati next weekend. Bazelak and Allen postgame, highlights and stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana's Donaven McCulley sparks scoring drive with huge reception

Donaven McCulley is on one to start Indiana’s Week 3 battle against Western Kentucky. He took a pass from Connor Bazelak for a huge gain across midfield, setting up Indiana’s first touchdown of the day. The sophomore receiver threw quite the stiff arm too. Here’s the eventual score...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

6-Banner Sunday: Blue Ribbon, Lindy’s Sports pick Indiana to win the Big Ten

6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Radio Ink

Bob & Tom On The Road

The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M

The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
SEYMOUR, IN
cbs4indy.com

Severe storm threat timing for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
INDIANA STATE
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are currently setting the pace at rebuilding in the NBA after trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. The Pacers finished with a 25-57 record last season while also ending the season on a ten game losing streak. Fortunately, Indiana had three picks in this year's NBA Draft. Here is a look at who the Pacers selected.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans

INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE

