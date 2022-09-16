Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein calls IU basketball a 2023 Final Four dark horse
Can Indiana return to the Final Four for the first time in 21 years?. Well known national college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes it isn’t out of the question. Rothstein named five dark horse candidates to reach the 2023 Final Four, and added to an offseason full of optimistic outlooks for IU when he included the Hoosiers as one of his picks.
insidethehall.com
Indiana to begin beer sales at Assembly Hall for men’s and women’s basketball games
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana – Fans over 21 attending Hoosier men’s and women’s basketball games and select events at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall can now enjoy beer to enhance their experience. The addition of beer sales at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is in line with past decisions to introduce...
insidethehall.com
IU Athletics to offer mini-series ticket packages for five men’s basketball home games
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University men’s basketball program will play five home games during the Holidays and tickets to those games are available through a Mini-Series package offered by the IU Athletics Ticket Office. Over the Thanksgiving break, the second and third games of the Hoosier Classic...
thedailyhoosier.com
Look: IU football locker room scenes after dramatic win over Western Kentucky
Watch below celebratory scenes from Indiana’s post-game locker room after a dramatic 33-30 overtime win over Western Kentucky. The Hoosier improved to 3-0 and will travel to Cincinnati next weekend. Bazelak and Allen postgame, highlights and stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana's Donaven McCulley sparks scoring drive with huge reception
Donaven McCulley is on one to start Indiana’s Week 3 battle against Western Kentucky. He took a pass from Connor Bazelak for a huge gain across midfield, setting up Indiana’s first touchdown of the day. The sophomore receiver threw quite the stiff arm too. Here’s the eventual score...
insidethehall.com
6-Banner Sunday: Blue Ribbon, Lindy’s Sports pick Indiana to win the Big Ten
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
saturdaytradition.com
Connor Bazelak rallies Indiana, throws game-tying TD late in 4th quarter vs. WKU
Quarterback Connor Bazelek is carrying Indiana on his back as his second touchdown of the game helped tie the game 30-30. Bazelek’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Cam Camper and a successful two-point conversion secured a 30-30 tie with Western Kentucky with 47 seconds left. Western Kentucky was leading through...
Hoosiers Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson Talk Hoops on BTN Tailgate Show
Indiana basketball stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson joined the Big Ten Network's Tailgate Show on Saturday prior to the Hoosiers' football game with Western Kentucky. They talked hoops and had lots of laughs. Here's what they had to say.
Indiana goalposts almost come down thanks to huge collision with players (Video)
The Indiana goalposts looked in danger of falling after a whole swarm of players came barrelling into the base during a Hail Mary attempt. College football Saturdays have featured plenty of goalposts coming down. They just usually happen during raucous, field-storming celebrations. This Saturday, Indiana’s goalposts threatened to fall for...
Radio Ink
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sheridan Wins 700th Football Game and Bud Wright Wins 440th Game 42-0 Over Clinton Prairie
Coach Bud Wright and the Sheridan Blackhawks defeated Clinton Prairie Friday night 42 to 0 and brought the total number of Sheridan Blackhawk football wins to 700 and took Coach Wright’s Football career wins to 440, best in the state of Indiana and one of the best in the United States.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana woman marks 50 years working at the same McDonald's
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- We've all found ourselves under the golden arches, hungry. A trip to McDonald's comes with the familiar fries, burgers and soda. But often, an unfamiliar face takes your order. That's not the case at one McDonald's in Seymour. Geraldine VonDielingen — or, as her co-workers call...
cbs4indy.com
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are currently setting the pace at rebuilding in the NBA after trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. The Pacers finished with a 25-57 record last season while also ending the season on a ten game losing streak. Fortunately, Indiana had three picks in this year's NBA Draft. Here is a look at who the Pacers selected.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Fox 59
IN Focus: Mitch Daniels on Biden cabinet visit, future political plans
INDIANAPOLIS – As cabinet officials from the Biden Administration visit Purdue University, the school’s president Mitch Daniels is touting the Hoosier State as the nation’s next hub for technology, while also responding to questions about his own political future. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
