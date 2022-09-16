Read full article on original website
Related
Andalusia Star News
Council approves Candyland 2022 plans, expenses
The Andalusia City Council last week approved plans and expenses for the 2022 Christmas in Candyland that the addition of a second train for Santa and friends, a cocoa ball pit, and more snow than ever. Chamber Executive Director Laura Wells pitched the plans to the council in two separate...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Chamber welcomes The Lake Cottage as new member
The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Lake Cottage Thursday, Sept. 15, at Gantt Lake. Among those attending were owners Jeff and Blair Hancock, cutting the ribbon; AACC Vice President Mellisa King, left of ribbon; AACC Executive Director Laura Wells, right of ribbon; daughters Greysen and Leighton Hancock; parents Myra and Larry Wamble, Jan Little; and friends Coco Salter and Kelly Kelley.
wdhn.com
Closure of milk plant forces alternatives for schools and employees
(WDHN) — Borden Dairy, a milk plant in Cowarts on the outskirts of Dothan will end operations in two weeks. Its one of the biggest milk vendors to over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama. “They claimed they notified schools it was several days later after we...
Andalusia Star News
License sought for bar at site of 2018 shooting
The Covington County Commission held a public hearing for the proposed Slinks Nighttown Bar and Grill in the Loango community during its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13. The proposed bar would be at the same location as the former Soggy Bottom Tavern, the site of a shooting in 2018 that resulted in the death of Zadarious McCaskill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. The initial contact with the page, run by an investigator from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on August 30, 2022....
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Roads now open after dump truck crash
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A single-vehicle crash involving an overturned dump truck caused a road closure in Dale County. The Southbound lanes of U.S 231 at Dale County 10, in Dale County, were completely blocked for nearly three hours. All southbound traffic was diverted onto Dale County 10. The crash occurred...
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
wdhn.com
Update: Coffee Co. road back open after poultry truck crashes
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Coffee County. A tractor-trailer overturned just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Completely blocking Alabama Highway 27 near the 24-mile marker in Coffee County. A media release from ALEA says the road will be closed for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman sues Dothan McDonald’s for millions after a drive-thru visit went wrong, lawsuit claims
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A DeFuniak Springs woman has filed a lawsuit against a Dothan McDonald’s after alleging she was served “chemicals in a cup” and was denied medical attention from staff. According to the lawsuit, Sherry Head was in the drive-thru of the Mcdonald’s at 3520 Ross Clark Circle, when she ordered a coffee in […]
niceville.com
Niceville police arrest 19, write 106 traffic tickets in August: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Police Department responded to 3,207 calls for police assistance during August 2022, the city manager’s office has announced. According to the report, Niceville police issued 50 traffic crash reports involving 103 vehicles. The estimated amount of damage to the vehicles involved and the related property was estimated at $277,901.
Andalusia Star News
FUMC’s Pumpkin Patch set for October with addition of scarecrow contest
After last year’s successful Pumpkin Patch, the First United Methodist Church of Andalusia will be bringing the patch back and adding a new scarecrow contest this year. “We are looking forward to our annual Pumpkin Patch scheduled to open Saturday, Oct. 1. Once again, we will be receiving our pumpkins from Pumpkin Patch USA, which is a non-profit organization that exclusively works with other nonprofits to raise funds for mission work all over the country. This year, we are happy to announce we will be adding a scarecrow contest to the patch,” FUMC Youth Leader Heather Sabey said.
wdhn.com
The criminal case of a former Elba City employee has been dropped
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The case of a former Elba City employee accused of computer tampering was suddenly dropped on September 15. According to reports, Assistant Coffee-Pike County DA Brandon Coots dropped the case of Amy Leigh Sewell without explanation. Sewell, 47, of Elba was arrested in May...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
Brewton Police looking for missing woman
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]
2 men killed in Pike County motorcycle crash
Two men were killed in a Thursday-night motorcycle crash in Pike County. Alabama State Troopers identified the victims as Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, and Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood. The wreck happened at 9 p.m. on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, about eight miles west...
Walton Co. Animal Shelter seeking homes for 150 animals
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a big problem at the Walton County Animal Shelter. With too many cats and dogs, the shelter’s been overcrowded for the last few months, between owner returns and new animal drop-offs, there are nearly 200 animals waiting for forever homes. While they wait, shelter officials said they have dozens […]
WJHG-TV
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School. “Tyler was a great kid,” Clint Erickson, Tyler’s father, said. “He was...
wdhn.com
Pike county crash leaves two dead
PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
waltonoutdoors.com
FWC cracking down on illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries
An ongoing problem in Central and South Florida has now spanned across the Panhandle. The illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries has been on the rise in several local state managed lands, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) law enforcement is cracking down. Each year, the FWC Division...
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
Comments / 0