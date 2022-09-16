After last year’s successful Pumpkin Patch, the First United Methodist Church of Andalusia will be bringing the patch back and adding a new scarecrow contest this year. “We are looking forward to our annual Pumpkin Patch scheduled to open Saturday, Oct. 1. Once again, we will be receiving our pumpkins from Pumpkin Patch USA, which is a non-profit organization that exclusively works with other nonprofits to raise funds for mission work all over the country. This year, we are happy to announce we will be adding a scarecrow contest to the patch,” FUMC Youth Leader Heather Sabey said.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO