Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
Related
Brook Park celebrates community center’s 50th birthday
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A lot has changed since the John A. Polonye Community Center opened in Brook Park 50 years ago, but the one thing that hasn’t is its ability to bring the community together. The city marked the anniversary with a huge birthday bash Saturday (Sept. 17)...
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center carves out special space for preschoolers
BAY VLLAGE, Ohio -- The Lake Erie Nature & Science Center has created a new space for its youngest visitors. Preschool Coordinator Teece Lester said the center is excited to welcome more preschool age children into classes that began recently. “In these classes, children and their families will meet an...
It’s nearly time for the Taste of Medina County
MEDINA, Ohio -- The 31st annual Taste of Medina County event is coming up in October, offering a variety of tasty treats and entertainment. The Northern Medina County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together local restaurants to show off their culinary skills and to treat residents to some of the best the restaurant community has to offer.
Some local yards are becoming eerie-sistable: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A large spider crawling across an even bigger web. A few hundred pumpkins twinkling in the dark. How about a ghoul holding a mailbox?. Yes, it’s beginning to look a lot like ... Halloween. The festive holiday is still 5 1/2 weeks away, but folks are getting ready.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
Chef teaches Westlake seniors the value of organic food
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake Senior Center Chef Garrett Baglier wants to see older residents eating more organic food. So, on Sept. 8, he treated members of the center’s Engage, Thrive and Connect class (ETC), which meets twice monthly, to a tasty demonstration. Baglier perked up interest in his talk...
Concord grapes are in season: Here are 3 Greater Cleveland farms to pick your own
GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland.com, Advance Ohio to host small business forum at Tri-C
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Advance Ohio and cleveland.com are hosting a free event to help small businesses grow their operations and find customers. The event will be in-person and allow people to attend virtually. The Small Business Forum will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Cuyahoga...
You can join the ‘Space Race’ and celebrate Rosh Hashanah: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Here comes Jupiter, there goes Mars. Just how far out of this world you can go depends on how many laps you make around Observatory Park’s Planetary Trail during the park’s space race from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1. One lap is less...
An unprecedented approach to covering education led 2 reporters to spend a year in a Cleveland classroom. Today the storytelling begins: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If we let the statistics alone tell their stories, the future might seem grim for many of the children in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood, surrounding Almira Elementary School. Forty-five percent of them live in poverty. Two-thirds of households are poor enough to receive foodbank benefits....
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the new season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn’s Fall Festival scheduled for Sept. 24 at Veterans Memorial Park
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- In terms of outdoor family fun while the weather is still warm, Brooklyn’s Fall Festival is one of the last events around. The annual affair returns from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24) at Veterans Memorial Park. “Just like many events that we have lost...
‘I love to teach:’ Celeste Aviles shares passion for nursing with students: Top Nurses
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the youngest of six children in a multigenerational Latino family, Celeste Aviles learned early that caring for others was fulfilling work. At age 18, she set her sights on a nursing career. Now Aviles combines her two passions — nursing and education — as a...
After a police raid leaves two sisters without parents, Almira Elementary School stands ready: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The loud banging on the family’s front door grows more urgent, and Sophia can tell by the look on her dad’s face that something is wrong. He’s calm. But even at 10 years old, she can read it in his eyes. Just moments ago,...
coolcleveland.com
Enjoy a Dose of Euclid Beach Park Nostalgia at the Park’s Former Site
Sun 9/25 @ 1-5PM Euclid Beach Park is mostly a legend today, a historical curiosity. Since it closed following the 1969 season, you’d have to be in your 60s to feel first-hand nostalgia for the slow-paced, old-fashioned park, put out of business by bigger, flashier offerings at places like Cedar Point.
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
Lake Erie Crushers manager will not return in 2023: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON, Ohio -- With the 2022 baseball season over, the Lake Erie Crushers are already looking ahead to 2023. Team officials recently announced that Cam Roth, director of baseball operations, will not return to the team in 2023. The search for a new director/field manager will begin immediately. “The Crushers...
Cuyahoga County executive race: Where do the candidates stand? The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cuyahoga voters in November will choose their third county executive: either Democrat Chris Ronayne or Republican Lee Weingart. Our editorial board spoke to both, and the result was a fiery debate loaded with issues that matter.
Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is scheduled
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s seventh annual food truck challenge is set to return Saturday, Oct. 1. The challenge – which has trucks competing in several ‘best of’ categories – is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trucks will line Main Street in the Westlake...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0