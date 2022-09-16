ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

It’s nearly time for the Taste of Medina County

MEDINA, Ohio -- The 31st annual Taste of Medina County event is coming up in October, offering a variety of tasty treats and entertainment. The Northern Medina County Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together local restaurants to show off their culinary skills and to treat residents to some of the best the restaurant community has to offer.
Chef teaches Westlake seniors the value of organic food

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake Senior Center Chef Garrett Baglier wants to see older residents eating more organic food. So, on Sept. 8, he treated members of the center’s Engage, Thrive and Connect class (ETC), which meets twice monthly, to a tasty demonstration. Baglier perked up interest in his talk...
Concord grapes are in season: Here are 3 Greater Cleveland farms to pick your own

GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
An unprecedented approach to covering education led 2 reporters to spend a year in a Cleveland classroom. Today the storytelling begins: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If we let the statistics alone tell their stories, the future might seem grim for many of the children in Cleveland’s West Boulevard neighborhood, surrounding Almira Elementary School. Forty-five percent of them live in poverty. Two-thirds of households are poor enough to receive foodbank benefits....
Enjoy a Dose of Euclid Beach Park Nostalgia at the Park’s Former Site

Sun 9/25 @ 1-5PM Euclid Beach Park is mostly a legend today, a historical curiosity. Since it closed following the 1969 season, you’d have to be in your 60s to feel first-hand nostalgia for the slow-paced, old-fashioned park, put out of business by bigger, flashier offerings at places like Cedar Point.
Cuyahoga County executive race: Where do the candidates stand? The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cuyahoga voters in November will choose their third county executive: either Democrat Chris Ronayne or Republican Lee Weingart. Our editorial board spoke to both, and the result was a fiery debate loaded with issues that matter.
